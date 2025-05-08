Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices for an elevated dining experience
Shifu Restaurant and Lounge is an oriental and continental 4-star restaurant located in Kaduna, Nigeria. The eatery is a family classic with tasty meals and a menu that offers variety. The Shifu menu offers a wide range of cuisines from South Asia as well as Italian dishes. Take a look at Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices before your next meal out.
Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices
Shifu Restaurant and Lounge opened its doors to customers in 2018. It has quickly become one of the best eateries in Kaduna. The restaurant has employed chefs from the best catering schools to bring tasty dishes to its customers. Below is a breakdown of Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices.
Drinks
The restaurant's menu offers a wide range of drinks, from hot to cold beverages, and healthy to soft non-alcoholic drinks. The following is their menu for drinks and their cost. Note that they have a wide range of non-alcoholic wines available on order.
Mocktails
Imagine a really tasty and pretty drink that looks like a cocktail but has no alcohol in it. That's a Shifu mocktail! The restaurant has a wide range of mocktails that you can enjoy. Check out the list below.
|Mocktails
|Price
|Singapore Sling (Cranberry juice, grape juice, strawberry syrup, ginger juice)
|₦4500
|Mai Tai (Pineapple, club soda, coconut cream, strawberry)
|₦4500
|Thai Mango Lassi (Yoghurt, mango, lemon juice)
|₦4500
|Gingerine Daiquiri (Ginger, strawberry, lemon juice)
|₦4500
|Guava Punch (Guava, lime, coconut)
|₦4500
|Thai Basil Mojito (Thai basil, mint, lime juice)
|₦4500
|Exotic Escape (Pineapple, coconut, lime)
|₦4500
|Exotica (Strawberry, margarita mix, lime)
|₦4500
Soft drinks
If you love soft drinks, there is a variety to choose from. Here is a look at some soft drinks you can enjoy at the restaurant.
|Soft drinks
|Price
|Ice Tea
|₦3500
|Still water (big)
|₦900
|Still water (small)
|₦600
|Soda water
|₦650
|Coke, Fanta, Sprite
|₦650
|Chapman
|₦3500
|Lemonade
|₦3500
Smoothies
Smoothies are some of the healthiest drinks you can have. They are great for kids and adults alike. Check out the available smoothies at Shifu Restaurant.
|Smoothie
|Price
|Green Hulk (avocado, banana, yoghurt)
|₦4500
|Banana, Strawberry Smoothie (banana, strawberry, yoghurt)
|₦4500
|Piña colada (pineapple, banana, coconut milk)
|₦4500
|Pineapple smoothie (pineapple, banana, yoghurt)
|₦4500
Milkshakes
If you are a fan of milkshakes, they have you covered. The restaurant has three types of milkshakes to choose from, as shown below:
|Milkshake
|Price
|S'mores (marshmallows, ice cream, milk, chocolate)
|₦5500
|Banana shakes (banana, milk, ice cream)
|₦5500
|Peanut Butter Shake (peanut butter, milk, vanilla, ice cream)
|₦5500
Coffee and tea
They say anytime is tea time, and Shifu has ensured they have a wide range of tea and coffee to choose from. If you are looking for a great spot for a romantic date or a casual catch-up, you can grab a coffee as you enjoy the cool ambience at the Shifu restaurant. Here is a list of coffees and teas available at their price.
|Coffee
|Price
|Iced Coffee
|₦3500
|Cappuccino Decaf
|₦4000
|Cappuccino
|₦4000
|Caramel Latte
|₦4000
|Vanilla Latte
|₦4500
|Espresso 37
|₦3500
|Fine Aroma
|₦3500
|Green Tea (different flavours)
|₦3000
|Shifu Special Blend Tea (different flavours)
|₦4500
Appetisers
Shifu Restaurant offers a wide range of mouth-watering appetisers to its customers at affordable rates. They have both oriental and continental options. Below is a list of the available appetisers and their prices.
Oriental
|Appetisers
|Price
|Calamari Sticky Sauce
|₦9000
|Shifu Dragon Prawns
|₦7000
|Spicy Sticky Chicken Wings
|₦6000
|Tempura Prawns
|₦7500
|Salt and Pepper Prawns
|₦7500
|Salt and Pepper Crunchy Wings
|₦6000
|Chicken Spring Rolls
|₦4500
|Beef Spring Rolls
|₦4500
|Prawn Spring Rolls
|₦6000
Continental
|Appetisers
|Price
|BBQ Wings
|₦5800
|Kosai Prawns
|₦7000
|Calamari Rings
|₦8500
|Onion Rings
|₦4000
|Shrimp Taco
|₦6500
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
|₦5500
|Chicken Soup
|₦5500
|Chicken Spring Rolls
|₦4500
|Beef Spring Rolls
|₦4500
|Pawn Spring Rolls
|₦6000
Sticks
Shifu Restaurant's menu has fun food items that are served on a skewer or stick. Below is a list of easy-to-eat sticks that you can order.
|Sticks
|Price
|Chilli Rubbed Beef
|₦5500
|Teriyaki Salmon on a Stick
|₦8500
|Beef Meatballs
|₦6000
|Satay Chicken
|₦6500
|Teriyaki Chicken Stick
|₦5500
|Prawn on Stick
|₦8000
Sushi/Maki
Shifu offers a variety of East Asian delicacies, and sushi/maki has not been left out. Check out what's on the menu:
|Sushi/Maki
|Price
|Crab and Avocado Maki
|₦7000
|Fresh Salmon Maki
|₦9000
|Tempura Maki
|₦9000
|Chicken Katsu Maki
|₦7000
|Beef Katsu Maki
|₦7100
Soup/Noodles
Here is Shifu's delicious soups and stir-fried Japanese or rice noodles menu. They come in varieties to meet each customer's demands and tastes.
|Soup/Noodles
|Price
|Prawns pho
|₦8000
|Chicken Pho
|₦6500
|Beef Pho
|₦6500
|Yaki Udon Beef
|₦7500
|Yaki Udon Prawns
|₦8000
|Yaki Udon Salmon
|₦8000
|Pad Thai Chicken
|₦6500
|Pad Thai Beef
|₦6500
|Pad Thai Prawns
|₦8500
|Pad Thai Salmon
|₦9000
|Ebi Yakitori
|₦9800
|Kai Sen Udon
|₦9000
Grills
Customers who love grilled seafood can choose from three options. See below what's on the menu that you and and how much they cost.
|Grills
|Prices
|Grilled Salmon with Vegetables
|₦10000
|Deep-fried snapper with Tamarind sauce
|₦10000
|Grilled Gigantic Prawn
|₦10500
Main dishes
Shifu has a variety of tasty classes of foods on its main dish menu. The portions a good, and you can bring your friends and loved ones for lunch or dinner. Check out what's on the main menu for both oriental and continental dishes:
Oriental
|Main course
|Price
|Hot and Spicy Chicken
|₦5000
|Hot and Spicy Beef
|₦5000
|Hot and Spicy Fish
|₦5500
|Hot and Spicy Prawns
|₦6500
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|₦5000
|Sweet and Sour Fish
|₦5500
|Sweet and Sour Prawns
|₦6500
|Teriyaki chicken
|₦5500
|Chicken Szechuan
|₦5000
|Beef Szechuan
|₦5000
|Fish Szechuan
|₦5500
|Prawns Szechuan
|₦6500
|Beef Pot Roast
|₦5500
|Maugoliun Beef
|₦5500
|Vegetarian Vegetable Stir Fry
|₦3500
|Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry
|₦4500
|Beef Vegetable Stir Fry
|₦4500
|Prawn Vegetable Stir Fry
|₦6000
|Main course
|Price
|Jasmine Rice
|₦3000
|Egg Fried Rice
|₦4000
|Chicken Fried Rice
|₦4000
|Beef Fried Rice
|₦4000
|Shifu Special Rice
|₦5000
|Prawn Chilli Rice
|₦4800
|Master Shifu Special Rice
|₦6500
|Cha Han
|₦7500
|Beef Katsu Curry in Rice
|₦6500
|Chicken Katsu Curry in Rice
|₦6500
|Prawn Katsu Curry with Rice
|₦6500
|Thai Chilli Beef with Rice
|₦6800
|Lime Butter Chicken with Rice
|₦6000
Continental
There is a variety of continental dishes served at the restaurant that you and your family can enjoy. Below is Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's price list for their main dishes.
|Main course
|Price
|Jambalaya Rice
|₦6500
|Seafood Platter
|₦6000
|Spatchcock Chicken (full & half)
|₦15000 & ₦9000
|Grilled Jumbo Prawns
|₦11500
|Fish and Chips
|₦7800
|Peri Peri Chicken
|₦6500
|Lamb Chops (local & foreign)
|₦8500 & ₦11500
|Seafood Okro
|₦8000
Burgers and Sandwiches
If you are looking to have something light, you can choose from Shifu's burgers and sandwiches. All sandwiches and burgers are served with chips.
|Burger/ Sandwich
|Price
|Shifu Burger
|₦6500
|Club Sandwich
|₦5500
|Shifu Vegetarian
|₦5500
|Ham & Cheese
|₦5600
Side dish
The main dish is served with the side dishes, which are ordered separately. You can also have them alone without the main dish, as per your liking. Check out what's on the side dish menu below:
|Side dish
|Price
|Plantain
|₦2500
|French Fries
|₦2500
|Mashed Potatoes
|₦3000
|Steamed Vegetables
|₦2500
|Jollof Rice
|₦3000
Pasta/salads
Pasta is a big part of the Shifu menu, and adding healthy salads caters for customers looking to eat more healthily. Below is a list of Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's menu prices for pasta and salads.
|Pasta/Salads
|Price
|Seafood Pasta
|₦8000
|Chicken Alfredo
|₦6500
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|₦6500
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|₦6000
|Shifu Shrimp Salad
|₦7000
Deserts
Dessert lovers are not left out of the Shifu food experience. They can also enjoy yummy desserts from the restaurant's menu, as shown below:
|Desert
|Price
|Chocolate Brownies
|₦5000
|Messy Waffles
|₦5000
|Cheese Cake
|₦5500
|Parfait
|₦5500
Buffet
Besides alcate dishes, the restaurant has a buffet option, which is great for families and large groups. You can also order a buffet for your parties, like a surprise party or a birthday party. Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's buffet price has not yet been made public, but you can contact the restaurant to inquire and make a reservation.
When was Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, opened?
The restaurant was founded in 2018. It is located at the Rooftop ASD City Mall, on 9 Independence Way, Kaduna, Nigeria.
What kind of foods does the Shifu restaurant in Kaduna offer?
Shifu Restaurant offers a mixture of oriental and continental cuisine. Their menu has varieties including main dishes, grills, desserts, salads, sticks, smoothies, and soft drinks.
Contact details
- Address: 8, Rooftop ASD City Mall, 9 Independence Way, Kaduna, Nigeria
- Phone: +234 706 287 0750
- Instagram: @shifu_kd
- Facebook: @shifurestaurant
- Website: shifurestaurant.com
Shifu Restaurant in Kaduna has a menu with lots of delicious oriental and continental food choices for everyone. They also have a wide range of hot and cold drinks at reasonable prices. You can visit Shifu Restaurant or order a fancy meal of your choice.
