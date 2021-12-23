Biz Betzing’s biography: age, height, real name, family, net worth

Who is Biz Betzing? She is a famous American YouTuber and actress known for her role as Tina in the drama-comedy series Shameless. Furthermore, she is a top-notch model currently signed to No Ties Management.

The American model in a black outfit. Photo: @bizbetzing

Source: Instagram

Elizabeth Betzing has recorded immense success in her career. Find out more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Elizabeth Betzing

: Elizabeth Betzing Nickname : Biz

: Biz Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 2 January 1996

: 2 January 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Romeo, Michigan, USA

: Romeo, Michigan, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’9”

: 5’9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-35

: 32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-61-89

: 81-61-89 Shoe size : 8 UK

: 8 UK Dress size : 2 UK

: 2 UK Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother : Karen Betzing

: Karen Betzing Father : Douglas Betzing

: Douglas Betzing Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : YouTuber, actress and model

: YouTuber, actress and model Net worth: $600,000

Biz Betzing’s biography

She was born on 2 January 1996 in Romeo, Michigan, USA. Her father, Douglas Betzing, is a History teacher, while her mother, Karen Betzing, is a soccer coach.

Other members of Betzing’s family include her brother and two sisters. One of her sisters, Katie Betzing, is a renowned fashion lover and YouTube star.

What is Biz Betzing’s real name?

The social media celebrity’s real name is Elizabeth. However, she changed her name to Lizzy-ka-Bizzy and then Biz, as she is currently known.

The model strikes a pose during a modelling photoshoot. Photo: @bizbetzing

Source: Instagram

How old is Biz Betzing?

Biz Betzing’s age is 26 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 2 January every year, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Biz Betzing’s nationality?

She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

What is Biz Betzing famous for?

She is a professional model, actress and social media personality. The blonde-haired model is currently signed to a San Diego based model and talent agency called No Ties Management.

Katie Betzing’s sister has also gained massive popularity on social media by posting her modelling photos.

The model also has a self-titled YouTube channel created in July 2016. Her content on the channel mainly consists of Q&A videos, pranks, and travel vlogs. The channel has more than 50 videos with over 13 million views.

Is Biz Betzing an actress?

Yes, she is an actress and has starred in the following TV series and movies:

Shameless (2020) as Tina

(2020) as Tina Who Wants Me Dead? (2020) as Stacy

(2020) as Stacy Runaways (2019) as Karolina Cast Double

(2019) as Karolina Cast Double Stuck in Temporary (2018) as Jude

Is Biz Betzing dating?

The young model is currently single. In one of her YouTube Q&A videos, she admitted to being in a relationship with a guy known as Tom, but they broke up in August 2021.

How much is Biz Betzing’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, an unverified source estimates her net worth to be $600,000. Biz has been in the entertainment scene for quite some time and made money through acting, modelling, and brand endorsements on social media, such as promoting J80 Fit apparel.

The actress poses for a photo while seated. Photo: @bizbetzing

Source: Instagram

How tall is Biz Betzing?

She stands at 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Additionally, her bust, waist, and hips are 35-24-35 inches (89-61-89 cm). She has a generally slim body type perfect for modelling.

Is Biz Betzing active on social media?

The actress is active on Instagram and TikTok. She has approximately 145 thousand followers on Instagram, where she posts lots of her modelling pictures. Her TikTok account has more than 105 thousand followers, and she keeps her audience entertained on the platform with numerous exciting videos.

Biz Betzing is, undoubtedly, an outstanding entertainer with immense potential. Her following has grown exponentially since she came into the spotlight.

