The APC has denied the report circulating on social media and some online media that it has released a full list of its senatorial candidates for the 2027 elections

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, said that the viral list was a total fake and urged party members, the media and Nigeria at large to disregard it

Morka, in a statement on Thursday, June 4, called on party members and stakeholders to stop sharing the list, adding that it creates confusion and misleads the public

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the alleged viral "concluded list of APC senatorial candidates so far", adding that the list on social media and some online platforms is totally fake and did not originate from the party.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the party, denied the viral list in a statement on Thursday, June 4, while calling on party members, the media and the general public to disregard the viral list. He also called on party members and stakeholders to stop sharing the list because it caused confusion and misled the public.

APC denies releasing the list of the 2027 senatorial candidates Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

"The Party reiterates that only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, acting through its duly authorised channels of communication, is empowered to announce the list of candidates emerging from its primary elections and other constitutionally prescribed processes."

After the APC primaries, the following APC senators will not be returning to the Senate for the 11th National Assembly because they either withdrew from the poll or stepped down: Senator Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State, Plateau Central's Diket Plang, Imo West's Osita Izunaso, Emmanuel Udende and Titus Zam of Benue North-East and Benue West, Osun Central's Olubiyi Fadeyi, Salisu Mustapha from Kwara, and Ned Nwoko of Delta North.

However, the statement by the party has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Saidu Abdulmuhmin questioned why the APC kept the results two weeks after the primaries:

"How do you keep the results of primaries conducted at the state level for more than two weeks without announcing the winners? Are the results not even supposed to be announced by the state executives of the party? Where's the internal democracy?"

Esther of Deeper Life alleged smear campaigns against APC:

"Nigerian X influencers and media personalities are going extent to tarnished APC Nigerian government's reputation in the media for their self-interest ( payout and Media engagement). They won't succeed; we are fearless visionaries who care about Nigeria's development."

Dahiru Ibrahim wrote:

"Nobody will vote in APC if justice is not done for Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Zamfara North: no primary election, no consensus. Nonsense, Matawalle has imposed candidates on us, and we will vote them out come 2027."

Alhaji Mobola Ajagbe lamented the abducted people in captivity:

"This is quite telling. While the APC is quick to issue press statements denying fake senatorial candidate lists, innocent Nigerians are being killed daily by bandits, kidnappers, and unknown gunmen—with little or no meaningful action from the government. No decisive response. No strong steps, just more words. Their priority is clearly politics, while ordinary citizens continue to pay with their lives. Shameful. We are watching."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng