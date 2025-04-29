Milana Vayntrub's net worth: How the AT&T star built her fortune

Milana Vayntrub is an actress, writer, director, comedian and activist. The Uzbekistan-born American actress is renowned for portraying Lily Adams, a saleswoman in AT&T commercials. Her illustrious work has contributed to her net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. Discover how Milana Vayntrub's net worth has grown over the years and more about her personal life.

Milana Vayntrub attended the premiere of Only Murders In The Building. The actress attended the 2014 SMWLA Social 25 Party. Photo: Lilly Lawrence, JC Olivera/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Milana Vayntrub has won three Telly Awards and a Webby Award , and has been nominated for the Streamy Awards.

and a , and has been She primarily earns her wealth through acting, writing, directing, and appearing in AT&T commercials, films, and TV shows.

She has also voiced popular characters in video games such as Marvel Rivals and God of War: Ragnarok .

in video games such as and . Milana's popularity has also been boosted by the success of her YouTube channel, LivePrudeGirls.

Profile summary

Full name Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub Nickname Lily Adams, Masyu, Rage Stick Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1987 Age 38 years as 2025 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Tashkent, Uzbekistan Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Ashkenazi Jewish Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in centimetres 160 Height in feet 5'2" Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Father Alexander Vayntrub Marital status Married Children 1 High school Beverly Hills High School College The Upright Citizens Brigade, University of California, San Diego, Marshall College Profession Actress, comedian, activist Net worth $3 million–$4 million Social media Instagram, TikTok

What is Milana Vayntrub's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The List, Milana Vayntrub's net worth allegedly ranges between $3 million and $4 million. Her wealth is sourced from her long-running appearances in AT&T commercials, films and television shows.

While her major source of income is acting, she has a diversified portfolio, receiving credits for writing, editing, production, and directing. She has also worked as AT&T's spokeswoman.

Top five facts about American actress Milana Vayntrub. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Lily from AT&T make per year?

Milana initially auditioned for a single part in AT&T's commercials in 2013. Her talent and comedic characters landed her the part of Lily Adams, a pleasant store supervisor, and established her as a recurring character until 2017.

As per reports by Muddy River News, Milana earned about $500,000 in her early years as Lili Adams. The figure later increased to about $3 million.

Milana Vayntrub's background

Vayntrub was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 8 March 1987. She is 38 years old as of April 2025, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Two years after her birth, the former Soviet Union republic opened up its border restrictions, allowing persecuted groups such as Milana's family to escape. The Ashkenazi Jewish family eventually settled in Los Angeles, California, USA in 1989. Speaking to NBC News, Milana revealed details of the religious persecution her family underwent;

There was a lot of discrimination against the Jews at that time. Both my parents were born there but we were considered outsiders. We had some family in LA who offered to help us get there. So when they got the chance to leave, my parents took it.

Actress Milana Vayntrub visits Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Vayntrubs' father, Alexander Vayntrub, delivered doughnuts while her mother worked two jobs while pursuing her nursing ambitions.

She attended Beverly Hills High School, but later dropped out to pursue her acting ambitions. Milana later enrolled at the University of California, San Diego, where she pursued a BA in Communication. She graduated from Marshall College in 2008.

Insights into Milana Vayntrub's career

Vayntrub began landing acting and commercial jobs at the age of five. In one of her earliest roles, she played Tatiana, a Russian girl in the first season of E.R. at about eight years old.

Milana found herself drawn towards the Student Cabaret program in the Department of Theatre and Dance. She also trained with the highly acclaimed Upright Citizens Brigade.

After establishing herself as a comedic force, she launched the YouTube channel LivePrudeGirls with friends on 28 September 2011. As of April 2025, the YouTube channel has attracted over 15 million views.

Milana is pictured on the set of This Is Us during the The Right Thing to Do episode. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Filmography

Vayntrub's YouTube channel, coupled with years of directing AT&T commercials, allowed her to learn and build skills that grew her Hollywood career. Here are the television shows and movies Milana Vayntrub has been in as per her IMDb profile.

Film/ TV show Release year Character Going Dutch 2025 Celeste Shah Bad Shabbos 2024 Abby Monsters 2022 Pam Bozanich Give Me an A 2022 Vasectopia Saleswoman Werewolves Within 2021 Cecily Moore Die Hart 2020 Leah Marvel Rising: Initiation 2018 Squirrel girl, Doreen Green, civilian 2 Marvel Rising: Ultimate Comic 2019 Squirrel girl, Doreen Green, old woman Mother's Little Helpers 2019 Lucy Pride Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors 2018 Squirrel girl, Doreen Green I Love You, America 2017 Brambi Streeter All Nighter 2017 Terri Sadler This Is Us 2016 Sloane Sandburg Ghostbusters 2016 Subway rat Woman Silicon Valley 2014-2016 Tara Love 2016 Natalie Last Moments of Relationships 2015 Danielle This Is Why You're Single 2014 New Maria Californication 2014 Bad actress House of Lies 2014 Christy Key and Peele 2013 Vampire The Clandestine 2013 Anna Above Average Presents 2013 The girlfriend Junk 2012 Natasha Life Happens 2011 Tanya Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Earth 2007 Sue The Division 2004 Katerina Ominsky Days of Our Lives 1996 Young Kristen Blake ER 1995 Tatiana

Is Milana Vayntrub still married?

Unlike many celebrity couples, Vayntrub has chosen to shield her love life from public scrutiny. She is married and has one child at the time of this writing.

The Werewolves Within star revealed on Katie's Crib in 2022 that she and her husband had been together for 16 years, including 10 years of marriage.

I have a husband who is the best, most supportive, most kind, most hands-on. I'm just so lucky. And he came to set with me almost every time, and he likes, he is a working person too, who does not work in this industry at all.

FAQs

Who is Milana Vayntrub? She is an American actress, writer and director. What is Milana Vayntrub's age? As of April 2025, Vayntrub is 38 years old, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. How tall is Milana Vayntrub? The popular AT&T girl stands at approximately 5 feet 2 (160 centimetres). Does Milana Vayntrub have a husband? Yes. However, despite her public profile, details of her husband's identity remain unknown. Is Lily from AT&T Russian? No, she is an American citizen born in Uzbekistan. How much is Milana Vayntrub worth? At the time of this writing, her net worth allegedly ranges between $3 million and $4 million. What is Milana Vayntrub doing now? The American stand-up comedian is working on the production of two television shows.

Milana Vayntrub's net worth reflects her commitment to her career in the American entertainment industry. She began acting and appearing in commercials as early as age five. Milana is best known for her appearances as Lily Adams on AT&T commercials.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Jeff Foxworthy's net worth. The veteran comedian, actor and game show host has risen in popularity consistently since the 1980s.

The multi-talented actor has had an extensive stand-up comedy career that transferred over to television show hosting and writing. Read on for a detailed look at his personal and professional successes.

Source: Legit.ng