A psychic has disclosed his winner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after correctly calling three of the last four champions

The predictor believes some top footballing nations will fail to progress to the next stage, as several traditional favourites will challenge for the trophy

He also raised concerns about Santos player Neymar’s fitness and suggested Brazil could repeat mistakes from previous tournaments

A self-proclaimed psychic has revealed his prediction for the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brazilian psychic Michael Bruno has gained attention for his World Cup forecasts, having correctly predicted three of the last four tournament winners.

Bruno accurately tipped Spain to win their first-ever World Cup title at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Famous Brazilian psychic predicts the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

He followed that up by correctly predicting Germany's triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil before forecasting France's victory at the 2018 edition in Russia, where Les Bleus defeated Croatia in the final.

However, his impressive run came to an end at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Bruno predicted that France would retain the trophy, but Didier Deschamps' side were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Argentina after an enthralling final ended 3-3 following extra time.

Psychic discloses 2026 World Cup winner

Psychic Bruno has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian predicted that the defending champions Argentina, would be dumped in the quarterfinals of the tournament. He said:

“Since 2022, I’ve been announcing the next champion team. Since then, I’ve been stating that Portugal will be the world champion.”

A famous psychic predicts Portugal as the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Bruno explained that Brazil would fall short, citing concerns over Neymar’s fitness and influence on the team. He said:

“I don’t think Neymar is 100% ready to play in this World Cup. And if he plays, once again, the national team will be eliminated before the semi-finals, because the team will revolve around him, repeating the tactical mistake of 2022.

Dias shares Portugal’s ambitions

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has opened up on what Portugal will focus on at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the group aims for a great outing.

Dias admits that the World Cup is special for the players, their families and the fans, and he has a feeling this is going to be more special because of the long anticipation.

He outlined that Portugal’s main driving force is the will to win, and it spreads across the players and crew of the team, as it is a shared feeling among all. He said via FIFA:

"Also, we have a lot of players playing at the best level of football, that comes with dealing with the pressure, knowing what that pressure feels like.”

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng