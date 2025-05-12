Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja: a look at the menu and prices

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja, known as Okonkwo by Papiees, is a renowned restaurant in Abuja, Nigeria. It offers a rich variety of traditional Nigerian cuisine, especially popular dishes from the Igbo and South-South delicacies, at reasonable prices. Explore Okonkwo restaurant’s menu and prices ahead of your next dining experience.

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja focuses on serving authentic Igbo and South-South cuisine. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja serves authentic Igbo and South-South dishes, such as Ofe Egusi soup , Ofe Akwu (palm nut soup) , catfish , and seafood Okro .

, , , and . You can order their food online through platforms like Chowdeck .

. Okonkwo by Papiees is one of three restaurants managed by the Papiees hospitality group in Abuja, alongside Papiees Meatro and Odun by Papiees .

and . Okonkwo by Papiees' prices mostly start from ₦5,000 .

. The restaurant opens daily from 9.00 A.M to 11.00 P.M.

Okonkwo by Papiees' menu and prices

Okonkwo by Papiees is among the best restaurants in Abuja offerin a variety of traditional dishes, including soups, swallows, proteins, specials, pepper soups, and sides, all at affordable prices. Check out the updated 2025 Okonkwo by Papiees' menu with prices below.

Breakfast

Enjoy a hearty and authentic Nigerian breakfast at Okonkwo by Papiees. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)

Kick off your morning with a flavourful adventure at Okonkwo by Papiees, where breakfast is infused with rich, authentic traditional Nigerian cuisine. See below for what's on the menu and how much each item costs.

Item Price (₦) Moi-Moi + Pap 1,500 Boiled yam + Egg sauce 5,000 Boiled potatoes + Egg sauce 5,000 Boiled plantain + Egg sauce 5,000 Boiled yam + Fish sauce 6,000 Boiled potatoes + Fish sauce 6,000 Boiled plantain + Fish sauce 6,000 Boiled yam + Sauce 3,500 Plantain + Sauce 3,500 Roasted yam + Sauce 3,500 Potato + Sauce 3,500

Soups

The restaurant offers a delicious range of traditional Nigerian soups that are rich, filling and packed with bold flavours. Below are the delicious soups and their prices at Okonkwo by Papiees.

Ofe Egusi

Ofe Egusi soup is a staple in Nigerian cuisine, known for its rich flavour and nutritional benefits. Plain Ofe Egusi costs ₦2,600. Below is a list of fun food items to accompany it that you can order.

Item Price (₦) Titus + Semo 6,800 Goat meat + Semo 6,100 Beef + Semo 5,100 Titus + Pounded yam 7,800 Goat meat + Pounded yam 7,100 Beef + Pounded yam 6,100 Titus + Wheat 6,800 Goat meat + Wheat 6,100 Beef + Wheat 5,100 Titus + Eba 6,300 Goat meat + Eba 5,600 Beef + Eba 4,600 Titus + Fufu 6,300 Goat meat + Fufu 5,600 Beef + Fufu 4,600

Ofe Nsala

Ofe Nsala, also called white soup, is a noteworthy representation of this traditional Igbo delicacy. When not accompanied by any sides, the soup costs ₦2,600. Check out the menu featuring a variety of delicacies that complement it.

Item Price (₦) Titus + Semo 6,800 Goat meat + Semo 6,100 Beef + Semo 5,100 Titus + Pounded yam 7,800 Goat meat + Pounded yam 7,100 Beef + Pounded yam 6,100 Titus + Wheat 6,800 Goat meat + Wheat 6,100 Beef + Wheat 5,100 Titus + Eba 6,300 Goat meat + Eba 5,600 Beef + Eba 4,600 Titus + Fufu 6,300 Goat meat + Fufu 5,600 Beef + Fufu 4,600

Ofe Oha

Ofe Oha soup is made with tender oha leaves. Photo: Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja on Instagram (modified by author)

Ofe Oha, also known as Oha soup, is both delicious and nutritious. When served plain, it costs ₦2,600. Check out the menu to see the various accompaniments it can be served with, along with their prices.

Item Price (₦) Titus + Semo 6,800 Goat meat + Semo 6,100 Beef + Semo 5,100 Titus + Pounded yam 7,800 Goat meat + Pounded yam 7,100 Beef + Pounded yam 6,100 Titus + Wheat 6,800 Goat meat + Wheat 6,100 Beef + Wheat 5,100 Titus + Eba 6,300 Goat meat + Eba 5,600 Beef + Eba 4,600 Titus + Fufu 6,300 Goat meat + Fufu 5,600 Beef + Fufu 4,600

Ofe Onugbu

Ofe Onugbu is traditionally made with thoroughly washed bitter leaves to minimise their natural bitterness. It is priced at ₦2,600 when served plain. Below are the available pairings and their respective prices.

Item Price (₦) Titus + Semo 6,800 Goat meat + Semo 6,100 Beef + Semo 5,100 Titus + Pounded yam 7,800 Goat meat + Pounded yam 7,100 Beef + Pounded yam 5,100 Titus + Wheat 6,800 Goat meat + Wheat 6,100 Beef + Wheat 5,100 Titus + Eba 6,300 Goat meat + Eba 5,600 Beef + Eba 4,600 Titus + Fufu 6,300 Goat meat + Fufu 5,600 Beef + Fufu 4,600

Ofe Akwukwo (vegetable)

Ofe Akwukwo helps boost immunity and aid digestion. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja on Instagram (modified by author)

Ofe Akwukwo is made using a mix of fresh vegetables, commonly ugu (fluted pumpkin leaves) and waterleaf. When served plain, it costs ₦2,800. Check out the menu to see the various accompaniments available and their prices.

Item Price (₦) Titus + Semo 7,000 Goat meat + Semo 6,300 Beef + Semo 5,300 Titus + Pounded yam 8,000 Goat meat + Pounded yam 7,300 Beef + Pounded yam 6,300 Titus + Wheat 7,000 Goat meat + Wheat 6,300 Beef + Wheat 5,300 Titus + Eba 6,500 Goat meat + Eba 5,800 Beef + Eba 4,800 Titus + Fufu 6,500 Goat meat + Fufu 5,800 Beef + Fufu 4,800

Ofe Akwu

Ofe Akwu, also known as Banga soup, is often garnished with stockfish and offal. A plain serving of Ofe Akwu is priced at ₦3,500. Below are the available accompaniments and their prices.

Price Price (₦) Titus + Semo 7,700 Goat meat + Semo 7,000 Beef + Semo 6,000 Titus + Pounded yam 8,700 Goat meat + Pounded yam 8,000 Beef + Pounded yam 7,000 Titus + Wheat 7,700 Goat meat + Wheat 7,000 Beef + Wheat 6,000 Titus + Eba 7,200 Goat meat + Eba 6,500 Beef + Eba 5,500 Titus + Fufu 7,200 Goat meat + Fufu 6,500 Beef + Fufu 5,500

Seafood Okro

Seafood Okro is yummy and tasty.. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)

If you love seafood and traditional Nigerian soups, the Seafood Okro soup at Okonkwo by Papiees comes highly recommended. It goes for ₦10,500 when served plain. Check out the menu when served with tasty accompaniments.

Item Price (₦) Semo 11,500 Pounded yam 12,500 Wheat 11,500 Eba 11,000 Fufu 11,000

Fisherman soup

The Fisherman Soup is known for its hearty combination of fish and spices. It is typically served with traditional Nigerian swallows such as pounded yam, eba, or fufu. When served plain, it costs ₦10,500. See what's on the menu as shown below.

Item Price (₦) Semo 11,500 Pounded yam 12,500 Wheat 11,500 Eba 11,000 Fufu 11,000

Soup bowls

Soup bowls at Okonkwo by Papiees have a meaty, spicy, or earthy flavour. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)

At Okonkwo by Papiees in Abuja, soup bowls are more than just dishes. They are a vibrant tribute to Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage. Below is the soup bowl menu along with its prices.

Item Litres (LTRS) Price (₦) Ofe Egusi 2.5 25,000 Ofe Egusi 5 48,000 Ofe Nsala 2.5 25,000 Ofe Nsala 5 45,000 Ofe Oha 2.5 27,000 Ofe Oha 5 53,500 Ofe Onugbo 2.5 25,500 Ofe Onugbo 5 48,000 Ofe Akwukwo 2.5 28,500 Ofe Akwukwo 5 55,000 Seafood Okro 2.5 32,500 Seafood Okro 5 62,500 Palm oil stew 2.5 12,000 Palm oil stew 5 21,500 Ofe Akwu 2.5 25,000 Ofe Akwu 5 48,000 Fisherman soup 2.5 32,500 Fisherman soup 5 62,500

Pepper soup

The pepper soups served at Okonkwo restaurant in Abuja are spicy favourites, bursting with flavour. Below are the menu and prices for pepper soups.

Item Price (₦) Goat meat 7,000 Catfish 12,000 Croaker 11,000 Turkey 8,500 Chicken 7,000 Assorted 8,000

Sides

Okonkwo by Papiees offers a variety of healthy and nutritious sides to complement your meal. Here are some options you may want to try.

Item Price (₦) Palm oil sauce 1,500 Fried plantain 1,500 White rice 1,500 Boiled yam 2,000

Specials

Okonkwo by Papiees menu has the best specials. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)

The specials at Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja are a must-try! Enjoy the tasty plantain porridge, or try the yummy native rice cooked in palm oil sauce. They include:

Item Price (₦) Nkwobi 6,000 Isi Ewu 8,000 Abacha without fish 2,500 Abacha (half Titus fish) 5,500 Abacha (full Titus fish) 8,500 Native rice 3,000 Plantain porridge 4,300 Peppered beef 4,500 Peppered goat meat 6,000 Okonkwo specials mini 25,000 Okonkwo specials medium 32,000 Ugba 2,500 Ugba + half Titus 6,000 Ugba + full Titus 9,000

Proteins

Each protein option served at Okonkwo by Papiees provides essential nutrients. Photos: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)

The proteins offered at Okonkwo by Papiees are individual protein options that can be added to various traditional soups. Below is a list of the available proteins and their prices.

Item Price (₦) Goat meat 2,500 Beef 1,500 Catfish 4,500 Croaker 5,500 Titus half 3,200 Titus full 6,400 Snail 6,500 Chicken 3,800 Turkey 5,500 Cow leg 4,500 Bush meat 7,000

Swallows

Swallows are traditionally served alongside soups to create a hearty and satisfying meal. Check out the available swallow options at Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja.

Item Price (₦) Eba 500 Semo 1,000 Fufu 500 Nriji (pounded yam) 2,000 Wheat 1,000 Oatmeal 1,000

Food extras

Food extras are additional protein options that can be added to various traditional soups. Check out the food extras menu and their prices below.

Item Price (₦) Take out plate (small) 800 Take out plate (big) 1,200 Take out plate (soup bowls) 1,500

Okonkwo restaurant's locations

You can find Okonkwo restaurant's address in both Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. Here are more contact details on where and how to reach them.

Abuja : Plot 103 Ahmadu Bello Way, opposite Shashelga Court, Jahi.

: Plot 103 Ahmadu Bello Way, opposite Shashelga Court, Jahi. Lagos: Yaba, near Unilag

Yaba, near Unilag Phone: +234 906 527 5957

+234 906 527 5957 Instagram: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja

@okonkwobypapiees_abuja Facebook: @okonkwobypapiees

Who is Okonkwo Restaurant Abuja named after?

The restaurant is named after the main character in Chinua Achebe's novel, Things Fall Apart, Okonkwo.

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja offers a menu rich in traditional flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups like Ofe Onugbu and Ofe Oha to mouthwatering specials like peppered beef, every dish brings the authentic taste of southeastern Nigeria.

