Lawyer Advises Nigerians on How to Handle Loan Apps That Harass Them While Demanding Repayment
- A Nigerian lawyer has spoken out on what Nigerians who use loan apps should do when they demand repayment
- She shared some things that most people do not know about these loan apps and what they should do instead of living in fear
- Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on her stance and their similar experiences
A Nigerian lawyer has shared how people can handle threats from loan apps, while sharing what most people do not know about such apps.
She said:
"You took a Loan From an App now you’re Living in Fear? Read this. Let me speak to you as a lawyer, not to scare you but to wake you up. That loan app that is threatening you. Calling your contacts. Sending messages to people in your phone
Ask yourself one question:
Are they even operating legally?
Because here is the truth many people are too afraid to say out loud
Some of these so-called “loan companies”
are not licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
No license, no proper structure, no accountability. Yet they act like they own your life.
The moment you delay payment, they switch to:
Threats
Harassment
Public embarrassment
Psychological pressure
And you start panicking.
But listen carefully
Fear is their biggest weapon not the law because in law:
You cannot enforce rights when you are operating outside the law
You cannot come to court with “dirty hands” and expect protection
Now here is the part many people don’t know
If a loan app is not properly licensed:
Their legal standing is already questionable
Those outrageous interest charges become highly problematic
Their threats are mostly empty intimidation tactics
Let me shock you a little that app shouting that they will:
Arrest you
Block your BVN
Destroy your credit forever
Most times they cannot legally do any of that.
What they rely on is simple: Your ignorance + your fear. The moment you understand your rights their power reduces instantly.
Now, let me be clear so nobody misquotes me
This is NOT an excuse to run away from a genuine debt. If you borrowed money, you should repay. But never allow them to intimidate you into silence and fear.
If they truly want to go legal they will have to
Identify themselves, show their license, prove they are operating within the law and that is exactly what many of them try to avoid.
So next time they start shouting
Don’t just panic.
Ask questions.
Now tell me
Have you or someone you know ever been harassed by any of these loan apps?
What exactly did they do?
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng