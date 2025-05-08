Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices for an elevated dining experience
Guides

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices for an elevated dining experience

by  Naomi Karina 8 min read

Shifu Restaurant and Lounge is an oriental and continental 4-star restaurant located in Kaduna, Nigeria. The eatery is a family classic with tasty meals and a menu that offers variety. The Shifu menu offers a wide range of cuisines from South Asia as well as Italian dishes. Take a look at Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices before your next meal out.

A platter of food on a table with the Shifu sign on the wall (L). A bowl of chicken and chips with a mocktail on the side (R)
Shifu Restaurant Kaduna offers a variety of food at affordable prices. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna is located at the ASD City Mall, Kaduna, Nigeria
  • Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, offers oriental and continental cuisines at affordable rates.
  • The restaurant serves special meals for vegetarians and kids.
  • Their operation hours are between 11:00 am and 9:00 pm.

Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu and prices

Shifu Restaurant and Lounge opened its doors to customers in 2018. It has quickly become one of the best eateries in Kaduna. The restaurant has employed chefs from the best catering schools to bring tasty dishes to its customers. Below is a breakdown of Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices.

Drinks

The restaurant's menu offers a wide range of drinks, from hot to cold beverages, and healthy to soft non-alcoholic drinks. The following is their menu for drinks and their cost. Note that they have a wide range of non-alcoholic wines available on order.

Mocktails

A hand holding a mocktail, and two glasses of mocktails on a table (R)
Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu has a variety of mocktails. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Imagine a really tasty and pretty drink that looks like a cocktail but has no alcohol in it. That's a Shifu mocktail! The restaurant has a wide range of mocktails that you can enjoy. Check out the list below.

MocktailsPrice
Singapore Sling (Cranberry juice, grape juice, strawberry syrup, ginger juice)₦4500
Mai Tai (Pineapple, club soda, coconut cream, strawberry)₦4500
Thai Mango Lassi (Yoghurt, mango, lemon juice) ₦4500
Gingerine Daiquiri (Ginger, strawberry, lemon juice)₦4500
Guava Punch (Guava, lime, coconut) ₦4500
Thai Basil Mojito (Thai basil, mint, lime juice)₦4500
Exotic Escape (Pineapple, coconut, lime)₦4500
Exotica (Strawberry, margarita mix, lime) ₦4500

Soft drinks

If you love soft drinks, there is a variety to choose from. Here is a look at some soft drinks you can enjoy at the restaurant.

Soft drinksPrice
Ice Tea ₦3500
Still water (big) ₦900
Still water (small) ₦600
Soda water ₦650
Coke, Fanta, Sprite ₦650
Chapman ₦3500
Lemonade ₦3500

Smoothies

A glass of green hulk smoothie with a green straw on the table (L). A glass of pineapple smoothie with a black straw on the table (R)
Shifu Restaurant offers four healthy smoothies. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Smoothies are some of the healthiest drinks you can have. They are great for kids and adults alike. Check out the available smoothies at Shifu Restaurant.

SmoothiePrice
Green Hulk (avocado, banana, yoghurt)₦4500
Banana, Strawberry Smoothie (banana, strawberry, yoghurt)₦4500
Piña colada (pineapple, banana, coconut milk)₦4500
Pineapple smoothie (pineapple, banana, yoghurt) ₦4500

Milkshakes

If you are a fan of milkshakes, they have you covered. The restaurant has three types of milkshakes to choose from, as shown below:

MilkshakePrice
S'mores (marshmallows, ice cream, milk, chocolate)₦5500
Banana shakes (banana, milk, ice cream)₦5500
Peanut Butter Shake (peanut butter, milk, vanilla, ice cream)₦5500

Coffee and tea

They say anytime is tea time, and Shifu has ensured they have a wide range of tea and coffee to choose from. If you are looking for a great spot for a romantic date or a casual catch-up, you can grab a coffee as you enjoy the cool ambience at the Shifu restaurant. Here is a list of coffees and teas available at their price.

CoffeePrice
Iced Coffee ₦3500
Cappuccino Decaf ₦4000
Cappuccino ₦4000
Caramel Latte₦4000
Vanilla Latte₦4500
Espresso 37₦3500
Fine Aroma₦3500
Green Tea (different flavours) ₦3000
Shifu Special Blend Tea (different flavours) ₦4500

Appetisers

A plate of chicken rolls with a bowl of dip on the side (L). A platter of chicken sticky wings (R)
Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu appetisers are yummy and tasty. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Shifu Restaurant offers a wide range of mouth-watering appetisers to its customers at affordable rates. They have both oriental and continental options. Below is a list of the available appetisers and their prices.

Oriental

Appetisers Price
Calamari Sticky Sauce₦9000
Shifu Dragon Prawns₦7000
Spicy Sticky Chicken Wings₦6000
Tempura Prawns ₦7500
Salt and Pepper Prawns₦7500
Salt and Pepper Crunchy Wings₦6000
Chicken Spring Rolls₦4500
Beef Spring Rolls₦4500
Prawn Spring Rolls ₦6000

Continental

AppetisersPrice
BBQ Wings₦5800
Kosai Prawns₦7000
Calamari Rings₦8500
Onion Rings₦4000
Shrimp Taco₦6500
Cream of Mushroom Soup₦5500
Chicken Soup₦5500
Chicken Spring Rolls₦4500
Beef Spring Rolls₦4500
Pawn Spring Rolls₦6000

Sticks

Shifu Restaurant's menu has fun food items that are served on a skewer or stick. Below is a list of easy-to-eat sticks that you can order.

SticksPrice
Chilli Rubbed Beef ₦5500
Teriyaki Salmon on a Stick₦8500
Beef Meatballs ₦6000
Satay Chicken₦6500
Teriyaki Chicken Stick₦5500
Prawn on Stick₦8000

Sushi/Maki

Shifu offers a variety of East Asian delicacies, and sushi/maki has not been left out. Check out what's on the menu:

Sushi/MakiPrice
Crab and Avocado Maki₦7000
Fresh Salmon Maki₦9000
Tempura Maki₦9000
Chicken Katsu Maki₦7000
Beef Katsu Maki₦7100

Soup/Noodles

Here is Shifu's delicious soups and stir-fried Japanese or rice noodles menu. They come in varieties to meet each customer's demands and tastes.

Soup/NoodlesPrice
Prawns pho ₦8000
Chicken Pho₦6500
Beef Pho₦6500
Yaki Udon Beef ₦7500
Yaki Udon Prawns ₦8000
Yaki Udon Salmon ₦8000
Pad Thai Chicken₦6500
Pad Thai Beef ₦6500
Pad Thai Prawns ₦8500
Pad Thai Salmon₦9000
Ebi Yakitori ₦9800
Kai Sen Udon₦9000

Grills

A platter of gigantic grilled pawns with chips, sauce, and lemons (L). A platter of grilled pawns with vegetables on top (R)
Shifu Restaurant has a variety of grills on its menu. Photo: @shifu_kd (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Customers who love grilled seafood can choose from three options. See below what's on the menu that you and and how much they cost.

GrillsPrices
Grilled Salmon with Vegetables ₦10000
Deep-fried snapper with Tamarind sauce ₦10000
Grilled Gigantic Prawn₦10500

Main dishes

Shifu has a variety of tasty classes of foods on its main dish menu. The portions a good, and you can bring your friends and loved ones for lunch or dinner. Check out what's on the main menu for both oriental and continental dishes:

Oriental

Main coursePrice
Hot and Spicy Chicken ₦5000
Hot and Spicy Beef ₦5000
Hot and Spicy Fish ₦5500
Hot and Spicy Prawns ₦6500
Sweet and Sour Chicken ₦5000
Sweet and Sour Fish ₦5500
Sweet and Sour Prawns ₦6500
Teriyaki chicken ₦5500
Chicken Szechuan ₦5000
Beef Szechuan ₦5000
Fish Szechuan ₦5500
Prawns Szechuan ₦6500
Beef Pot Roast ₦5500
Maugoliun Beef ₦5500
Vegetarian Vegetable Stir Fry ₦3500
Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry ₦4500
Beef Vegetable Stir Fry ₦4500
Prawn Vegetable Stir Fry ₦6000

Main coursePrice
Jasmine Rice ₦3000
Egg Fried Rice ₦4000
Chicken Fried Rice ₦4000
Beef Fried Rice ₦4000
Shifu Special Rice ₦5000
Prawn Chilli Rice ₦4800
Master Shifu Special Rice ₦6500
Cha Han ₦7500
Beef Katsu Curry in Rice₦6500
Chicken Katsu Curry in Rice₦6500
Prawn Katsu Curry with Rice₦6500
Thai Chilli Beef with Rice ₦6800
Lime Butter Chicken with Rice ₦6000

Continental

Assorted containers of Shifu food
Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu has assorted foods served as mains. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

There is a variety of continental dishes served at the restaurant that you and your family can enjoy. Below is Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's price list for their main dishes.

Main coursePrice
Jambalaya Rice₦6500
Seafood Platter₦6000
Spatchcock Chicken (full & half) ₦15000 & ₦9000
Grilled Jumbo Prawns ₦11500
Fish and Chips ₦7800
Peri Peri Chicken ₦6500
Lamb Chops (local & foreign) ₦8500 & ₦11500
Seafood Okro ₦8000

Burgers and Sandwiches

If you are looking to have something light, you can choose from Shifu's burgers and sandwiches. All sandwiches and burgers are served with chips.

Burger/ SandwichPrice
Shifu Burger ₦6500
Club Sandwich₦5500
Shifu Vegetarian ₦5500
Ham & Cheese₦5600

Side dish

A plate of Jollof rice with plantains and carrots (L). A platter of French fries with sauce, onions, and cucumber (R)
Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna menu has the best side dishes. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The main dish is served with the side dishes, which are ordered separately. You can also have them alone without the main dish, as per your liking. Check out what's on the side dish menu below:

Side dishPrice
Plantain ₦2500
French Fries ₦2500
Mashed Potatoes ₦3000
Steamed Vegetables ₦2500
Jollof Rice₦3000

Pasta/salads

Pasta is a big part of the Shifu menu, and adding healthy salads caters for customers looking to eat more healthily. Below is a list of Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's menu prices for pasta and salads.

Pasta/SaladsPrice
Seafood Pasta₦8000
Chicken Alfredo ₦6500
Spaghetti Bolognese₦6500
Chicken Caesar Salad₦6000
Shifu Shrimp Salad ₦7000

Deserts

Waffles with syrup (L), and Cheese cake (R)
Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, has an assorted dessert option on its menu. Photo: @shifu_kd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Dessert lovers are not left out of the Shifu food experience. They can also enjoy yummy desserts from the restaurant's menu, as shown below:

DesertPrice
Chocolate Brownies ₦5000
Messy Waffles₦5000
Cheese Cake₦5500
Parfait ₦5500

Buffet

Besides alcate dishes, the restaurant has a buffet option, which is great for families and large groups. You can also order a buffet for your parties, like a surprise party or a birthday party. Shifu restaurant, Kaduna's buffet price has not yet been made public, but you can contact the restaurant to inquire and make a reservation.

When was Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna, opened?

The restaurant was founded in 2018. It is located at the Rooftop ASD City Mall, on 9 Independence Way, Kaduna, Nigeria.

What kind of foods does the Shifu restaurant in Kaduna offer?

Shifu Restaurant offers a mixture of oriental and continental cuisine. Their menu has varieties including main dishes, grills, desserts, salads, sticks, smoothies, and soft drinks.

Contact details

Shifu Restaurant in Kaduna has a menu with lots of delicious oriental and continental food choices for everyone. They also have a wide range of hot and cold drinks at reasonable prices. You can visit Shifu Restaurant or order a fancy meal of your choice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit published an article about the best recipe websites. Getting to know the best recipe websites will help you advance your cooking skills, whether you're a beginner or an experienced chef. Identifying the top cooking websites from a vast number of websites available is no small feat.

There is a wide range of cooking website options available online. It is therefore not easy to identify the best one to visit. Check out these cooking websites to explore culinary gems to get you started on your cooking journey.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
Hot: