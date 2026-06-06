Breaking: Police Rescue Ex-Power Minister’s Sister, Her 2 Children
The Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, in a coordinated late-evening operation on Saturday, 6 June 2026, bringing an end to days of captivity.
The victims, relatives of a former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, were abducted in the early hours of 3 June 2026 while travelling to drop the children at school.
Kidnappers neutralised, weapons recovered
Security sources confirmed that the rescue mission turned violent after operatives tracked the suspects to their hideout, leading to a gun battle in which two suspected kidnappers were killed.
Two firearms were reportedly recovered from the gang during the exchange, while other members of the criminal network fled with suspected gunshot injuries.
Victims freed after intelligence tracking
Police insiders revealed that sustained intelligence gathering and tactical pressure on the abductors forced them into confrontation with operatives, creating an opportunity for the successful rescue of all three victims unharmed.
The operation was described as a result of continuous monitoring and coordinated response by security teams following the abduction incident.
Search continues for fleeing suspects
Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate who escaped the scene.
Security operatives are currently combing surrounding areas as investigations continue into the wider network behind the abduction.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944