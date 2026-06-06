A former devoted Christian has announced his conversion to Islam and explained why he did so in a long video

He spoke about the experience he had with his father several years ago when he was a child, and also talked about his friend

He also changed his name and mentioned that his decision to convert to Islam might make him lose many people

A young man who was born into Christianity by a very religious father has converted to Islam, changed his name from Samuel to Salman, and explained his reasons.

The individual confirmed his new religion in a video he shared on his page, stating that it took him years to make it possible, and he also shared his experience with his father.

Man changes name after converting from Christianity to Islam, shares story. Photo Source: TikTok/wombsamvlogs

Source: TikTok

Man converts to Islam, explains why

In the TikTok video, he explained that converting to Islam is not an easy or small journey, but he is ready to put his mind into it and go all in.

At the beginning of the video, he spoke about the conversion as something he had always wanted to do.

@wombsamvlogs said:

"Hey guys, I just wanted to confirm what I posted in a previous video. I just converted to Islam, I have made up my mind to convert to Islam, I have actually converted to Islam."

He explained why he finally left Christianity to join Islam as he recalled how he felt about the religion when he was very little and how, now that he is an adult, he took the bold step.

He continued:

"I know it's going to be a journey, this is something I always wanted to do since I was a kid and my dad was always stopping me. Now that I am an adult, I think I have the ability now to make my own decisions, I have decided to convert to Islam, this is my personal decision."

"I know I'm going to lose so many friends because of this decision, already some of my relatives are calling me. I'm someone who always takes his time before making any decision, but when I make a decision, I'm the type of person that you can never turn my mind around. When I make a decision, I never turn back and it takes time for me to make that decision."

"It has taken me one year to finally announce this, but I had actually decided to convert to Islam and I'm ready to go all the way, to learn like a toddler and learn everything from scratch."

In another video attached to this story, @wombsamvlogs made it clear that he used to be called Samuel, but now that he has converted to Islam, he has a new name, which he mentioned as Salman.

His statement:

"My name is Salman. For several years, my friends used to know me as Samuel, but after spending several years of my life as Samuel, I decided that my name would be Salman."

Former Christian converts to Islam, explains reason in emotional video. Photo Source: TikTok/wombsamvlogs

Source: TikTok

Man speaks about childhood as devoted Christian

He also once again explained the reason he joined Islam after several years of being a Christian.

"I used to be a Christian, I was raised by a Christian dad. I've always had so much respect for my dad because my dad has always been my greatest mentor."

"But when I was a kid, I was always the type of kid who would ask my dad, 'Dad, can you allow me to join the mosque with my friends?'"

"Most of my friends would always visit the mosque, but my dad was a strong Christian, so he said no. But after several years of trying to convince my dad, I finally decided to give up. After several years, I finally decided to follow my heart as an adult."

"7 days ago, I finally became a Muslim officially."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Muslim lady went viral after she removed her hijab after 13 years of wearing it. She shared a video showing her full face.

She said she decided after thinking and growing for a long time. Her post made many people react online.

Catholic woman converts to Islam, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a former Catholic faithful who converted to Islam has shared her experience online. The Igbo lady said she is proud to have embraced Islam after leaving the Catholic Church.

She also revealed her former confirmation name and explained the meaning of her new Muslim name, noting that both names carry the same meaning in different languages.

Source: Legit.ng