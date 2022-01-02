Caitlin Thompson’s biography: age, height, husband, children

Caitlin Thompson is an actress and writer. Many people recognise her as Madison on This Is Us and for her roles in Greek, 90210, and Christmas Perfection. She has starred in numerous other films and television shows.

Caitlin Thompson in a blue gown at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Photo: @cisforcait

Source: Instagram

Caitlin Thompson started her professional acting career in her early twenties. Before appearing on the big screen, she starred in short films by smaller production houses.

Profile summary

Full name: Caitlin Lauraine Thompson

Caitlin Lauraine Thompson Nickname: Cait

Cait Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 July 1987

1 July 1987 Age: 34 years (as of January 2022)

34 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Avon Lake, Ohio, United States of America

Avon Lake, Ohio, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Dan Fogelman

Dan Fogelman Children: 1

1 Son: Benjamin

Benjamin Profession: Actress, writer

Actress, writer Net worth: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Twitter: @CaitwithaC

@CaitwithaC Instagram: @cisforcait

Caitlin Thompson's bio

Cait is a an American national, and she is of white descent.

Where is Caitlin Thompson from? The actress is from Avon Lake, Ohio, United States of America. She was raised in the state of Ohio and schooled there as well.

The actress celebrating the season finale of This Is Us.

Source: Instagram

How old is Caitlin Thompson?

Caitlin Thompson's age is 34 years as of January 2022. She was born on 1 July, 1987, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Caitlin Thompson's movies and TV shows

The young actress started her career in 2008. She appeared in short productions before earning bigger roles in the industry. She has since appeared in many television shows, videos and movies, and has 28 acting credits, as listed below.

Television shows

Greek (2011) as Heather

(2011) as Heather Happy Endings (2011) as Chelsea

(2011) as Chelsea 90210 (2012) as Madison Stewart

(2012) as Madison Stewart The Neighbors (2013) as a reporter

(2013) as a reporter Turbo and Joey (2013) as Simone

(2013) as Simone Yoga Pants Gone Wrong (2016) as Kat

(2016) as Kat This Is Us (2016-2022) as Madison

(2016-2022) as Madison Small Shots (2017) as Simone

(2017) as Simone LA to Vegas (2015) as Dyana

Films

Day of Valentine's (2008) as Sarah

(2008) as Sarah Cringe (2008) as The Seductress

(2008) as The Seductress Jack and Diane (2008) as Sally

(2008) as Sally Crimes Against Man (2008) as Spy

(2008) as Spy G Love (2009) as Lisa

(2009) as Lisa Bear Force One (2010) as Rita

(2010) as Rita Mad Mad Wagon Party (2010) as Joy

(2010) as Joy Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) as Taylor

(2011) as Taylor The Will (2011) as Sophie

(2011) as Sophie Walking the Halls (2012) as Casey Benson

(2012) as Casey Benson Chapman (2013) as Marie

(2013) as Marie Werewolf in a Girls Sorority (2013) as Kathy

(2013) as Kathy Smokey (2013) as Anna

(2013) as Anna Down Dog (2015) as Student #1

(2015) as Student #1 Untitled NBA Project (2015) as Bridget

(2015) as Bridget Chickadee (2016) as Karen

(2016) as Karen Christmas Perfection (2018) as Darcy

(2018) as Darcy Terrordactyl: Extinction USA (2021) as Tanya

(2021) as Tanya Under the Bridge (TBA) as Nurse Tori Dean

Caitlin Thompson and her husband Dan Fogelman on their wedding day.

Source: Instagram

Who is Caitlin Thompson married to?

Caitlin Thompson's husband is Dan Fogelman, a television producer and screenwriter. He is the creator of This Is Us, a television series in which his wife is a recurring character.

The two tied the knot on 13 June, 2015 and have kept their marriage low-key over the years.

Does Caitlin Thompson have children?

The actress is a mother of one son. She was pregnant during the filming of part of season four of This Is Us, but her pregnancy was kept under wraps.

Caitlin Thompson's baby was born in May 2020, and his name is Benjamin.

What is Caitlin Thompson's net worth?

Cait is allegedly worth $1.2 million. However, there is no official information about the actress' net worth.

What are Caitlin Thompson's height and weight?

Actress Caitlin Thompson is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Caitlin Thompson is one of the top actresses in Hollywood today. She is best known as Madison on This Is Us, a show in its final season.

