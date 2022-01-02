Caitlin Thompson’s biography: age, height, husband, children
Caitlin Thompson is an actress and writer. Many people recognise her as Madison on This Is Us and for her roles in Greek, 90210, and Christmas Perfection. She has starred in numerous other films and television shows.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Caitlin Thompson started her professional acting career in her early twenties. Before appearing on the big screen, she starred in short films by smaller production houses.
Profile summary
- Full name: Caitlin Lauraine Thompson
- Nickname: Cait
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1 July 1987
- Age: 34 years (as of January 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Avon Lake, Ohio, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Dan Fogelman
- Children: 1
- Son: Benjamin
- Profession: Actress, writer
- Net worth: $1.2 million
- Twitter: @CaitwithaC
- Instagram: @cisforcait
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Caitlin Thompson's bio
Cait is a an American national, and she is of white descent.
Where is Caitlin Thompson from? The actress is from Avon Lake, Ohio, United States of America. She was raised in the state of Ohio and schooled there as well.
How old is Caitlin Thompson?
Caitlin Thompson's age is 34 years as of January 2022. She was born on 1 July, 1987, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Caitlin Thompson's movies and TV shows
The young actress started her career in 2008. She appeared in short productions before earning bigger roles in the industry. She has since appeared in many television shows, videos and movies, and has 28 acting credits, as listed below.
Television shows
- Greek (2011) as Heather
- Happy Endings (2011) as Chelsea
- 90210 (2012) as Madison Stewart
- The Neighbors (2013) as a reporter
- Turbo and Joey (2013) as Simone
- Yoga Pants Gone Wrong (2016) as Kat
- This Is Us (2016-2022) as Madison
- Small Shots (2017) as Simone
- LA to Vegas (2015) as Dyana
Films
- Day of Valentine's (2008) as Sarah
- Cringe (2008) as The Seductress
- Jack and Diane (2008) as Sally
- Crimes Against Man (2008) as Spy
- G Love (2009) as Lisa
- Bear Force One (2010) as Rita
- Mad Mad Wagon Party (2010) as Joy
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) as Taylor
- The Will (2011) as Sophie
- Walking the Halls (2012) as Casey Benson
- Chapman (2013) as Marie
- Werewolf in a Girls Sorority (2013) as Kathy
- Smokey (2013) as Anna
- Down Dog (2015) as Student #1
- Untitled NBA Project (2015) as Bridget
- Chickadee (2016) as Karen
- Christmas Perfection (2018) as Darcy
- Terrordactyl: Extinction USA (2021) as Tanya
- Under the Bridge (TBA) as Nurse Tori Dean
Who is Caitlin Thompson married to?
Caitlin Thompson's husband is Dan Fogelman, a television producer and screenwriter. He is the creator of This Is Us, a television series in which his wife is a recurring character.
The two tied the knot on 13 June, 2015 and have kept their marriage low-key over the years.
Does Caitlin Thompson have children?
The actress is a mother of one son. She was pregnant during the filming of part of season four of This Is Us, but her pregnancy was kept under wraps.
Caitlin Thompson's baby was born in May 2020, and his name is Benjamin.
What is Caitlin Thompson's net worth?
Cait is allegedly worth $1.2 million. However, there is no official information about the actress' net worth.
What are Caitlin Thompson's height and weight?
Actress Caitlin Thompson is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.
Caitlin Thompson is one of the top actresses in Hollywood today. She is best known as Madison on This Is Us, a show in its final season.
READ ALSO: Kelly Reilly's bio: age, measurements, husband, movies and TV shows
Legit.ng recently published Kelly Reilly's biography. Reilly is an English actress best known for her roles in Yellowstone, The Safe House, Britannia, True Detective, Black Box, and several other television shows and films.
The actress wrote to the producers of Prime Suspect, requesting an acting role. The producers honoured her request, which became her debut role on the big screen.
Source: Legit.ng