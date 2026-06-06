A Nigerian lawyer has spoken out on what Nigerians who use loan apps should do when they demand repayment

She shared some things that most people do not know about these loan apps and what they should do instead of living in fear

Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on her stance and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lawyer has shared how people can handle threats from loan apps, while sharing what most people do not know about such apps.

She said:

"You took a Loan From an App now you’re Living in Fear? Read this. Let me speak to you as a lawyer, not to scare you but to wake you up. That loan app that is threatening you. Calling your contacts. Sending messages to people in your phone

Ask yourself one question:

Are they even operating legally?

Because here is the truth many people are too afraid to say out loud

Some of these so-called “loan companies”

are not licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

No license, no proper structure, no accountability. Yet they act like they own your life.

The moment you delay payment, they switch to:

Threats

Harassment

Public embarrassment

Psychological pressure

And you start panicking.

But listen carefully

Fear is their biggest weapon not the law because in law:

You cannot enforce rights when you are operating outside the law

You cannot come to court with “dirty hands” and expect protection

Now here is the part many people don’t know

If a loan app is not properly licensed:

Their legal standing is already questionable

Those outrageous interest charges become highly problematic

Their threats are mostly empty intimidation tactics

Let me shock you a little that app shouting that they will:

Arrest you

Block your BVN

Destroy your credit forever

Most times they cannot legally do any of that.

What they rely on is simple: Your ignorance + your fear. The moment you understand your rights their power reduces instantly.

Now, let me be clear so nobody misquotes me

This is NOT an excuse to run away from a genuine debt. If you borrowed money, you should repay. But never allow them to intimidate you into silence and fear.

If they truly want to go legal they will have to

Identify themselves, show their license, prove they are operating within the law and that is exactly what many of them try to avoid.

So next time they start shouting

Don’t just panic.

Ask questions.

Now tell me

Have you or someone you know ever been harassed by any of these loan apps?

What exactly did they do?

Source: Legit.ng