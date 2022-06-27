100+ great happy 40th birthday wishes to send your friend

Birthdays are unique occasions for celebrating your accomplishments. It is also a wonderful gesture to wish friends happy birthdays. Importantly, make sure you find great happy 40th birthday wishes that will put a smile on your friend's face.

What is a 40-year birthday called? The official name for the 40th anniversary is Ruby Jubilee. As many say, "life begins at 40". Everything in your friends' lives becomes a priority. You might occasionally choose to give them a present or host a party for them. While these things may make people happy, nothing compares to thoughtful, personalized happy 40th birthday images with lovely quotes.

Adorable happy 40th birthday quotes

You can express your emotions to your close buddy directly through birthday messages and brighten their day. Appreciating their contribution to your life is sufficient. Here are some birthday sayings you can use for that particular someone.

The first forty years of life give us the text; the next thirty supply the commentary.

As you get older, you'll learn that rules are made to be broken. Be bold enough to live life on your terms, and never apologise.

Happy 40th birthday! You look amazing. In all fairness, start ageing like a normal person and give the rest of us a break.

You're no longer 30-something. You're now a 40-somebody! It's time to make your 40th birthday a real humdinger!

40 is when your body gives your brain a list of things it will not do anymore.

Your first 40 years were pretty d*mn great. Here's hoping you get at least 40 more!

Lordy, Lordy, look who's 40! I hope your big day is positively astounding.

Happy 40th birthday! Oh, and if you wake up feeling like cr*p tomorrow, it's not a hangover; that's just what it's like being old.

Today is the oldest you have been and the youngest you will ever be again.

Middle school is for being like everyone else; middle age is for being like yourself.

Inspirational 40th birthday sayings

How do you wish someone a happy 40th birthday? No matter their age, most people want a gift on their birthday. Make it your goal to treat your pals on their big day. The beautiful messages listed below will make your friend smile.

You have the energy of someone half your age, and the wisdom of someone double your age—happy 40th birthday to a truly remarkable person.

Feeling bad at 40? Just remember how you'll feel 40 years from now.

Your 40th birthday calls for a major party. Don't worry. I've already alerted your doctor.

40 years old! Come on; you're still young! Happy 40th birthday!

On your 40th birthday, I congratulate you on your successful journey so far and wish you always walk with your ever-growing enthusiasm and confidence. I wish you a very Happy birthday.

Life begins at 40 – but so do fallen arches, rheumatism, faulty eyesight, and the tendency to tell a story to the same person three or four times.

Happy birthday! May this new year bring new opportunities to live life to the fullest.

The key to being a young 40 is having friends much older than you are.

Congratulations on your 40th birthday. Wishing you a truly fabulous day.

Here's to maturing like a fine wine. Happy 40th birthday!

Lordy, Lordy, look who's 40! Wishing you a special day and a very Happy birthday.

Wishing you a wonderful 40th birthday! May this year be your best one yet!

Welcome to your 40s. Your gum's flavour outlasts your chewing stamina now.

What most persons consider as virtue after the age of 40 is simply a loss of energy.

Funny happy 40th birthday sayings and one-liners

You can use a lot of memorable quotations and sayings for your friend's birthday. Below are funny 40th birthday one-liners and quotes you can share with your friends on their special day.

Life is a book; your forties are the chapters when it all starts making sense—happy 40th birthday.

Age is like underwear. It creeps up on you.

I’ll bet you were hoping no one would notice you were turning 40. Well, no such luck! Happy Birthday!

I like birthdays, but I think too many can kill you.

If you get tired of bl*wing out your birthday candles on your special day today, you are truly turning 40. Happy 40th birthday.

Everyone grows older, but only a few make the most of it. Who are you going to be? Happy birthday.

Being 40 means, you did stupid before the internet.

Hope you have a great birthday. You're not 40. You're 39 plus shipping and handling.

Happy 40th birthday. Do not take life too seriously. I do not know anybody who makes it out alive anyway.

In honour of your 40th birthday, I made you dinner. If it tastes as bad as it looks, I apologise.

Now you're twice as fun as a 20-year-old, just with more back pain.

The best way to remember your 40th birthday is to forget it once.

Happy 40th birthday to someone whose aches and pains are now because of arthritis and not partying.

Hope you have a blast on your 40th birthday! Just don’t overdo it – at your age, partying too much can be dangerous.

40!!!! Such an exciting milestone birthday, but just don’t try to run the entire mile with the actual stone because you’re just too old now for that much excitement.

Forty is when you will finally realise why your dad was so cranky when he was forty. Happy birthday, mate.

Welcome to 40, an age when you’re still young at heart, but other body parts are starting to falter.

In your 40s, you don't have to drink to feel hungover.

What goes up and never comes down? Your age!

I'm still hot, but it comes in flashes.

Lovely 40th birthday wishes for a friend

Every birthday is different, but turning 40 is a big deal. These birthday messages to your friend can be used to wish them a happy birthday and the best in future years.

I consider you my best friend, and I am so blessed to have someone like you in my life; thank you so much for being awesome; happy birthday to you, dear friend.

Happy birthday my dear friend. I wish you forget your age but never forget me. Stay amazing!

Another birthday means your life journey is incomplete; may your path be paved with success and guided by love. Best wishes, my friend.

I hope your birthday is as sweet as the cake. And the year to follow is filled with as much joy as you bring your friends!

Everyone will say that you look half your age. But as a good friend of yours, it is my responsibility to tell you the truth – you are not getting any younger. Happy 40th birthday, oldie!

Turning forty is just like hugging a new sunrise in your life. I wish you all the best and am sure good days lie ahead. Happy 40th, my friend.

Here's to you on your 40th birthday today, my dear friend! Wishing you the best for the years ahead!

Today it is time to tell you that I had forgotten when you became family to me. Happy birthday my dearest friend!

Happy 40th birthday!! You're still 3,650 days away from turning fifty. Feel young, party hard, and I wish you all the best in life!

If life begins at 40, that means today is the time to hit the reset button! Do everything you've always wanted to do and never look back, my friend!

Happy 40th birthday, my friend. Don't imprison yourself in feelings of the past and free yourself in the hope of the best days.

Happy birthday to the most wonderful friend I ever have, you are truly amazing, and I am blessed to have you in my life.

Dear friend, I am most grateful that you know all of my faults on your birthday, but you withhold your judgment.

Just a quick message to let you know that I'm thinking of you on your special day today! Happy birthday!

Happy, happy, happy birthday to a truly EPIC friend. I love all of our adventures. I hope your birthday is nonstop fun.

It's my heartfelt prayer that this new year will be filled with all the good things of life. Happy birthday to you, my friend.

May this year be a year of divine intervention for you and your household. Happy 40th birthday to my dearest friend.

Today, I want to thank God for granting you yet another year and wishing you a happy birthday!

Today I want to be grateful for a life spent in grace and favour as I celebrate the most special day of your life. Happy birthday my friend.

I wish you the best version of you! Happy 40th to my friend.

Sweet happy 40th birthday to me

Are you turning 40 today? The birthday messages for yourself listed below can help you feel unique and happy as you celebrate your birthday. In addition, you can use them to enjoy your special day.

Happy birthday to a self-willed, strong, and beautiful soul. Yes, you got it right! I am turning a year older today. HBD to me!

May God bring my way the good things in life. Happy 40th birthday to me.

On this beautiful day of mine, I want to thank the good Lord for His grace and mercy in my life. Happy birthday to me, myself and I.

Happy super-duper birthday to someone beautiful, gifted, unique and jovial! Yes, that's right! It's my birthday! Happy 40th to me.

Everything hurts except loving yourself. The best thing you can be is by being a friend to yourself. Happy birthday to myself!

I wish myself a very happy birthday. May this birthday become one of the best birthdays of my life!

It is with great pleasure that I am here to celebrate another year of my life. Happy 40th birthday to me.

This is my year to do remarkable things, and nothing is going to stop me from achieving great things. Happy 40th birthday to me!

It's my prayer that this new year will bring me the desires of my heart. Happy birthday to my humble self.

Cheers to many more years of incredible adventures and unrivalled opportunities! Happy 40th to me.

God has given me another year to live, laugh, and love, and that is the best thing I could receive. Happy birthday to me!

I'm delighted to celebrate another year of my life. Happy birthday to me!

As I turn a year older today, I am most thankful for the people around me and the gift of being alive. HBD to me.

Whatever road I travel in life, I can always count on God to be there with me. Wishing myself an incredibly happy 40th birthday!

On this special day, I pray that God will continue to bless the desires of my heart. Happy birthday to a new me.

Happy 40th birthday to the most caring, intelligent, loving, audacious and fun person alive! You guessed right, that's me!

On my birthday, I wish myself to always be the best I can be, from now till eternity. HBD to me.

Thank you, Lord, for giving me a new year full of blessings. Happy birthday to me!

I've spent so many years that gave me happiness and joy in abundance. I wish the same in the coming years. Happy birthday to me!

May this new year be filled with happiness and joy that will never know bounds for me. Happy birthday to me, myself and I.

Happy 40th birthday to me. On this day, I choose to be courageous in the pursuit of my dreams.

I will love every minute of today and laugh as much as possible because it is my day. Heartfelt birthday to me.

On this very day, one of the greatest humans in the world was born. Oh, and so did I! Happy birthday to me!

May the Almighty God make this beautiful new phase of my life one of my best years ever. Happy birthday!

Amazing happy 40th birthday messages

What do you write on a 40th card? Birthdays are always special, whether they are yours or those of your closest friends or family. Here are some birthday sayings you can use for that particular someone.

You have accomplished so much these past four decades, and so many more opportunities as headed your way.

Warmest wishes for a delighted 40th birthday.

40 is a perfect age. You're old enough to recognise your mistakes but young enough to make some more. Happy birthday!

Happily, at forty-six, I still feel as experimental and on the verge of getting at the truth as ever.

Happy birthday. It took you 40 years to look this good!

Turning forty isn't a bad thing. It's what your whole life has led up to. Make the most of it. Happy birthday.

Despite the little grey in your hair, you are still the world's most handsome 40-year-old. Happy birthday.

Over the years, you have gained wisdom and life skills. Happy 40th birthday! Today is a great milestone for a fantastic person.

Old age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you've got to start young.

The first 40 years of childhood are always the hardest.

Life's milestones are not supposed to be counted; they're supposed to be celebrated. Happy 40th birthday.

Forty is the old age of youth; fifty is the youth of old age.

May all the dreams you've ever had in the last 39 years start to be fulfilled on your 40th birthday.

Don't imprison yourself in thoughts of how life has gone by. Free yourself in the hope of what lies ahead. Happy birthday.

Cheers to my best man, my biggest fan, and my best friend on his 40th birthday. Always been a source of joy to me.

Unlike your world, which is spherical, mine is shaped by the man who chose me to be his queen. Happy 40th birthday.

Strive to be a 40-year-old that makes people go, 'I wanna be like that when I turn forty.

Life's milestones are not supposed to be counted. They're supposed to be celebrated; happy 40th birthday.

Happy 40th birthday! I'm so pleased to hear you're over the hill instead of under it.

For your birthday, I hope that you will always have love and happiness in your life. Happy 40th birthday.

Always let your friend know they have your unconditional love and support, especially on their birthday. These happy 40th birthdays illustrate the kind of encouraging message you might wish your friend a happy birthday with.

