What happened to Tee Dollar? The rise and fall of the dance sensation

What happened to Tee Dollar is more than a trending question—it is a cautionary tale. The Nigerian dancer was convicted for abusing the Naira currency at a social event, leading to a six-month prison sentence. Explore the full story behind the incident and learn more about his personal and professional life.

Tee Dollar was arrested for publicly mishandling Naira notes during a social event.

He received a six-month prison sentence alongside fellow TikToker TobiNation.

His real name is Imadu Babatunde Olaitan Peter .

. He began his career as a barber before rising to fame through viral TikTok dance videos.

Tee Dollar also ventured into music, releasing tracks like Ikebe, Pity Me, and Ogba Presido.

Profile summary

Full name Imadu Babatunde Olaitan Peter Popular as Tee Dollar Gender Male Date of birth 28 September 2000 Age 24 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bariga, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Profession Dancer, TikToker, musician Instagram @tee.dollar TikTok @tee.dollar

What happened to Tee Dollar?

Tee Dollar's career took a sharp turn on 8 April 2025 when he and fellow TikToker Tobilola Olamide, known as TobiNation, landed in legal trouble.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested them after a viral video showed them spraying Naira notes at a social event in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The EFCC charged the two with tampering with Nigerian currency, an offence under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007. The incident took place at 23 Macdonald Road during a party, where Tee Dollar was seen spraying ₦200 notes while dancing.

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi presided over the case. The EFCC outlined the full details of the charges and confirmed that they pleaded guilty.

The judge sentenced them to six months in prison, with an option of a ₦200,000 fine each. The EFCC publicly announced the conviction through an official statement, making the case one of the most talked-about celebrity arrests of 2025.

A closer look at Tee Dollar's background

Tee Dollar, born Imadu Babatunde Olaitan Peter, rose to fame as a dynamic Nigerian dancer and TikTok content creator. His energetic routines and creative footwork won him a large following online.

Dollar Dancer’s age 24 years old. The prominent TikTok star was born on 28 September 2000 in Bariga, Lagos State, Nigeria. He comes from a family of dancers.

Tee Dollar’s parents are professional dancers, who inspired him to pursue the art from a young age. His mother and sister regularly appear in his dance videos on TikTok.

Tee Dollar’s career

Before fame, Tee Dollar worked as a barber. He later started dancing and posting content on TikTok in 2018. His debut video quickly went viral, drawing attention to his vibrant style and unmatched footwork.

The prominent dancer blends Afrobeat, hip-hop, and traditional Nigerian dance forms. His popular moves include: Ogbapiano dance, Mara dance, and Legwork variations.

As his popularity surged, established Nigerian artists noticed him. He gained opportunities to appear in music videos and live shows. His breakthrough came after Nigerian superstar Davido featured him in a dance video, exposing him to a global audience.

Expanding his musical reach

Tee Dollar transitioned from dance to music. His sound mixes Afrobeats with street-inspired rhythms, adding depth to his entertainer profile. Some of his renowned singles are Ikebe, Pity Me and Ogba Presido.

Besides performing, the Nigerian musician mentors young dancers. He shares tutorials, guides, and motivation through his platforms.

What happened to Tee Dollar? He was arrested and sentenced for spraying Naira notes during a social event. What is Tee Dollar’s real name? His real name is Imadu Babatunde Olaitan Peter. How many siblings does Tee Dollar have? He has at least one sister, who appears in his dance videos. What state is Tee Dollar from? The dancer hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. How old is Tee Dollar Dancer? He is 24 years old as of May 2025. Is Tee Dollar’s father rich? Tee Dollar's father's net worth is not publicly available.

Tee Dollar rose from street performances to online stardom through talent and drive. However, his arrest for currency abuse halted his rapid rise and left fans disappointed. Whether he serves the full sentence or secures bail, only time will tell.

