Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices for an elevated dining experience

Shifu Restaurant and Lounge is an oriental and continental 4-star restaurant located in Kaduna, Nigeria. The eatery is a family classic with tasty meals and a menu that offers variety. The Shifu menu offers a wide range of cuisines from South Asia as well as Italian dishes. Take a look at Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices before your next meal out.

Shifu Restaurant Kaduna offers a variety of food at affordable prices. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna is located at the ASD City Mall , Kaduna, Nigeria

, Kaduna, Nigeria Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, offers oriental and continental cuisines at affordable rates .

. The restaurant serves special meals for vegetarians and kids .

. Their operation hours are between 11:00 am and 9:00 pm.

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices

Shifu Restaurant and Lounge to customers in 2018. It has quickly become one of the best eateries in Kaduna. The restaurant has employed chefs from the best catering schools to bring tasty dishes to its customers. Below is a breakdown of Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices.

Drinks

The restaurant's menu offers a wide range of drinks, from hot to cold beverages, and healthy to soft non-alcoholic drinks. The following is their menu for drinks and their cost. Note that they have a wide range of non-alcoholic wines available on order.

Mocktails

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu has a variety of mocktails. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

Imagine a really tasty and pretty drink that looks like a cocktail but has no alcohol in it. That's a Shifu mocktail! The restaurant has a wide range of mocktails that you can enjoy. Check out the list below.

Mocktails Price Singapore Sling (Cranberry juice, grape juice, strawberry syrup, ginger juice) ₦4500 Mai Tai (Pineapple, club soda, coconut cream, strawberry) ₦4500 Thai Mango Lassi (Yoghurt, mango, lemon juice) ₦4500 Gingerine Daiquiri (Ginger, strawberry, lemon juice) ₦4500 Guava Punch (Guava, lime, coconut) ₦4500 Thai Basil Mojito (Thai basil, mint, lime juice) ₦4500 Exotic Escape (Pineapple, coconut, lime) ₦4500 Exotica (Strawberry, margarita mix, lime) ₦4500

Soft drinks

If you love soft drinks, there is a variety to choose from. Here is a look at some soft drinks you can enjoy at the restaurant.

Soft drinks Price Ice Tea ₦3500 Still water (big) ₦900 Still water (small) ₦600 Soda water ₦650 Coke, Fanta, Sprite ₦650 Chapman ₦3500 Lemonade ₦3500

Smoothies

Shifu Restaurant offers four healthy smoothies. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

Smoothies are some of the healthiest drinks you can have. They are great for kids and adults alike. Check out the available smoothies at Shifu Restaurant.

Smoothie Price Green Hulk (avocado, banana, yoghurt) ₦4500 Banana, Strawberry Smoothie (banana, strawberry, yoghurt) ₦4500 Piña colada (pineapple, banana, coconut milk) ₦4500 Pineapple smoothie (pineapple, banana, yoghurt) ₦4500

Milkshakes

If you are a fan of milkshakes, they have you covered. The restaurant has three types of milkshakes to choose from, as shown below:

Milkshake Price S'mores (marshmallows, ice cream, milk, chocolate) ₦5500 Banana shakes (banana, milk, ice cream) ₦5500 Peanut Butter Shake (peanut butter, milk, vanilla, ice cream) ₦5500

Coffee and tea

They say anytime is tea time, and Shifu has ensured they have a wide range of tea and coffee to choose from. If you are looking for a great spot for a or a casual catch-up, you can grab a coffee as you enjoy the cool ambience at the Shifu restaurant. Here is a list of coffees and teas available at their price.

Coffee Price Iced Coffee ₦3500 Cappuccino Decaf ₦4000 Cappuccino ₦4000 Caramel Latte ₦4000 Vanilla Latte ₦4500 Espresso 37 ₦3500 Fine Aroma ₦3500 Green Tea (different flavours) ₦3000 Shifu Special Blend Tea (different flavours) ₦4500

Appetisers

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu appetisers are yummy and tasty. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

Shifu Restaurant offers a wide range of mouth-watering appetisers to its customers at affordable rates. They have both oriental and continental options. Below is a list of the available appetisers and their prices.

Oriental

Appetisers Price Calamari Sticky Sauce ₦9000 Shifu Dragon Prawns ₦7000 Spicy Sticky Chicken Wings ₦6000 Tempura Prawns ₦7500 Salt and Pepper Prawns ₦7500 Salt and Pepper Crunchy Wings ₦6000 Chicken Spring Rolls ₦4500 Beef Spring Rolls ₦4500 Prawn Spring Rolls ₦6000

Continental

Appetisers Price BBQ Wings ₦5800 Kosai Prawns ₦7000 Calamari Rings ₦8500 Onion Rings ₦4000 Shrimp Taco ₦6500 Cream of Mushroom Soup ₦5500 Chicken Soup ₦5500 Chicken Spring Rolls ₦4500 Beef Spring Rolls ₦4500 Pawn Spring Rolls ₦6000

Sticks

Shifu Restaurant's menu has fun food items that are served on a skewer or stick. Below is a list of easy-to-eat sticks that you can order.

Sticks Price Chilli Rubbed Beef ₦5500 Teriyaki Salmon on a Stick ₦8500 Beef Meatballs ₦6000 Satay Chicken ₦6500 Teriyaki Chicken Stick ₦5500 Prawn on Stick ₦8000

Sushi/Maki

Shifu offers a variety of East Asian delicacies, and sushi/maki has not been left out. Check out what's on the menu:

Sushi/Maki Price Crab and Avocado Maki ₦7000 Fresh Salmon Maki ₦9000 Tempura Maki ₦9000 Chicken Katsu Maki ₦7000 Beef Katsu Maki ₦7100

Soup/Noodles

Here is Shifu's delicious soups and stir-fried Japanese or rice noodles menu. They come in varieties to meet each customer's demands and tastes.

Soup/Noodles Price Prawns pho ₦8000 Chicken Pho ₦6500 Beef Pho ₦6500 Yaki Udon Beef ₦7500 Yaki Udon Prawns ₦8000 Yaki Udon Salmon ₦8000 Pad Thai Chicken ₦6500 Pad Thai Beef ₦6500 Pad Thai Prawns ₦8500 Pad Thai Salmon ₦9000 Ebi Yakitori ₦9800 Kai Sen Udon ₦9000

Grills

Shifu Restaurant has a variety of grills on its menu. Photo: @shifu_kd (modified by author)

Customers who love grilled seafood can choose from three options. See below what's on the menu that you and and how much they cost.

Grills Prices Grilled Salmon with Vegetables ₦10000 Deep-fried snapper with Tamarind sauce ₦10000 Grilled Gigantic Prawn ₦10500

Main dishes

Shifu has a variety of tasty classes of foods on its main dish menu. The portions a good, and you can bring your friends and loved ones for lunch or dinner. Check out what's on the main menu for both oriental and continental dishes:

Oriental

Main course Price Hot and Spicy Chicken ₦5000 Hot and Spicy Beef ₦5000 Hot and Spicy Fish ₦5500 Hot and Spicy Prawns ₦6500 Sweet and Sour Chicken ₦5000 Sweet and Sour Fish ₦5500 Sweet and Sour Prawns ₦6500 Teriyaki chicken ₦5500 Chicken Szechuan ₦5000 Beef Szechuan ₦5000 Fish Szechuan ₦5500 Prawns Szechuan ₦6500 Beef Pot Roast ₦5500 Maugoliun Beef ₦5500 Vegetarian Vegetable Stir Fry ₦3500 Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry ₦4500 Beef Vegetable Stir Fry ₦4500 Prawn Vegetable Stir Fry ₦6000

Main course Price Jasmine Rice ₦3000 Egg Fried Rice ₦4000 Chicken Fried Rice ₦4000 Beef Fried Rice ₦4000 Shifu Special Rice ₦5000 Prawn Chilli Rice ₦4800 Master Shifu Special Rice ₦6500 Cha Han ₦7500 Beef Katsu Curry in Rice ₦6500 Chicken Katsu Curry in Rice ₦6500 Prawn Katsu Curry with Rice ₦6500 Thai Chilli Beef with Rice ₦6800 Lime Butter Chicken with Rice ₦6000

Continental

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu has assorted foods served as mains. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

There is a variety of continental dishes served at the restaurant that you and your family can enjoy. Below is Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's price list for their main dishes.

Main course Price Jambalaya Rice ₦6500 Seafood Platter ₦6000 Spatchcock Chicken (full & half) ₦15000 & ₦9000 Grilled Jumbo Prawns ₦11500 Fish and Chips ₦7800 Peri Peri Chicken ₦6500 Lamb Chops (local & foreign) ₦8500 & ₦11500 Seafood Okro ₦8000

Burgers and Sandwiches

If you are looking to have something light, you can choose from Shifu's burgers and sandwiches. All sandwiches and burgers are served with chips.

Burger/ Sandwich Price Shifu Burger ₦6500 Club Sandwich ₦5500 Shifu Vegetarian ₦5500 Ham & Cheese ₦5600

Side dish

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu has the best side dishes. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

The main dish is served with the side dishes, which are ordered separately. You can also have them alone without the main dish, as per your liking. Check out what's on the side dish menu below:

Side dish Price Plantain ₦2500 French Fries ₦2500 Mashed Potatoes ₦3000 Steamed Vegetables ₦2500 Jollof Rice ₦3000

Pasta/salads

Pasta is a big part of the Shifu menu, and adding healthy salads caters for customers looking to eat more healthily. Below is a list of Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's menu prices for pasta and salads.

Pasta/Salads Price Seafood Pasta ₦8000 Chicken Alfredo ₦6500 Spaghetti Bolognese ₦6500 Chicken Caesar Salad ₦6000 Shifu Shrimp Salad ₦7000

Deserts

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, has an assorted dessert option on its menu. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)

Dessert lovers are not left out of the Shifu food experience. They can also enjoy yummy desserts from the restaurant's menu, as shown below:

Desert Price Chocolate Brownies ₦5000 Messy Waffles ₦5000 Cheese Cake ₦5500 Parfait ₦5500

Buffet

Besides alcate dishes, the restaurant has a buffet option, which is great for families and large groups. You can also order a buffet for your parties, like a surprise party or a birthday party. Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's buffet price has not yet been made public, but you can contact the restaurant to inquire and make a reservation.

When was Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, opened?

The restaurant was founded in 2018. It is located at the Rooftop ASD City Mall, on 9 Independence Way, Kaduna, Nigeria.

What kind of foods does the Shifu restaurant in Kaduna offer?

Shifu Restaurant offers a mixture of oriental and continental cuisine. Their menu has varieties including main dishes, grills, desserts, salads, sticks, smoothies, and soft drinks.

Address : 8, Rooftop ASD City Mall, 9 Independence Way, Kaduna, Nigeria

: 8, Rooftop ASD City Mall, 9 Independence Way, Kaduna, Nigeria Phone : +234 706 287 0750

: +234 706 287 0750 Instagram : @shifu_kd

: @shifu_kd Facebook : @shifurestaurant

: @shifurestaurant Website: shifurestaurant.com

Shifu Restaurant in Kaduna has a menu with lots of delicious oriental and continental food choices for everyone. They also have a wide range of hot and cold drinks at reasonable prices. You can visit Shifu Restaurant or order a fancy meal of your choice.

