The Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, in a coordinated late-evening operation on Saturday, 6 June 2026, bringing an end to days of captivity.

The victims, relatives of a former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, were abducted in the early hours of 3 June 2026 while travelling to drop the children at school.

Breaking: Police Rescue Ex-Power Minister’s Sister, Her 2 Children

Source: Twitter

Kidnappers neutralised, weapons recovered

Security sources confirmed that the rescue mission turned violent after operatives tracked the suspects to their hideout, leading to a gun battle in which two suspected kidnappers were killed.

Two firearms were reportedly recovered from the gang during the exchange, while other members of the criminal network fled with suspected gunshot injuries.

Victims freed after intelligence tracking

Police insiders revealed that sustained intelligence gathering and tactical pressure on the abductors forced them into confrontation with operatives, creating an opportunity for the successful rescue of all three victims unharmed.

The operation was described as a result of continuous monitoring and coordinated response by security teams following the abduction incident.

Search continues for fleeing suspects

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate who escaped the scene.

Security operatives are currently combing surrounding areas as investigations continue into the wider network behind the abduction.

Source: Legit.ng