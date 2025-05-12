Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja: a look at the menu and prices
Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja, known as Okonkwo by Papiees, is a renowned restaurant in Abuja, Nigeria. It offers a rich variety of traditional Nigerian cuisine, especially popular dishes from the Igbo and South-South delicacies, at reasonable prices. Explore Okonkwo restaurant’s menu and prices ahead of your next dining experience.
Key takeaways
- Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja serves authentic Igbo and South-South dishes, such as Ofe Egusi soup, Ofe Akwu (palm nut soup), catfish, and seafood Okro.
- You can order their food online through platforms like Chowdeck.
- Okonkwo by Papiees is one of three restaurants managed by the Papiees hospitality group in Abuja, alongside Papiees Meatro and Odun by Papiees.
- Okonkwo by Papiees' prices mostly start from ₦5,000.
- The restaurant opens daily from 9.00 A.M to 11.00 P.M.
Okonkwo by Papiees' menu and prices
Okonkwo by Papiees is among the best restaurants in Abuja offerin a variety of traditional dishes, including soups, swallows, proteins, specials, pepper soups, and sides, all at affordable prices. Check out the updated 2025 Okonkwo by Papiees' menu with prices below.
Breakfast
Kick off your morning with a flavourful adventure at Okonkwo by Papiees, where breakfast is infused with rich, authentic traditional Nigerian cuisine. See below for what's on the menu and how much each item costs.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Moi-Moi + Pap
|1,500
|Boiled yam + Egg sauce
|5,000
|Boiled potatoes + Egg sauce
|5,000
|Boiled plantain + Egg sauce
|5,000
|Boiled yam + Fish sauce
|6,000
|Boiled potatoes + Fish sauce
|6,000
|Boiled plantain + Fish sauce
|6,000
|Boiled yam + Sauce
|3,500
|Plantain + Sauce
|3,500
|Roasted yam + Sauce
|3,500
|Potato + Sauce
|3,500
Soups
The restaurant offers a delicious range of traditional Nigerian soups that are rich, filling and packed with bold flavours. Below are the delicious soups and their prices at Okonkwo by Papiees.
Ofe Egusi
Ofe Egusi soup is a staple in Nigerian cuisine, known for its rich flavour and nutritional benefits. Plain Ofe Egusi costs ₦2,600. Below is a list of fun food items to accompany it that you can order.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Titus + Semo
|6,800
|Goat meat + Semo
|6,100
|Beef + Semo
|5,100
|Titus + Pounded yam
|7,800
|Goat meat + Pounded yam
|7,100
|Beef + Pounded yam
|6,100
|Titus + Wheat
|6,800
|Goat meat + Wheat
|6,100
|Beef + Wheat
|5,100
|Titus + Eba
|6,300
|Goat meat + Eba
|5,600
|Beef + Eba
|4,600
|Titus + Fufu
|6,300
|Goat meat + Fufu
|5,600
|Beef + Fufu
|4,600
Ofe Nsala
Ofe Nsala, also called white soup, is a noteworthy representation of this traditional Igbo delicacy. When not accompanied by any sides, the soup costs ₦2,600. Check out the menu featuring a variety of delicacies that complement it.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Titus + Semo
|6,800
|Goat meat + Semo
|6,100
|Beef + Semo
|5,100
|Titus + Pounded yam
|7,800
|Goat meat + Pounded yam
|7,100
|Beef + Pounded yam
|6,100
|Titus + Wheat
|6,800
|Goat meat + Wheat
|6,100
|Beef + Wheat
|5,100
|Titus + Eba
|6,300
|Goat meat + Eba
|5,600
|Beef + Eba
|4,600
|Titus + Fufu
|6,300
|Goat meat + Fufu
|5,600
|Beef + Fufu
|4,600
Ofe Oha
Ofe Oha, also known as Oha soup, is both delicious and nutritious. When served plain, it costs ₦2,600. Check out the menu to see the various accompaniments it can be served with, along with their prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Titus + Semo
|6,800
|Goat meat + Semo
|6,100
|Beef + Semo
|5,100
|Titus + Pounded yam
|7,800
|Goat meat + Pounded yam
|7,100
|Beef + Pounded yam
|6,100
|Titus + Wheat
|6,800
|Goat meat + Wheat
|6,100
|Beef + Wheat
|5,100
|Titus + Eba
|6,300
|Goat meat + Eba
|5,600
|Beef + Eba
|4,600
|Titus + Fufu
|6,300
|Goat meat + Fufu
|5,600
|Beef + Fufu
|4,600
Ofe Onugbu
Ofe Onugbu is traditionally made with thoroughly washed bitter leaves to minimise their natural bitterness. It is priced at ₦2,600 when served plain. Below are the available pairings and their respective prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Titus + Semo
|6,800
|Goat meat + Semo
|6,100
|Beef + Semo
|5,100
|Titus + Pounded yam
|7,800
|Goat meat + Pounded yam
|7,100
|Beef + Pounded yam
|5,100
|Titus + Wheat
|6,800
|Goat meat + Wheat
|6,100
|Beef + Wheat
|5,100
|Titus + Eba
|6,300
|Goat meat + Eba
|5,600
|Beef + Eba
|4,600
|Titus + Fufu
|6,300
|Goat meat + Fufu
|5,600
|Beef + Fufu
|4,600
Ofe Akwukwo (vegetable)
Ofe Akwukwo is made using a mix of fresh vegetables, commonly ugu (fluted pumpkin leaves) and waterleaf. When served plain, it costs ₦2,800. Check out the menu to see the various accompaniments available and their prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Titus + Semo
|7,000
|Goat meat + Semo
|6,300
|Beef + Semo
|5,300
|Titus + Pounded yam
|8,000
|Goat meat + Pounded yam
|7,300
|Beef + Pounded yam
|6,300
|Titus + Wheat
|7,000
|Goat meat + Wheat
|6,300
|Beef + Wheat
|5,300
|Titus + Eba
|6,500
|Goat meat + Eba
|5,800
|Beef + Eba
|4,800
|Titus + Fufu
|6,500
|Goat meat + Fufu
|5,800
|Beef + Fufu
|4,800
Ofe Akwu
Ofe Akwu, also known as Banga soup, is often garnished with stockfish and offal. A plain serving of Ofe Akwu is priced at ₦3,500. Below are the available accompaniments and their prices.
|Price
|Price (₦)
|Titus + Semo
|7,700
|Goat meat + Semo
|7,000
|Beef + Semo
|6,000
|Titus + Pounded yam
|8,700
|Goat meat + Pounded yam
|8,000
|Beef + Pounded yam
|7,000
|Titus + Wheat
|7,700
|Goat meat + Wheat
|7,000
|Beef + Wheat
|6,000
|Titus + Eba
|7,200
|Goat meat + Eba
|6,500
|Beef + Eba
|5,500
|Titus + Fufu
|7,200
|Goat meat + Fufu
|6,500
|Beef + Fufu
|5,500
Seafood Okro
If you love seafood and traditional Nigerian soups, the Seafood Okro soup at Okonkwo by Papiees comes highly recommended. It goes for ₦10,500 when served plain. Check out the menu when served with tasty accompaniments.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Semo
|11,500
|Pounded yam
|12,500
|Wheat
|11,500
|Eba
|11,000
|Fufu
|11,000
Fisherman soup
The Fisherman Soup is known for its hearty combination of fish and spices. It is typically served with traditional Nigerian swallows such as pounded yam, eba, or fufu. When served plain, it costs ₦10,500. See what's on the menu as shown below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Semo
|11,500
|Pounded yam
|12,500
|Wheat
|11,500
|Eba
|11,000
|Fufu
|11,000
Soup bowls
At Okonkwo by Papiees in Abuja, soup bowls are more than just dishes. They are a vibrant tribute to Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage. Below is the soup bowl menu along with its prices.
|Item
|Litres (LTRS)
|Price (₦)
|Ofe Egusi
|2.5
|25,000
|Ofe Egusi
|5
|48,000
|Ofe Nsala
|2.5
|25,000
|Ofe Nsala
|5
|45,000
|Ofe Oha
|2.5
|27,000
|Ofe Oha
|5
|53,500
|Ofe Onugbo
|2.5
|25,500
|Ofe Onugbo
|5
|48,000
|Ofe Akwukwo
|2.5
|28,500
|Ofe Akwukwo
|5
|55,000
|Seafood Okro
|2.5
|32,500
|Seafood Okro
|5
|62,500
|Palm oil stew
|2.5
|12,000
|Palm oil stew
|5
|21,500
|Ofe Akwu
|2.5
|25,000
|Ofe Akwu
|5
|48,000
|Fisherman soup
|2.5
|32,500
|Fisherman soup
|5
|62,500
Pepper soup
The pepper soups served at Okonkwo restaurant in Abuja are spicy favourites, bursting with flavour. Below are the menu and prices for pepper soups.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Goat meat
|7,000
|Catfish
|12,000
|Croaker
|11,000
|Turkey
|8,500
|Chicken
|7,000
|Assorted
|8,000
Sides
Okonkwo by Papiees offers a variety of healthy and nutritious sides to complement your meal. Here are some options you may want to try.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Palm oil sauce
|1,500
|Fried plantain
|1,500
|White rice
|1,500
|Boiled yam
|2,000
Specials
The specials at Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja are a must-try! Enjoy the tasty plantain porridge, or try the yummy native rice cooked in palm oil sauce. They include:
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Nkwobi
|6,000
|Isi Ewu
|8,000
|Abacha without fish
|2,500
|Abacha (half Titus fish)
|5,500
|Abacha (full Titus fish)
|8,500
|Native rice
|3,000
|Plantain porridge
|4,300
|Peppered beef
|4,500
|Peppered goat meat
|6,000
|Okonkwo specials mini
|25,000
|Okonkwo specials medium
|32,000
|Ugba
|2,500
|Ugba + half Titus
|6,000
|Ugba + full Titus
|9,000
Proteins
The proteins offered at Okonkwo by Papiees are individual protein options that can be added to various traditional soups. Below is a list of the available proteins and their prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Goat meat
|2,500
|Beef
|1,500
|Catfish
|4,500
|Croaker
|5,500
|Titus half
|3,200
|Titus full
|6,400
|Snail
|6,500
|Chicken
|3,800
|Turkey
|5,500
|Cow leg
|4,500
|Bush meat
|7,000
Swallows
Swallows are traditionally served alongside soups to create a hearty and satisfying meal. Check out the available swallow options at Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Eba
|500
|Semo
|1,000
|Fufu
|500
|Nriji (pounded yam)
|2,000
|Wheat
|1,000
|Oatmeal
|1,000
Food extras
Food extras are additional protein options that can be added to various traditional soups. Check out the food extras menu and their prices below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Take out plate (small)
|800
|Take out plate (big)
|1,200
|Take out plate (soup bowls)
|1,500
Okonkwo restaurant's locations
You can find Okonkwo restaurant's address in both Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. Here are more contact details on where and how to reach them.
- Abuja: Plot 103 Ahmadu Bello Way, opposite Shashelga Court, Jahi.
- Lagos:Yaba, near Unilag
- Phone: +234 906 527 5957
- Instagram: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja
- Facebook: @okonkwobypapiees
Who is Okonkwo Restaurant Abuja named after?
The restaurant is named after the main character in Chinua Achebe's novel, Things Fall Apart, Okonkwo.
Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja offers a menu rich in traditional flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups like Ofe Onugbu and Ofe Oha to mouthwatering specials like peppered beef, every dish brings the authentic taste of southeastern Nigeria.
