How to start a convo on Tinder: Tips, ideas, conversation starters

Tinder is prominent social networking and dating app. Billions of users have joined the app, which aims at establishing relationships with new people. This article gives you tips on how to start a convo on Tinder with the person you like.

A woman showing her smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the best way to start a convo on Tinder? There is no one-size-fits-all approach to starting a Tinder convo. You can keep it basic and say, "Hello, how are you," and the rest of the discussion will flow naturally based on the other person. The manner in which the conversation progresses will reveal more about you and determine whether you keep the conversation going.

How to start a convo on Tinder with a guy

A man in a yellow sweater holding a phone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

First impressions are crucial in every situation, especially when a possible relationship is on the line. Guys, on the whole, enjoy being the first to send a message. However, at times, this isn't always the case. You can send him a text if you like him and feel the desire to communicate with him. Below are some tips on how to start a conversation on Tinder with a guy.

1. Keep your message short and precise

Reading long emails or texts is tedious. People, for the most part, ignore them. As a result, it's critical to make your message short and sweet.

2. Do not begin with "Hi"

No one wants to start a Tinder chat with a message that just says "Hi." In most circumstances, he will respond with "Hi too," and the interaction will end there. Instead, send a striking message that will pique his interest and make him want to chat with you. "Hello, how are you doing?" for example. "Do you have anything planned for today?"

3. Offer him a compliment

Positive compliments may pique his interest in you. For example, you can comment on one of his pictures, you can congratulate him on something positive that isn't flattering. This will prompt him to tell you more or perhaps ask you questions that he believes would complement his story.

4. Avoid being overly assertive

You don't want to come at them with your entire life narrative, but you also don't want to make your initial greeting too short. You shouldn't send them any further messages until they respond.

5. Discuss common interests

You can talk to him about your hobbies and ask him about his. Maybe you two share a favourite program or a common interest. You can ask him about whatever it is to keep the discussion going. Plus, you'll learn a little bit about him along the way! If you're not sure what you have in common yet, have a peek at his profile or images to get a sense of his interests.

6. Share things about yourself

You'll be able to get to know each other better this way. Open up to him and answer any questions he may have while you two communicate back and forth. If meeting up with you is your ultimate goal, he'll probably feel more at ease.

How to start a conversation on Tinder with a girl

A happy woman using a cellphone while sitting on a rock. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Source: UGC

Knowing how to text a girl you like is a great deal for guys. Always keep things fun and simple when conversing or messaging a girl. Here is how to start a conversation on a dating app with a lady.

1. Make inquiries

Use open-ended inquiries to keep a conversation going. These are questions to which she cannot simply respond with "yes" or "no." Instead, you can add your own responses as she responds, so you're both sharing a little bit about yourself. Consider asking questions like these:

Did you grow up somewhere?

Can you tell me how many siblings you have?

What are your favourite pastimes?

2. Send an animated GIF

Sending a GIF on Tinder increases your chances of getting a response by 30% and doubles the length of your discussion. GIFs might be hit or miss because you have to figure out what people think is hilarious. However, because they can be amusing, it helps to break the ice.

3. Complement her appearance

Compliments are flattering to most girls. This will make her pleased, and she will want to converse with you more frequently. For example, you may tell her how much fun she is to talk to, how much you like getting to know her, or how cool she looks.

4. Send her some adorable pictures

Sharing photos with a female is another fun way to text a girl. Of course, you don't have to send him photos that might make you look bad in the future, but it's a good idea to send her a photo of yourself when you think you're looking cute.

5. Don't be negative or whiny

Start by telling her about your life and the things you detest as soon as possible. Keep your messages pleasant and uplifting if at all feasible. If you have any major issues that need to be addressed, you may wish to postpone them until later.

6. Keep your messages short

Text messages that are too long might be exhausting. Keep your messages to one or two lines maximum when you're chatting. Don't send her paragraphs, and don't text her more than once without receiving a response. You don't want to have her read a novel when she picks up her phone, but you also don't want to bore her.

What are some examples of Tinder conversation starters?

A man surfing on a modern phone. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Finding the perfect icebreaker for your first Tinder message might be difficult. However, using a thoughtful and original initial message could reduce the amount of time you have to wait for a response. Here is what to say first on Tinder while chatting with a guy.

Hey! How's it going for you today?

I was hoping we'd be able to match. It appears that we share a lot of interests.

Hey! It's interesting to meet you here.

Hello, there! Are you a newcomer to the area or a long-time resident?

Your job appears to be quite intriguing. What exactly does it entail to be a (job title)?

What do you consider to be the ideal first date?

I'm having a disagreement with my roommate, and we can't seem to agree. Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Just to let you know, I adore the hue of your eyes.

Do you prefer college or professional football?

What is the name of your favourite sports team?

What is your favourite way to unwind after a long day at work?

What would you do if you had an extra hour every day?

What was the last song you heard?

What is your all-time favourite film?

What is the strangest dish you've ever eaten?

Which animal would be the most obnoxious if it could talk?

Do you favour salty or sweet foods, according to a poll?

I just had to give you the first message since you're so adorable!

You're a lot cooler than I am. How did we get along?

I adore all of your photos! What location did you use to take this particular photograph?

What are some examples of dating app conversation starters?

A girl sitting on a desk while holding a phone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

When Tinder girls are texted first, they find it attractive because they see it as a sign of confidence. So don't be shy about being the first to act. Below are some examples of how to start a Tinder conversation with a girl.

What was the most enjoyable aspect of university?

Which would you prefer: a trip to the beach or a trip to the mountains?

Hey, you're very attractive.

Why haven't we gotten together sooner?

You're far too adorable to be using Tinder.

Hello, I'm new to town. Do you have any?

Can I be your Tinderfella, Tinderella??

Please don't be offended, but I've never seen The Office.

Let's get to work on our 6-foot apart dates.

Our compatibility makes for a better love story than Twilight.

Who is your favourite member of the family, and why?

What is a strange cuisine combination that you adore?

Your vacation photographs are wonderful. What location were they photographed in?

What do you know that a surprising number of people don't?

What's your "just add booze" hallmark dancing move?

What's the most effective technique to get it out?

I know patience is a virtue, but I couldn't wait to send you a note.

Since the Avengers, we haven't had a better crossover than this.

When you were younger, who was your favourite cartoon character?

Where would you go if you could blink and be anywhere in the world?

Tell me about a humiliating experience from your past that keeps you awake at night.

I'll do us a favour and create a diversion because it's the middle of the week. What plans do you have for the weekend?

Your first text is important because it sets the tone for the rest of your interaction with the other person. No matter your experience, learning how to start a convo on Tinder with the person you like is essential.

READ ALSO: How to make a man interested in you whenever you are chatting or texting

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to pique a male's interest in you. People get excited when they meet someone they like for the first time. No doubt, it's exciting to meet a new guy, and learning about him is always the first thing you want as a lady.

You should utilize texting to your advantage, even if you've only gone on a handful of dates. It's an excellent way to learn more about someone while also progressing your relationship. Read this article for some ideas and strategies to persuade him to win him over.

Source: Legit.ng