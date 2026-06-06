Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai suffers eye condition in ICPC custody without timely medical care

Family appeals for treatment as ICPC officials fail to act on El-Rufai's worsening health condition

El-Rufai's lawyers secured a court order for medical access, urging ICPC to comply with legal obligations

FCT, Abuja - Muyiwa Adekeye, media aide to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) failed to provide timely medical attention despite concerns over the former governor's worsening eye condition.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 5, Adekeye said El-Rufai complained of swollen, itchy and reddened eyes while in custody and requested access to medical care.

Family Expresses Concern

According to the statement, relatives who visited the former governor observed his condition and appealed to officials to facilitate medical treatment.

Adekeye said:

"Two ICPC officials checked and saw the condition of his eyes. This was expected step to prompt either a hospital check or that a doctor would be summoned to attend to him."

He, however, claimed that no further medical attention was arranged.

The aide further alleged that an official identified as Henry informed a member of El-Rufai's family that the former governor did not wish to see a doctor.

"However, no medical attention was arranged. Rather one Henry, believed to have been seconded to the ICPC from another agency, falsely informed a family member that El Rufai did not wish to see a doctor," Adekeye stated.

Call For Compliance With Court Order

Adekeye said El-Rufai had earlier visited an eye clinic on 4 June, but his condition reportedly deteriorated afterwards.

He added that the former governor's lawyers had secured a court order granting him access to his doctors and necessary treatment.

The aide urged the ICPC to comply with the order, stressing that individuals in custody are entitled to adequate medical care and protection of their rights.

The ICPC had not responded to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng