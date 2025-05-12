Africa Digital Media Awards

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja: a look at the menu and prices
Guides

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja: a look at the menu and prices

by  Isaac Wangethi 8 min read

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja, known as Okonkwo by Papiees, is a renowned restaurant in Abuja, Nigeria. It offers a rich variety of traditional Nigerian cuisine, especially popular dishes from the Igbo and South-South delicacies, at reasonable prices. Explore Okonkwo restaurant’s menu and prices ahead of your next dining experience.

Okonkwo restaurant Abuja entrance (L) and delicacy (R)
Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja focuses on serving authentic Igbo and South-South cuisine. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja serves authentic Igbo and South-South dishes, such as Ofe Egusi soup, Ofe Akwu (palm nut soup), catfish, and seafood Okro.
  • You can order their food online through platforms like Chowdeck.
  • Okonkwo by Papiees is one of three restaurants managed by the Papiees hospitality group in Abuja, alongside Papiees Meatro and Odun by Papiees.
  • Okonkwo by Papiees' prices mostly start from ₦5,000.
  • The restaurant opens daily from 9.00 A.M to 11.00 P.M.

Okonkwo by Papiees' menu and prices

Okonkwo by Papiees is among the best restaurants in Abuja offerin a variety of traditional dishes, including soups, swallows, proteins, specials, pepper soups, and sides, all at affordable prices. Check out the updated 2025 Okonkwo by Papiees' menu with prices below.

Breakfast

Moi Moi (L) Yam and fish sauce (R)
Enjoy a hearty and authentic Nigerian breakfast at Okonkwo by Papiees. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)
Kick off your morning with a flavourful adventure at Okonkwo by Papiees, where breakfast is infused with rich, authentic traditional Nigerian cuisine. See below for what's on the menu and how much each item costs.

ItemPrice (₦)
Moi-Moi + Pap 1,500
Boiled yam + Egg sauce 5,000
Boiled potatoes + Egg sauce 5,000
Boiled plantain + Egg sauce5,000
Boiled yam + Fish sauce 6,000
Boiled potatoes + Fish sauce 6,000
Boiled plantain + Fish sauce 6,000
Boiled yam + Sauce 3,500
Plantain + Sauce 3,500
Roasted yam + Sauce 3,500
Potato + Sauce 3,500

Soups

The restaurant offers a delicious range of traditional Nigerian soups that are rich, filling and packed with bold flavours. Below are the delicious soups and their prices at Okonkwo by Papiees.

Ofe Egusi

Ofe Egusi soup is a staple in Nigerian cuisine, known for its rich flavour and nutritional benefits. Plain Ofe Egusi costs ₦2,600. Below is a list of fun food items to accompany it that you can order.

ItemPrice (₦)
Titus + Semo6,800
Goat meat + Semo6,100
Beef + Semo5,100
Titus + Pounded yam7,800
Goat meat + Pounded yam7,100
Beef + Pounded yam6,100
Titus + Wheat6,800
Goat meat + Wheat6,100
Beef + Wheat 5,100
Titus + Eba6,300
Goat meat + Eba5,600
Beef + Eba4,600
Titus + Fufu6,300
Goat meat + Fufu5,600
Beef + Fufu4,600

Ofe Nsala

Ofe Nsala, also called white soup, is a noteworthy representation of this traditional Igbo delicacy. When not accompanied by any sides, the soup costs ₦2,600. Check out the menu featuring a variety of delicacies that complement it.

ItemPrice (₦)
Titus + Semo6,800
Goat meat + Semo6,100
Beef + Semo5,100
Titus + Pounded yam7,800
Goat meat + Pounded yam7,100
Beef + Pounded yam6,100
Titus + Wheat6,800
Goat meat + Wheat6,100
Beef + Wheat5,100
Titus + Eba6,300
Goat meat + Eba5,600
Beef + Eba4,600
Titus + Fufu6,300
Goat meat + Fufu 5,600
Beef + Fufu4,600

Ofe Oha

Delicious Ofe Oha soup
Ofe Oha soup is made with tender oha leaves. Photo: Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja on Instagram (modified by author)
Ofe Oha, also known as Oha soup, is both delicious and nutritious. When served plain, it costs ₦2,600. Check out the menu to see the various accompaniments it can be served with, along with their prices.
ItemPrice (₦)
Titus + Semo 6,800
Goat meat + Semo6,100
Beef + Semo5,100
Titus + Pounded yam7,800
Goat meat + Pounded yam7,100
Beef + Pounded yam6,100
Titus + Wheat6,800
Goat meat + Wheat6,100
Beef + Wheat5,100
Titus + Eba6,300
Goat meat + Eba5,600
Beef + Eba4,600
Titus + Fufu6,300
Goat meat + Fufu 5,600
Beef + Fufu4,600

Ofe Onugbu

Ofe Onugbu is traditionally made with thoroughly washed bitter leaves to minimise their natural bitterness. It is priced at ₦2,600 when served plain. Below are the available pairings and their respective prices.

Item Price (₦)
Titus + Semo 6,800
Goat meat + Semo6,100
Beef + Semo5,100
Titus + Pounded yam7,800
Goat meat + Pounded yam7,100
Beef + Pounded yam5,100
Titus + Wheat6,800
Goat meat + Wheat6,100
Beef + Wheat5,100
Titus + Eba6,300
Goat meat + Eba5,600
Beef + Eba4,600
Titus + Fufu6,300
Goat meat + Fufu5,600
Beef + Fufu 4,600

Ofe Akwukwo (vegetable)

Variety of soups richly garnished with assorted meats, seafood, and traditional spices and a wrapped pounded yam at the centre (L). Rich soups featuring goat meat, dried fish, snails, periwinkle, and crab claws (R).
Ofe Akwukwo helps boost immunity and aid digestion. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja on Instagram (modified by author)
Ofe Akwukwo is made using a mix of fresh vegetables, commonly ugu (fluted pumpkin leaves) and waterleaf. When served plain, it costs ₦2,800. Check out the menu to see the various accompaniments available and their prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Titus + Semo7,000
Goat meat + Semo6,300
Beef + Semo5,300
Titus + Pounded yam8,000
Goat meat + Pounded yam7,300
Beef + Pounded yam6,300
Titus + Wheat7,000
Goat meat + Wheat6,300
Beef + Wheat5,300
Titus + Eba6,500
Goat meat + Eba5,800
Beef + Eba 4,800
Titus + Fufu6,500
Goat meat + Fufu5,800
Beef + Fufu4,800

Ofe Akwu

Ofe Akwu, also known as Banga soup, is often garnished with stockfish and offal. A plain serving of Ofe Akwu is priced at ₦3,500. Below are the available accompaniments and their prices.

PricePrice (₦)
Titus + Semo7,700
Goat meat + Semo7,000
Beef + Semo6,000
Titus + Pounded yam8,700
Goat meat + Pounded yam8,000
Beef + Pounded yam 7,000
Titus + Wheat7,700
Goat meat + Wheat7,000
Beef + Wheat6,000
Titus + Eba7,200
Goat meat + Eba6,500
Beef + Eba5,500
Titus + Fufu7,200
Goat meat + Fufu6,500
Beef + Fufu5,500

Seafood Okro

Seafood Okro
Seafood Okro is yummy and tasty.. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)
If you love seafood and traditional Nigerian soups, the Seafood Okro soup at Okonkwo by Papiees comes highly recommended. It goes for ₦10,500 when served plain. Check out the menu when served with tasty accompaniments.

ItemPrice (₦)
Semo11,500
Pounded yam 12,500
Wheat11,500
Eba11,000
Fufu11,000

Fisherman soup

The Fisherman Soup is known for its hearty combination of fish and spices. It is typically served with traditional Nigerian swallows such as pounded yam, eba, or fufu. When served plain, it costs ₦10,500. See what's on the menu as shown below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Semo11,500
Pounded yam12,500
Wheat11,500
Eba11,000
Fufu11,000

Soup bowls

Ofe Akwu and white rice
Soup bowls at Okonkwo by Papiees have a meaty, spicy, or earthy flavour. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)
At Okonkwo by Papiees in Abuja, soup bowls are more than just dishes. They are a vibrant tribute to Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage. Below is the soup bowl menu along with its prices.
ItemLitres (LTRS)Price (₦)
Ofe Egusi2.525,000
Ofe Egusi548,000
Ofe Nsala2.525,000
Ofe Nsala545,000
Ofe Oha2.527,000
Ofe Oha553,500
Ofe Onugbo2.525,500
Ofe Onugbo548,000
Ofe Akwukwo2.528,500
Ofe Akwukwo555,000
Seafood Okro2.532,500
Seafood Okro562,500
Palm oil stew2.512,000
Palm oil stew521,500
Ofe Akwu2.525,000
Ofe Akwu548,000
Fisherman soup2.532,500
Fisherman soup562,500

Pepper soup

The pepper soups served at Okonkwo restaurant in Abuja are spicy favourites, bursting with flavour. Below are the menu and prices for pepper soups.

ItemPrice (₦)
Goat meat7,000
Catfish12,000
Croaker11,000
Turkey8,500
Chicken7,000
Assorted8,000

Sides

Okonkwo by Papiees offers a variety of healthy and nutritious sides to complement your meal. Here are some options you may want to try.

ItemPrice (₦)
Palm oil sauce1,500
Fried plantain1,500
White rice1,500
Boiled yam2,000

Specials

Peppered sauce and rce with succulent Turkey
Okonkwo by Papiees menu has the best specials. Photo: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)
The specials at Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja are a must-try! Enjoy the tasty plantain porridge, or try the yummy native rice cooked in palm oil sauce. They include:

ItemPrice (₦)
Nkwobi6,000
Isi Ewu8,000
Abacha without fish 2,500
Abacha (half Titus fish)5,500
Abacha (full Titus fish)8,500
Native rice3,000
Plantain porridge4,300
Peppered beef4,500
Peppered goat meat6,000
Okonkwo specials mini25,000
Okonkwo specials medium32,000
Ugba2,500
Ugba + half Titus6,000
Ugba + full Titus9,000

Proteins

A feast crafted as a platter
Each protein option served at Okonkwo by Papiees provides essential nutrients. Photos: @okonkwobypapiees_abuja (modified by author)
The proteins offered at Okonkwo by Papiees are individual protein options that can be added to various traditional soups. Below is a list of the available proteins and their prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Goat meat2,500
Beef1,500
Catfish4,500
Croaker5,500
Titus half3,200
Titus full6,400
Snail6,500
Chicken3,800
Turkey5,500
Cow leg4,500
Bush meat7,000

Swallows

Swallows are traditionally served alongside soups to create a hearty and satisfying meal. Check out the available swallow options at Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja.
ItemPrice (₦)
Eba500
Semo1,000
Fufu500
Nriji (pounded yam)2,000
Wheat1,000
Oatmeal1,000

Food extras

Food extras are additional protein options that can be added to various traditional soups. Check out the food extras menu and their prices below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Take out plate (small)800
Take out plate (big)1,200
Take out plate (soup bowls)1,500

Okonkwo restaurant's locations

You can find Okonkwo restaurant's address in both Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. Here are more contact details on where and how to reach them.

Who is Okonkwo Restaurant Abuja named after?

The restaurant is named after the main character in Chinua Achebe's novel, Things Fall Apart, Okonkwo.

Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja offers a menu rich in traditional flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups like Ofe Onugbu and Ofe Oha to mouthwatering specials like peppered beef, every dish brings the authentic taste of southeastern Nigeria.

