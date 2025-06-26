Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and price list: what to expect
Cactus Restaurant Lagos is one of the largest Nigerian eateries that serve both local and international cuisines. The joint is known for its fresh breakfast, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and other delicious meals. Here is a general overview of the Cactus Restaurant Lagos' menu and prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices
- Cactus restaurant location
Key takeaways
- Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers a variety of local and international foods, from breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, and drinks.
- The restaurant, located at 4 Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
- Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers delicious cuisine at affordable rates, with prices starting at ₦3000.
- Cactus Restaurant Lagos has a rating of 4.0 on TripAdvisor.
Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices
Cactus Restaurant is one of the many restaurants in Victoria Island delicious meals. The Cactus food menu, renowned for its balanced entrees, caters to both adults' and kids' needs. Below is an updated 2025 Cactus Restaurant Lagos menu and prices.
Breakfast
Cactus breakfast is one of its highlight meals, offering various food items at an affordable price, as shown below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Bacon, ham or turkey
|4,500
|Cheese
|4,500
|Grilled sausage
|3,000
|Baked Beans
|3,000
|Tuna
|6,000
|Shrimp
|7,000
|Grilled vegetables
|3,000
|Porridge Beans
|3,000
|Extra egg
|2,000
|Homemade Sausage
|3,000
|Philly Steak Omelette
|25,000
|Lagos Passion
|13,000
|English Breakfast
|19,000
|Famila
|35,000
|Craft Your Own Omelette with added cheese
|23,000
|Craft Your Own Omelette
|19,000
|Country Man
|23,000
|The Breakfast Sandwich
|24,500
|Salmon Avocado Toast
|28,000
|The Ultimate
|25,000
|Pancake Revolution
|36,000
|Pancake
|5,000
|Waffles
|19,000
|Kasava Delight
|13,000
Shared delicacies
There is another breakfast option that you can share with your loved ones. Here is a look at the items and costs.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Gizdodo
|17,000
|Buffalo Bites
|15,000
|Summer Rolls
|13,000
|Big House Wings
|20,000
|Hummus Meatballs
|11,500
|Beef or Chicken Suya
|21,000
|Dynamite Shrimp
|20,000
|9ja Bites
|11,000
|Fish Pepper Soup
|14,000
|Trio Mare
|23,000
|Spicy Beef Sticks
|20,000
|Fried Jark Butterfly
|18,000
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|14,000
|Shrimp Empanadas
|15,000
|Shi Hummus
|14,500
|Mac and Cheese Poppers
|16,500
|Avocado Bruschetta
|13,500
|Nachos Shrimp Tempura
|20,000
|Crispy Calamari
|22,000
|Taco Burger Sliders
|16,000
Salads
Cactus Restaurant has many items on the salad menu. Below are the salad options you can choose from.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Kale Strawberry
|19,500
|Festival
|18,500
|Caesar with a Twist
|19,000
|Tuna Freshness
|25,500
|Norge Salad
|29,000
|Quinoa
|18,500
|Atlantic Shrimp & Crab
|26,000
|Cobb Salad
|18,500
|Niçoise
|27,500
|Traditional Cactus Salad
|17,500
Salad toppers
Cactus Restaurant is a great place to dine with your friends. Its salad toppers menu has four options as follows.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Tuna
|7,000
|Shrimp
|7,000
|Smoked salmon
|7,000
|Chicken
|4,500
Sandwiches
If you are looking for a quick meal, there is a long list of sandwiches to choose from, as shown below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Club Sandwich
|22,000
|Grilled Chicken Avocado
|24,500
|Mushroom Steak Sandwich
|33,000
|Chicken Warp
|27,500
|Buffalo Panini
|22,000
|NY Prawn Wrap
|27,000
|Cactus Wrap
|25,000
|Chicken Suya Wrap
|22,000
Burgers
If you are looking for an easy meal at Cactus Restaurant, there are a variety of burgers to choose from, both as a main dish and a side dish. Below are the options you can choose from and the cost.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|The Classic
|18,500
|Add Cheese
|4,500
|Cactus Signature
|24,000
|Mac & Beef
|33,000
|Add Cheese
|4,500
|Smashy Burger
|22,000
|Street Style
|21,000
|Smashed Sizzling Burger
|26,000
|Mighty Chicken
|20,000
Pasta
The eatery serves delicious pasta dishes, from classic spaghetti Bolognese to plantain lasagne. Find the perfect pasta below at an affordable rate.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Add Parmesan (add-on)
|4,000
|Bolognaise
|19,000
|Chicken and Shrimp
|30,000
|Arrabiata
|16,500
|Add Shrimps
|7,000
|Alfredo
|25,000
|Ocean Marinara
|28,000
|Prawns Firelli
|43,500
|White Marinara
|30,000
|Plantain Lasagna
|26,000
Pizza
Cactus restaurant offers nine options of Nigeria's signature pizza offerings, from pepperoni to BBQ chicken. Check out more options below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Margarita
|17,000
|Suya
|21,000
|Pepperoni
|21,000
|Seafood
|30,000
|Vegetarian
|21,000
|BBQ Chicken
|20,500
|Four Season
|24,000
|Ozumba
|22,000
|Omokurin
|28,000
Pizza toppers
Cactus Restaurant's pizza toppings offer a variety of options, from classic choices to gourmet combinations. Below are the popular toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and olives.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Ham
|4,500
|Chorizo
|4,000
|Turkey
|4,000
|Olives
|2,000
|Parmesan
|4,000
|Smoked Salmon
|9,000
|Shrimp
|7,000
|Pepperoni
|4,000
|Sausage
|4,000
|Chicken
|4,000
Main course
Cactus' main course dishes encompass both local and international cuisine. All the mains are served with one side of your choice: French fries, yam fries, mashed potatoes, steamed rice, Jollof rice, sautéed vegetables, fried rice, coleslaw, and spicy pasta.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Pork Ribs
|78,000
|Spicy Thai Shrimp
|30,000
|Rib-Eye
|68,000
|Jumbo Prawns
|56,000
|3P Fajitas
|30,000
|Fish and Chips
|26,000
|Spicy Shredded Beef
|38,000
|Add Spicy Ginger Tomato Sauce
|2,500
|Grilled Salmon Filet
|48,000
|Marinated Grilled Fish
|26,000
|Centre-Cut Filet Mignon
|55,000
|Teriyaki Noodles
|15,000
|Add Chicken
|4,500
|Add Shrimps
|7,000
Extra side dishes
The restaurant offers extra side dishes to be served with other meals. The following are the extra side dishes you can order alongside the main courses.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Fried Rice
|5,000
|Sweet Potato Fries
|5,500
|Jollof Rice
|5,000
|Fried Yam
|5,500
|White Rice
|5,000
|Sauteed Vegetables
|6,000
|French Fries
|7,000
|Mashed Potatoes
|5,500
|Fried Plantain
|5,500
|Egg Shrimp Fried Rice
|9,000
|Broccoli
|6,000
|Add Sauce
|3,500
|Coleslaw
|5,000
Cactus signature dishes
Cactus Restaurant Lagos offers delicious meals at affordable rates, as shown in the Cactus restaurant Lagos price list.
Burgers/mains
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Club Smash Burger
|26,000
|Cactus Medley
|37,000
|Add Extra Prawn
|11,000/piece
|Seafood Jark
|70,000
|Pacific
|75,000
Chicken (make your plate)
The food menu offers customers the option of choosing what to put in their chicken plate. Below is a list of items you can choose from.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Boneless Half Chicken Grilled
|22,000
|2 Chicken fillets Grilled
|24,000
|Boneless Half Chicken Fried
|22,000
|Spicy Mushroom
|5,000
|Oga Sauce
|5,000
|Cactus Sauce
|7,000
Kids menu
The restaurant has different food types specially made for kids. Below are the options available for the young ones and their prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Burgers
|13,000
|Nuggets
|11,000
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|10,000
|Hot Dog
|10,000
|Happy Kids
|13,000
Dessert
If you have a sweet tooth, Cactus Restaurant Lagos has a variety of desserts you can enjoy. Below are the options and prices on the dessert menu.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|14,000
|Chocolat Mou
|14,000
|Brownie
|14,000
|Banana Split
|13,000
|Baileys Triffle
|14,000
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|16,000
|Milkshake
|14,000
|Cookie Skillet
|15,000
Drinks menu
There is plenty to choose from on Cactus Restaurant Lagos' drinks menu. From hot beverages to juices, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drinks. Below are the different categories of drinks you can order and the prices.
Hot drinks
Cactus Restaurant is a great place to go for a meeting or a date. There is a variety of hot drink options you can order at affordable prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel, Chocolate, Mint, Coconut
|2,000
|Espresso
|4,500
|Double Espresso
|6,500
|Americano
|6,500
|Black Coffee
|6,500
|Cappuccino
|6,500
|Caffe Latte
|7,500
|Caffe Mocha
|9,000
|Irish Coffee
|12,000
|Hot Chocolate
|6,500
|Iced Caramel Latte
|9,000
|Frappuccino
|10,000
|Iced Tea
|8,000
|Flavoured Tea
|5,000
Beverages
Soft drinks are available in bottles, packets, cans or by the glass. The following are the beverages you can order and the prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Aquafina Small
|2,500
|Aquafina Big
|3,500
|7Up
|3,500
|7Up Free
|3,500
|Pepsi
|3,500
|Diet Pepsi
|3,500
|Mirinda
|3,500
|Bitter Lemon
|3,500
|Soda Water
|3,500
|Tonic Water
|3,500
|Perrier
|6,500
|Malta Guinness
|4,000
|Chapman
|6,500
|Energy Drink
|6,500
|Glass (Apple, orange, pineapple)
|4,500
|(Pack 1L)
|9,500
|Pack 1.5L
|25,000
|Packed Cranberry Juice
|6,000
|Orange or Pineapple
|8,500
|Add Ginger
|1,500
|Apple or Carrot
|10,000
Smoothies
Cactus Restaurant has amazing options for healthy smoothies. Below are the options you can choose from and their price.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Mint Mango Smoothie
|13,000
|Strawberry Smoothie
|13,000
|African Smoothie
|13,000
|Royal Cactus
|18,000
|Coconut Lemonade
|12,000
|Frozen Lemonade
|13,000
|Frozen Ginger Lemonade
|14,000
|Coconut Smoothie
|12,000
Signature mocktails
The eatery has not forgotten those who enjoy mocktails and has provided the following options for you to choose from:
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Ginger Punch
|12,000
|Ice Ginger Peach
|13,000
|Raspberry Ginger Cooler
|14,000
|Pineapple Coconut Nojito
|14,000
|Virgin Colada
|13,000
|Sweet Sunrise
|13,000
|Banana Strawberry Delight
|14,000
|Kiwi Madness
|14,000
|Virgin Mule
|13,000
|Banana Colada
|13,000
|Nojito
|13,000
|Planters
|13,000
Beer
Customers who enjoy alcoholic drinks, such as beer, have a wide array of choices. Check out what's on the menu below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Star
|5,500
|Gulder
|5,500
|Heineken
|6,500
|Guinness
|6,500
|Budweiser
|5,500
|Origin Beer
|5,000
|Mexican Beer
|7,000
|Campabeer
|8,000
|Beerojito
|8,000
|Blue Spirit
|8,000
|Strong Beeretto
|11,000
|Black Velvet Beer
|9,000
Cocktails
Cocktail lovers have a wide range of options to choose from. Below is an updated list of the cocktails you can order and their cost.
Table 1
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Margarita
|13,500
|Old Fashioned
|15,000
|Negroni
|15,000
|Daiquiri
|14,000
|Martini
|13,000
|Cuba Libre
|13,000
|Zombie
|16,000
|Manhattan
|15,000
|Blue Lagoon
|13,500
|Gin Basil
|14,500
|Boulevardier
|14,000
|Sazerac
|16,000
|Tequila Sunrise
|14,500
|El Diablo
|15,000
|Aperol Spritz
|14,500
|Gin Tonic
|13,000
|Paloma
|14,500
|Tom Collins
|13,500
Table 2
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|15,000
|Mojito
|14,000
|Espresso Martini
|15,000
|Mudslide
|15,000
|White Russian
|14,500
|Mojito
|14,000
|Long Island
|17,000
|Pina Colada
|14,000
|Whiskey Sour
|14,000
|Jungle Juice
|16,000
|Dark 'n' Stormy
|13,500
|Rob Roy
|14,000
|Painkiller
|14,500
|Cactus on Fire
|20,000
|Mimosa
|13,000
|French 75
|15,500
|Bloody Mary
|15,000
|Hot Toddy
|15,000
The Nigerian restaurant has other alcoholic drinks you can order, like wines, champagne, tequila, gin, and whisky by the bottle or as a single.
Cactus restaurant location
- Address: 20-24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Lagos
- Phone: 0802 7777 666/08058777666
- Instagram: @cactuslagos
- Facebook: @CactusBakery
Cactus Restaurant in Lagos has a menu with lots of mouthwatering cuisine for everyone. It also offers a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at reasonable prices. Visit Cactus restaurant and get an authentic taste of local and international delicacies.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng recently published an article about Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices. Shifu Restaurant, located in ASD City Mall, Kaduna, Nigeria, serves delicious Asian and Italian food at good prices.
The Shifu Restaurant has many options, including special meals for vegetarians and kids. You can check out Shifu Restaurant's menu and prices to see what they offer.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.