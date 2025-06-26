Africa Digital Media Awards

Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and price list: what to expect
by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Cactus Restaurant Lagos is one of the largest Nigerian eateries that serve both local and international cuisines. The joint is known for its fresh breakfast, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and other delicious meals. Here is a general overview of the Cactus Restaurant Lagos' menu and prices.

Cactus Restaurant logo (L) and assorted food (R)
Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu offers both local and international food. Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers a variety of local and international foods, from breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, and drinks.
  • The restaurant, located at 4 Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
  • Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers delicious cuisine at affordable rates, with prices starting at ₦3000.
  • Cactus Restaurant Lagos has a rating of 4.0 on TripAdvisor.

Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices

Cactus Restaurant is one of the many restaurants in Victoria Island delicious meals. The Cactus food menu, renowned for its balanced entrees, caters to both adults' and kids' needs. Below is an updated 2025 Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices.

Breakfast

A plate of English breakfast
A plate of English breakfast. Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Cactus breakfast is one of its highlight meals, offering various food items at an affordable price, as shown below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Bacon, ham or turkey4,500
Cheese4,500
Grilled sausage3,000
Baked Beans 3,000
Tuna 6,000
Shrimp7,000
Grilled vegetables3,000
Porridge Beans3,000
Extra egg2,000
Homemade Sausage3,000
Philly Steak Omelette25,000
Lagos Passion13,000
English Breakfast19,000
Famila 35,000
Craft Your Own Omelette with added cheese 23,000
Craft Your Own Omelette 19,000
Country Man23,000
The Breakfast Sandwich24,500
Salmon Avocado Toast28,000
The Ultimate 25,000
Pancake Revolution36,000
Pancake5,000
Waffles19,000
Kasava Delight13,000

Shared delicacies

Mac and Cheese Poppers (L), and Nachos Shrimp Tempura (R)
Mac and Cheese Poppers (L), and Nachos Shrimp Tempura (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
There is another breakfast option that you can share with your loved ones. Here is a look at the items and costs.

ItemPrice (₦)
Gizdodo17,000
Buffalo Bites 15,000
Summer Rolls 13,000
Big House Wings20,000
Hummus Meatballs11,500
Beef or Chicken Suya21,000
Dynamite Shrimp20,000
9ja Bites11,000
Fish Pepper Soup14,000
Trio Mare23,000
Spicy Beef Sticks 20,000
Fried Jark Butterfly 18,000
Garlic Cheese Bread14,000
Shrimp Empanadas15,000
Shi Hummus 14,500
Mac and Cheese Poppers16,500
Avocado Bruschetta 13,500
Nachos Shrimp Tempura 20,000
Crispy Calamari22,000
Taco Burger Sliders16,000

Salads

Cactus Restaurant has many items on the salad menu. Below are the salad options you can choose from.

ItemPrice (₦)
Kale Strawberry 19,500
Festival18,500
Caesar with a Twist19,000
Tuna Freshness25,500
Norge Salad 29,000
Quinoa18,500
Atlantic Shrimp & Crab 26,000
Cobb Salad18,500
Niçoise 27,500
Traditional Cactus Salad17,500

Salad toppers

Cactus Restaurant is a great place to dine with your friends. Its salad toppers menu has four options as follows.

ItemPrice (₦)
Tuna7,000
Shrimp 7,000
Smoked salmon7,000
Chicken4,500

Sandwiches

If you are looking for a quick meal, there is a long list of sandwiches to choose from, as shown below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Club Sandwich22,000
Grilled Chicken Avocado24,500
Mushroom Steak Sandwich33,000
Chicken Warp27,500
Buffalo Panini22,000
NY Prawn Wrap27,000
Cactus Wrap25,000
Chicken Suya Wrap22,000

Burgers

Burger, chips, salad and a hot drink (L). A beef burger on a wooden platter (R)
Burger, chips, salad and a hot drink (L). A beef burger on a wooden platter (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
If you are looking for an easy meal at Cactus Restaurant, there are a variety of burgers to choose from, both as a main dish and a side dish. Below are the options you can choose from and the cost.
ItemPrice (₦)
The Classic18,500
Add Cheese4,500
Cactus Signature24,000
Mac & Beef33,000
Add Cheese4,500
Smashy Burger22,000
Street Style21,000
Smashed Sizzling Burger 26,000
Mighty Chicken20,000

Pasta

The eatery serves delicious pasta dishes, from classic spaghetti Bolognese to plantain lasagne. Find the perfect pasta below at an affordable rate.

Item Price (₦)
Add Parmesan (add-on)4,000
Bolognaise19,000
Chicken and Shrimp30,000
Arrabiata16,500
Add Shrimps7,000
Alfredo25,000
Ocean Marinara28,000
Prawns Firelli43,500
White Marinara 30,000
Plantain Lasagna 26,000

Pizza

Four Seasons (L) and a Pepperoni pizza
Four Seasons (L) and a Pepperoni pizza. Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Cactus restaurant offers nine options of Nigeria's signature pizza offerings, from pepperoni to BBQ chicken. Check out more options below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Margarita 17,000
Suya21,000
Pepperoni21,000
Seafood30,000
Vegetarian 21,000
BBQ Chicken 20,500
Four Season24,000
Ozumba22,000
Omokurin28,000

Pizza toppers

Cactus Restaurant's pizza toppings offer a variety of options, from classic choices to gourmet combinations. Below are the popular toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and olives.
Item Price (₦)
Ham4,500
Chorizo4,000
Turkey4,000
Olives2,000
Parmesan4,000
Smoked Salmon9,000
Shrimp7,000
Pepperoni4,000
Sausage4,000
Chicken4,000

Main course

Cactus' main course dishes encompass both local and international cuisine. All the mains are served with one side of your choice: French fries, yam fries, mashed potatoes, steamed rice, Jollof rice, sautéed vegetables, fried rice, coleslaw, and spicy pasta.

ItemPrice (₦)
Pork Ribs 78,000
Spicy Thai Shrimp30,000
Rib-Eye68,000
Jumbo Prawns56,000
3P Fajitas 30,000
Fish and Chips 26,000
Spicy Shredded Beef38,000
Add Spicy Ginger Tomato Sauce2,500
Grilled Salmon Filet48,000
Marinated Grilled Fish26,000
Centre-Cut Filet Mignon 55,000
Teriyaki Noodles15,000
Add Chicken4,500
Add Shrimps 7,000

Extra side dishes

A plate of Jollof rice (L) and a plate of Sautéed vegetables (R)
A plate of Jollof rice (L) and a plate of Sautéed vegetables (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
The restaurant offers extra side dishes to be served with other meals. The following are the extra side dishes you can order alongside the main courses.

ItemPrice (₦)
Fried Rice5,000
Sweet Potato Fries5,500
Jollof Rice5,000
Fried Yam5,500
White Rice5,000
Sauteed Vegetables6,000
French Fries7,000
Mashed Potatoes5,500
Fried Plantain 5,500
Egg Shrimp Fried Rice9,000
Broccoli 6,000
Add Sauce 3,500
Coleslaw 5,000

Cactus signature dishes

Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers delicious meals at affordable rates, as shown in the Cactus restaurant Lagos price list.

Burgers/mains

ItemPrice (₦)
Club Smash Burger26,000
Cactus Medley37,000
Add Extra Prawn11,000/piece
Seafood Jark70,000
Pacific75,000

Chicken (make your plate)

The food menu offers customers the option of choosing what to put in their chicken plate. Below is a list of items you can choose from.

ItemPrice (₦)
Boneless Half Chicken Grilled22,000
2 Chicken fillets Grilled24,000
Boneless Half Chicken Fried 22,000
Spicy Mushroom5,000
Oga Sauce 5,000
Cactus Sauce7,000

Kids menu
A plate of chicken nuggets (L) and hotdogs (R)
A plate of chicken nuggets (L) and hotdogs (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
The restaurant has different food types specially made for kids. Below are the options available for the young ones and their prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Burgers 13,000
Nuggets11,000
Spaghetti Pomodoro10,000
Hot Dog10,000
Happy Kids13,000

Dessert

If you have a sweet tooth, Cactus Restaurant Lagos has a variety of desserts you can enjoy. Below are the options and prices on the dessert menu.

ItemPrice (₦)
Molten Chocolate Cake14,000
Chocolat Mou14,000
Brownie 14,000
Banana Split13,000
Baileys Triffle14,000
Chocolate Mousse Cake16,000
Milkshake 14,000
Cookie Skillet15,000

Drinks menu

There is plenty to choose from on Cactus Restaurant Lagos' drinks menu. From hot beverages to juices, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drinks. Below are the different categories of drinks you can order and the prices.

Hot drinks

A cup of coffee (L) and a glass of hot chocolate (R)
A cup of coffee (L) and a glass of hot chocolate (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Cactus Restaurant is a great place to go for a meeting or a date. There is a variety of hot drink options you can order at affordable prices.
ItemPrice (₦)
Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel, Chocolate, Mint, Coconut2,000
Espresso4,500
Double Espresso 6,500
Americano6,500
Black Coffee6,500
Cappuccino 6,500
Caffe Latte7,500
Caffe Mocha9,000
Irish Coffee 12,000
Hot Chocolate6,500
Iced Caramel Latte 9,000
Frappuccino10,000
Iced Tea 8,000
Flavoured Tea5,000

Beverages

Soft drinks are available in bottles, packets, cans or by the glass. The following are the beverages you can order and the prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Aquafina Small2,500
Aquafina Big3,500
7Up3,500
7Up Free 3,500
Pepsi 3,500
Diet Pepsi 3,500
Mirinda3,500
Bitter Lemon3,500
Soda Water 3,500
Tonic Water3,500
Perrier 6,500
Malta Guinness4,000
Chapman6,500
Energy Drink6,500
Glass (Apple, orange, pineapple)4,500
(Pack 1L)9,500
Pack 1.5L 25,000
Packed Cranberry Juice 6,000
Orange or Pineapple8,500
Add Ginger1,500
Apple or Carrot10,000

Smoothies
A glass of strawberry smoothie (L) and a glass of coconut smoothies (R)
A glass of strawberry smoothie (L) and a glass of coconut smoothies (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Cactus Restaurant has amazing options for healthy smoothies. Below are the options you can choose from and their price.

ItemPrice (₦)
Mint Mango Smoothie13,000
Strawberry Smoothie13,000
African Smoothie13,000
Royal Cactus 18,000
Coconut Lemonade 12,000
Frozen Lemonade 13,000
Frozen Ginger Lemonade14,000
Coconut Smoothie 12,000

Signature mocktails

The eatery has not forgotten those who enjoy mocktails and has provided the following options for you to choose from:

ItemPrice (₦)
Ginger Punch 12,000
Ice Ginger Peach13,000
Raspberry Ginger Cooler14,000
Pineapple Coconut Nojito14,000
Virgin Colada13,000
Sweet Sunrise13,000
Banana Strawberry Delight14,000
Kiwi Madness14,000
Virgin Mule13,000
Banana Colada13,000
Nojito 13,000
Planters 13,000

Beer

Customers who enjoy alcoholic drinks, such as beer, have a wide array of choices. Check out what's on the menu below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Star5,500
Gulder5,500
Heineken6,500
Guinness6,500
Budweiser 5,500
Origin Beer5,000
Mexican Beer7,000
Campabeer8,000
Beerojito8,000
Blue Spirit8,000
Strong Beeretto11,000
Black Velvet Beer9,000

Cocktails

Cocktail lovers have a wide range of options to choose from. Below is an updated list of the cocktails you can order and their cost.

A glass of Tequila Sunrise (L) and a glass of Margarita (R)
A glass of Tequila Sunrise (L) and a glass of Margarita (R). Photo: @cactuslagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Table 1

ItemPrice (₦)
Margarita 13,500
Old Fashioned15,000
Negroni15,000
Daiquiri14,000
Martini13,000
Cuba Libre13,000
Zombie 16,000
Manhattan15,000
Blue Lagoon13,500
Gin Basil14,500
Boulevardier 14,000
Sazerac 16,000
Tequila Sunrise 14,500
El Diablo 15,000
Aperol Spritz14,500
Gin Tonic13,000
Paloma14,500
Tom Collins 13,500

Table 2

ItemPrice (₦)
Strawberry Daiquiri 15,000
Mojito14,000
Espresso Martini15,000
Mudslide15,000
White Russian14,500
Mojito 14,000
Long Island17,000
Pina Colada14,000
Whiskey Sour 14,000
Jungle Juice16,000
Dark 'n' Stormy13,500
Rob Roy 14,000
Painkiller 14,500
Cactus on Fire20,000
Mimosa13,000
French 75 15,500
Bloody Mary15,000
Hot Toddy15,000

The Nigerian restaurant has other alcoholic drinks you can order, like wines, champagne, tequila, gin, and whisky by the bottle or as a single.

Cactus restaurant location

Cactus Restaurant in Lagos has a menu with lots of mouthwatering cuisine for everyone. It also offers a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at reasonable prices. Visit Cactus restaurant and get an authentic taste of local and international delicacies.

