Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and price list: what to expect

Cactus Restaurant Lagos is one of the largest Nigerian eateries that serve both local and international cuisines. The joint is known for its fresh breakfast, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and other delicious meals. Here is a general overview of the Cactus Restaurant Lagos' menu and prices.

Key takeaways

Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers a variety of local and international foods , from breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, and drinks.

, from breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, and drinks. The restaurant, located at 4 Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos .

. Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers delicious cuisine at affordable rates, with prices starting at ₦3000 .

. Cactus Restaurant Lagos has a rating of 4.0 on TripAdvisor.

Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices

Cactus Restaurant is one of the many restaurants in Victoria Island delicious meals. The Cactus food menu, renowned for its balanced entrees, caters to both adults' and kids' needs. Below is an updated 2025 Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices.

Breakfast

Cactus breakfast is one of its highlight meals, offering various food items at an affordable price, as shown below.

Item Price (₦) Bacon, ham or turkey 4,500 Cheese 4,500 Grilled sausage 3,000 Baked Beans 3,000 Tuna 6,000 Shrimp 7,000 Grilled vegetables 3,000 Porridge Beans 3,000 Extra egg 2,000 Homemade Sausage 3,000 Philly Steak Omelette 25,000 Lagos Passion 13,000 English Breakfast 19,000 Famila 35,000 Craft Your Own Omelette with added cheese 23,000 Craft Your Own Omelette 19,000 Country Man 23,000 The Breakfast Sandwich 24,500 Salmon Avocado Toast 28,000 The Ultimate 25,000 Pancake Revolution 36,000 Pancake 5,000 Waffles 19,000 Kasava Delight 13,000

Shared delicacies

There is another breakfast option that you can share with your loved ones. Here is a look at the items and costs.

Item Price (₦) Gizdodo 17,000 Buffalo Bites 15,000 Summer Rolls 13,000 Big House Wings 20,000 Hummus Meatballs 11,500 Beef or Chicken Suya 21,000 Dynamite Shrimp 20,000 9ja Bites 11,000 Fish Pepper Soup 14,000 Trio Mare 23,000 Spicy Beef Sticks 20,000 Fried Jark Butterfly 18,000 Garlic Cheese Bread 14,000 Shrimp Empanadas 15,000 Shi Hummus 14,500 Mac and Cheese Poppers 16,500 Avocado Bruschetta 13,500 Nachos Shrimp Tempura 20,000 Crispy Calamari 22,000 Taco Burger Sliders 16,000

Salads

Cactus Restaurant has many items on the salad menu. Below are the salad options you can choose from.

Item Price (₦) Kale Strawberry 19,500 Festival 18,500 Caesar with a Twist 19,000 Tuna Freshness 25,500 Norge Salad 29,000 Quinoa 18,500 Atlantic Shrimp & Crab 26,000 Cobb Salad 18,500 Niçoise 27,500 Traditional Cactus Salad 17,500

Salad toppers

Cactus Restaurant is a great place to dine with your friends. Its salad toppers menu has four options as follows.

Item Price (₦) Tuna 7,000 Shrimp 7,000 Smoked salmon 7,000 Chicken 4,500

Sandwiches

If you are looking for a quick meal, there is a long list of sandwiches to choose from, as shown below.

Item Price (₦) Club Sandwich 22,000 Grilled Chicken Avocado 24,500 Mushroom Steak Sandwich 33,000 Chicken Warp 27,500 Buffalo Panini 22,000 NY Prawn Wrap 27,000 Cactus Wrap 25,000 Chicken Suya Wrap 22,000

Burgers

If you are looking for an easy meal at Cactus Restaurant, there are a variety of burgers to choose from, both as a main dish and a side dish. Below are the options you can choose from and the cost.

Item Price (₦) The Classic 18,500 Add Cheese 4,500 Cactus Signature 24,000 Mac & Beef 33,000 Add Cheese 4,500 Smashy Burger 22,000 Street Style 21,000 Smashed Sizzling Burger 26,000 Mighty Chicken 20,000

Pasta

The eatery serves delicious pasta dishes, from classic spaghetti Bolognese to plantain lasagne. Find the perfect pasta below at an affordable rate.

Item Price (₦) Add Parmesan (add-on) 4,000 Bolognaise 19,000 Chicken and Shrimp 30,000 Arrabiata 16,500 Add Shrimps 7,000 Alfredo 25,000 Ocean Marinara 28,000 Prawns Firelli 43,500 White Marinara 30,000 Plantain Lasagna 26,000

Pizza

Cactus restaurant offers nine options of Nigeria's signature pizza offerings, from pepperoni to BBQ chicken. Check out more options below.

Item Price (₦) Margarita 17,000 Suya 21,000 Pepperoni 21,000 Seafood 30,000 Vegetarian 21,000 BBQ Chicken 20,500 Four Season 24,000 Ozumba 22,000 Omokurin 28,000

Pizza toppers

Cactus Restaurant's pizza toppings offer a variety of options, from classic choices to gourmet combinations. Below are the popular toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and olives.

Item Price (₦) Ham 4,500 Chorizo 4,000 Turkey 4,000 Olives 2,000 Parmesan 4,000 Smoked Salmon 9,000 Shrimp 7,000 Pepperoni 4,000 Sausage 4,000 Chicken 4,000

Main course

Cactus' main course dishes encompass both local and international cuisine. All the mains are served with one side of your choice: French fries, yam fries, mashed potatoes, steamed rice, Jollof rice, sautéed vegetables, fried rice, coleslaw, and spicy pasta.

Item Price (₦) Pork Ribs 78,000 Spicy Thai Shrimp 30,000 Rib-Eye 68,000 Jumbo Prawns 56,000 3P Fajitas 30,000 Fish and Chips 26,000 Spicy Shredded Beef 38,000 Add Spicy Ginger Tomato Sauce 2,500 Grilled Salmon Filet 48,000 Marinated Grilled Fish 26,000 Centre-Cut Filet Mignon 55,000 Teriyaki Noodles 15,000 Add Chicken 4,500 Add Shrimps 7,000

Extra side dishes

The restaurant offers extra side dishes to be served with other meals. The following are the extra side dishes you can order alongside the main courses.

Item Price (₦) Fried Rice 5,000 Sweet Potato Fries 5,500 Jollof Rice 5,000 Fried Yam 5,500 White Rice 5,000 Sauteed Vegetables 6,000 French Fries 7,000 Mashed Potatoes 5,500 Fried Plantain 5,500 Egg Shrimp Fried Rice 9,000 Broccoli 6,000 Add Sauce 3,500 Coleslaw 5,000

Cactus signature dishes

Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers delicious meals at affordable rates, as shown in the Cactus restaurant Lagos price list.

Burgers/mains

Item Price (₦) Club Smash Burger 26,000 Cactus Medley 37,000 Add Extra Prawn 11,000/piece Seafood Jark 70,000 Pacific 75,000

Chicken (make your plate)

The food menu offers customers the option of choosing what to put in their chicken plate. Below is a list of items you can choose from.

Item Price (₦) Boneless Half Chicken Grilled 22,000 2 Chicken fillets Grilled 24,000 Boneless Half Chicken Fried 22,000 Spicy Mushroom 5,000 Oga Sauce 5,000 Cactus Sauce 7,000

Kids menu

The restaurant has different food types specially made for kids. Below are the options available for the young ones and their prices.

Item Price (₦) Burgers 13,000 Nuggets 11,000 Spaghetti Pomodoro 10,000 Hot Dog 10,000 Happy Kids 13,000

Dessert

If you have a sweet tooth, Cactus Restaurant Lagos has a variety of desserts you can enjoy. Below are the options and prices on the dessert menu.

Item Price (₦) Molten Chocolate Cake 14,000 Chocolat Mou 14,000 Brownie 14,000 Banana Split 13,000 Baileys Triffle 14,000 Chocolate Mousse Cake 16,000 Milkshake 14,000 Cookie Skillet 15,000

Drinks menu

There is plenty to choose from on Cactus Restaurant Lagos' drinks menu. From hot beverages to juices, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drinks. Below are the different categories of drinks you can order and the prices.

Hot drinks

Cactus Restaurant is a great place to go for a meeting or a date. There is a variety of hot drink options you can order at affordable prices.

Item Price (₦) Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel, Chocolate, Mint, Coconut 2,000 Espresso 4,500 Double Espresso 6,500 Americano 6,500 Black Coffee 6,500 Cappuccino 6,500 Caffe Latte 7,500 Caffe Mocha 9,000 Irish Coffee 12,000 Hot Chocolate 6,500 Iced Caramel Latte 9,000 Frappuccino 10,000 Iced Tea 8,000 Flavoured Tea 5,000

Beverages

Soft drinks are available in bottles, packets, cans or by the glass. The following are the beverages you can order and the prices.

Item Price (₦) Aquafina Small 2,500 Aquafina Big 3,500 7Up 3,500 7Up Free 3,500 Pepsi 3,500 Diet Pepsi 3,500 Mirinda 3,500 Bitter Lemon 3,500 Soda Water 3,500 Tonic Water 3,500 Perrier 6,500 Malta Guinness 4,000 Chapman 6,500 Energy Drink 6,500 Glass (Apple, orange, pineapple) 4,500 (Pack 1L) 9,500 Pack 1.5L 25,000 Packed Cranberry Juice 6,000 Orange or Pineapple 8,500 Add Ginger 1,500 Apple or Carrot 10,000

Smoothies

Cactus Restaurant has amazing options for healthy smoothies. Below are the options you can choose from and their price.

Item Price (₦) Mint Mango Smoothie 13,000 Strawberry Smoothie 13,000 African Smoothie 13,000 Royal Cactus 18,000 Coconut Lemonade 12,000 Frozen Lemonade 13,000 Frozen Ginger Lemonade 14,000 Coconut Smoothie 12,000

Signature mocktails

The eatery has not forgotten those who enjoy mocktails and has provided the following options for you to choose from:

Item Price (₦) Ginger Punch 12,000 Ice Ginger Peach 13,000 Raspberry Ginger Cooler 14,000 Pineapple Coconut Nojito 14,000 Virgin Colada 13,000 Sweet Sunrise 13,000 Banana Strawberry Delight 14,000 Kiwi Madness 14,000 Virgin Mule 13,000 Banana Colada 13,000 Nojito 13,000 Planters 13,000

Beer

Customers who enjoy alcoholic drinks, such as beer, have a wide array of choices. Check out what's on the menu below.

Item Price (₦) Star 5,500 Gulder 5,500 Heineken 6,500 Guinness 6,500 Budweiser 5,500 Origin Beer 5,000 Mexican Beer 7,000 Campabeer 8,000 Beerojito 8,000 Blue Spirit 8,000 Strong Beeretto 11,000 Black Velvet Beer 9,000

Cocktails

Cocktail lovers have a wide range of options to choose from. Below is an updated list of the cocktails you can order and their cost.

Table 1

Item Price (₦) Margarita 13,500 Old Fashioned 15,000 Negroni 15,000 Daiquiri 14,000 Martini 13,000 Cuba Libre 13,000 Zombie 16,000 Manhattan 15,000 Blue Lagoon 13,500 Gin Basil 14,500 Boulevardier 14,000 Sazerac 16,000 Tequila Sunrise 14,500 El Diablo 15,000 Aperol Spritz 14,500 Gin Tonic 13,000 Paloma 14,500 Tom Collins 13,500

Table 2

Item Price (₦) Strawberry Daiquiri 15,000 Mojito 14,000 Espresso Martini 15,000 Mudslide 15,000 White Russian 14,500 Mojito 14,000 Long Island 17,000 Pina Colada 14,000 Whiskey Sour 14,000 Jungle Juice 16,000 Dark 'n' Stormy 13,500 Rob Roy 14,000 Painkiller 14,500 Cactus on Fire 20,000 Mimosa 13,000 French 75 15,500 Bloody Mary 15,000 Hot Toddy 15,000

The Nigerian restaurant has other alcoholic drinks you can order, like wines, champagne, tequila, gin, and whisky by the bottle or as a single.

Cactus restaurant location

Address : 20-24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Lagos

: 20-24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Lagos Phone : 0802 7777 666/08058777666

: 0802 7777 666/08058777666 Instagram : @cactuslagos

: @cactuslagos Facebook: @CactusBakery

Cactus Restaurant in Lagos has a menu with lots of mouthwatering cuisine for everyone. It also offers a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at reasonable prices. Visit Cactus restaurant and get an authentic taste of local and international delicacies.

