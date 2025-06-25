Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and price list: what to expect

Shiro Lagos is a popular Pan-Asian fine dining destination in Nigeria. The eatery is known for its sophisticated ambience and diverse menu from China, Thailand, and Japan. While prices may vary and menus are subject to change, here is a general overview of the Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and prices.

Shiro restaurant Lagos offers Asian cuisine at affordable prices. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Shiro Lagos restaurant offers a variety of Asian foods, including sushi , dim sum , and maki .

, , . Shiro restaurant is located in Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos

The restaurant offers Asian cuisine at affordable prices, starting from ₦2,500 .

at affordable prices, starting from . The eatery's operating hours are between 12.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and prices

Shiro Lagos is one of the best restaurants on Victoria Island. The fine dining destination offers a variety of Asian cuisines at affordable prices. Below is an updated 2025 Shiro menu and prices.

Food menu

Shiro Lagos restaurant's food menu offers a variety of delicacies, from soups, appetisers, desserts, and main courses for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. You can choose from the buffet option as well as à la carte. Here is a look at each category of what to expect and how much to pay.

Soups

Shiro restaurant has various delicious soups. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kick off your meal with a flavourful adventure at Shiro with their soups enriched with Asian traditional ingredients. See below the five types of soups and how much each item costs.

Item Price (₦) Tai Kwai Seafood 9000 Chilli Lemon Soup 8000 Miso Soup 8500 Sweet Corn 6500 Tom Kha 12000

Vegetarian appetisers

Shiro Lagos restaurant is a great place to dine with your friends and loved ones. Their vegetarian appetisers will fill you up as you wait for the main course, as follows.

Item Price (₦) Cheese rolls 25,000 Edamame Poppers 18,500 Korean Chilli Potatoes 10,000 Sichuan Tofu 12,000 Crispy Soba Fries 8,000 Thai Fried Spring Rolls 16,000 Bang Bang Summer Rolls 12,500 Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce 10,500 Vietnamese Aubergine 9,500 Thai Corn Fritters 11,000 Edamame 15,000

Non-vegetarian appetisers

Shiro Lagos restaurant menu has the best meats and steaks. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meat lovers can enjoy a long list of appetisers from various cultures like Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Chinese. See below what's on the Shiro restaurant menu and the cost.

Table 1

Item Price (₦) Cheese rolls 25,000 Edamame Poppers 18,500 Korean Chilli Potatoes 10,000 Crispy Soba Fries 8,000 Sichuan Tofu 12,000 Thai Fried Spring Rolls 16,000 Bang Bang Summer Rolls 12,500 Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce 10,500 Vietnamese Aubergine 9,500 Edamame 15,000 Thai Corn Fritters 11,000 Kung Pao Chicken Skewers 15,000 Tebasaki Chicken Wings 18,550 Kimchi Chicken 17,500 Malaysian Chicken Sambal 13,750 Bulgogi Chicken Spring Rolls 14,500 Kajang Style Chicken Satay 14,000 Chicken Yakitori 15,000 Mahtani Chicken 17,500 Stir-fried Fish with Basil 15,000 Chilli Spiced Fish 15,000

Table 2

Item Price (₦) Miso Black Cod 65,000 Thai Style Crab Cakes 35,000 Fiery Grilled Salmon 38,000 Lobster Tail Chilli & Black Sauce 48,000 Prawn in XO Sauce 26,000 Prawn Tempura 28,000 Wasabi Prawns 26,000 Kan Pung Seawoo 28,500 Spicy Tenderloin with Basil 20,000 Chilli Sesame Tenderloin 35,000 Bulgogi Tenderloin 24,000 Javanese Lamb Chops 55,000 Crispy Aromatic Duck 48,000 Peking Duck (2 servings) 90,000 Tobanjung Pork with Lettuce & Sauce 20,000 Seven Spiced Pork Belly 35,000 Rib Eye Steak 65,000

Main dish

Whether you're a vegetarian or a meat lover, Shiro's maki selection offers something for every palate. Choose from expertly crafted vegetarian or non-vegetarian sushi rolls made with fresh, flavourful ingredients.

Maki Mono Vegetarian

Maki sushi, also known as sushi rolls, can be enjoyed as both a main dish and a side dish. Below are the vegetarian options you can choose from.

Item Price (₦) Maki Platter Vegetarian 47,500 Crispy Spicy Avocado 14,500 Black Edamame Truffle 8,500 Shiitake Tempura Maki 12,600 Spicy Thai Crunch 9,000 Vegetarian Spicy California 11,500 Kappa Maki 9,000 MisoBeetroot 7,500

Maki Mono non-vegetarian

Enjoy delicious tuna at Shiro restaurant Lagos dressed in your favourite salsa. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Non-vegetarians can indulge in a variety of maki or sushi by choosing from the following options.

Item Price (₦) Maki Platter Non-vegetarian 62,500 Jalapeno Avocado Salmon 19,600 Black Cod Maki 22,750 Super Crunch Maki 20,000 Crystal Tempura Maki 14,000 Tuna with Asian Salsa 18,000 Volcano Maki 19,000 Tufle Lobster Maki 24,000 Dyna Maki 15,500 Prawn Suya Maki 14,000 Chicken Suya Maki 13,000 Philadelphia Maki 13,000 Salmon Negi Maki 14,000 Spicy Tuna Maki 22,500 California Maki 13,000 Beef Suya Maki 20,000

À La Carte

Shiro restaurant Lagos menu offers an assorted variety of sushi à la carte at an affordable price. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shiro Lagos is a great place to visit and order an a la carte meal. They have two options: classic and contemporary.

Classic

Item Price (₦) Prawn Sushi/Prawn Sashimi 20,000 Tuna Sushi/ Tuna Sashimi 18,500 Scottish Salmon Sushi/ Scottish Salmon Salmon Sashimi 17,500 Unagi Sushi 14,000 Spicy Tuna Sushi/Spicy Tuna Tartare 19,500

Contemporary (8 pcs)

Item Price (₦) Herb Crusted Salmon with Beetroot 24,500 Hamachi Carpaccio (10 pcs) 30,000 Salmon & Cream Cheese in a Cucumber Wrap 20,000 Spicy Tuna on Crispy Cakes 22,500 Sesame Crusted Tuna with Wasabi Mayo 28,500 Tuna Tataki with Spicy Yuzu Aioli 24, 500 Seared Beef Tataki with Barbeque Ponzu 32,000

Dim Sum Vegetarian

Shiro restaurant Lagos menu offers a variety of Dim Sum for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dim Sum is a traditional Chinese cuisine that combines a variety of foods, which include several kinds of steamed or fried dumplings served in small portions. Below are the available items and their prices on the Shiro menu.

Item Price (₦) Mushroom & Cream Cheese Dumpling with Truffle Broth 15,000 Crystal Dumpling 10,000 Vietnamese Vegetable Dumpling 12,500 Chi Chow Style Dumpling 12,500 Miso Vegetable Dumpling 9,500 Edamame & Truffle Dumpling 16, 000 Silken Tofu Steak 9,500 Crunchy Gua Bao 8,500 Tofu Gua Bao 11,500 Vegetable Wonton with Sichuan Chilli Oil 12,000

Dim Sum Non-Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian customers can enjoy the following items on the Dim Sum menu at affordable prices.

Item Price (₦) Cantonese Chicken Wonton 16,500 Chicken Wonton with Sichuan Chilli Oil 12,000 Hot Basil Chicken Dumpling 12,000 Chicken Gyoza 12,000 Smoky Pork Gyoza 14,000 Hoisin Duck Dumpling 20,000 Wasabi & Prawn Dumplings 13,500 Steamed Fish in Tamarind Laska Sauce 14,000 Prawns & Chives Dumpling 13,500 Kaffir Seafood Dumpling 15,000 Sui Mai 13,500 Har Gao 14,500 Crispy Duck Gua Bao 20,000 Katsu Chicken Gua Bao 12,500 Hot Spiced Chicken Bao 11,500 Black Pepper Short Rib Gua Bao 22,500 Barbeque Pork Bao 11,000

Hip Dining

Have a blissful dining experience at Shiro restaurant anytime. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shiro Lagos restaurant offers a hip dining experience for various groups, including family dining, , and parties.

Item Price (₦) Lamb Randang with Scallion Pancake 22,500 Hainanese Chicken Rice 16,500 Pad Krapow Gai 17,500 Tori Kawayaki 20,500 Prawns Laksa Soup with Noodles 22,500 Spicy Chilli Pork 20,000 Burmese Khowsuey 16,500 Miso Shiitake Risotto (Mushroom/Chicken) 28,500 Spicy Shoyu Ramen 16,500 Korean Kimchi Ramen 22,000

Stir-fried

If you love fried food, there are plenty of options on their stir-fried menu. Below are the options and the cost.

Item Price (₦) Vegetable Stir Fry 14,000 Shichuan Green Beans with Mushrooms 12,000 Chicken in Basket with Bell Peppers 22,000 Fish with Chilli Mustard Sauce 18,000 Black Pepper Chicken 18,000 Kaffir Tamarind Fish 16,000 Tenderloin in Coconut 20,000 Tenderloin in Basket 22, 500 Stir-fried Tenderloin with Mushrooms 20,000

Curries

Shiro Lagos curries are served with rice or noodles. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shiro restaurant has employed chefs from the best culinary schools, ensuring you get the best curries. Here are the options you can expect and the cost.

Item Price (₦) Thai Chicken Curry 22,000 Thai Vegetable Curry 17,500 Thai Prawn Curry 28,500 Massaman Curry with Mixed Vegetables 17,500 Chicken Massaman Curry 20,000 Hot Bean Sauce Chicken 18,500 Hot Bean Sauce Tenderloin 22,000 Tenderloin Massaman Curry 22,500 Vegetable & Tofu Hot Pot 18,500 Chicken Hot Pot with Shiitake Mushrooms 22,000 Panang Curry Vegetables 17,500 Panang Curry Chicken 22,000 Panang Curry Prawns 29,500 Spicy Laksa Sauce Chicken 20,000 Hot Bean Sauce Tofu 14,000 Spicy Laksa Sauce Prawns 24,000 Chilli Basil Sauce Vegetables 16,000 Chilli Basil Sauce Chicken 18,500 Kimchi Chigae Tofu 14,500 Kimchi Chigae Chicken 18,500 Kimchi Chigae Pork 20,000 Hot Bean Sauce Prawns 28,000 Spicy Laksa Sauce Lobster 38,000

Rice & Noodles

The South Asia cultures are known for their love of rice and noodles. Below are the options available from different cultures.

Item Price (₦) Steamed Japanese White Rice 10,000 Steamed Jasmine Rice 10,000 Garlic Fried Rice 10,500 Hibachi Rice 14,000 Clay Pot Rice 18,500 Kimichi Fried Rice 18,500 Yaki Udon 26,500 Mi Goreng 16,000 Chinese Fried Rice 22,000

Desserts

Shiro Lagos' dessert menu offers a wide range of mouthwatering treats. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you are celebrating a birthday party or just enjoying fine dining, Shiro has a variety of desserts you can indulge in. Below are the options available and their prices.

Item Price (₦) Combination Dessert Platter (selection of any 3 desserts) 45,000 Vanilla Ice Cream 8,500 Yuzu Semi Freddo 12,500 Mandarin Chocolate Velvet Cake 16,500 Chocolate Volcano 14,500 Shiro Style Chocolate Tiramisu 14,500 Blueberry Coconut Cake 16,500 Deconstructed Classic Tiramisu 20,000

Drinks menu

There is plenty to choose from on Shiro Lagos restaurant's drinks menu, including hot beverages, juices, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic options. You can also order champagne, wine, and other alcoholic drinks by the bottle. Below are the different categories available and their prices.

Hot beverages

Enjoy a cup of hot beverage from Shiro restaurant Lagos menu at an affordable rate. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is a variety of hot drinks to choose from, including tea and coffee. Here are the options you can order.

Item Price (₦) Cappuccino 7,500 Caffe Latte 7,500 Caffe Macchiato 7,500 Caffe Americano 7,500 Espresso Double 7,500 Espresso Single 7,500 Jasmine Tea 2,500 Green Tea 2,500

Soft beverages

Soft drinks are available in packets or by the glass. The following are the items you can order and their price.

Item Price (₦) Canned juices by glass 3,000 Supa Commondo 3,000 Rockstar 3,000 A pack of juice 10,000 Pepsi 2,500 Pepsi Light 2,500 7 Up 2,500 Mirinda 2,500 Tonic Water 2,500 Bitter Lemon 2,500 Soda 2,500 Aquafina Water 2,500

Mocktails

Shiro restaurant Lagos offers a variety of mocktails by the best mixologists. Photo: @shirolagos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The eatery has not forgotten those who enjoy mocktails. Below are the options you can choose from and their price.

Item Price (₦) Chapman 7,500 New Z 10,000 Fresh Fruit Mocktail 9,500 Death by Chocolate 8,500 Orange & Mint Virgin Mojito 8,500 Mint Zing 10,000 Berry Patch 10,000 Watermelon Roll Over 6,500 Virgin Mojito 6,500 Iced Tea 6,500 Virgin Colada 8,500 Awesome Foursome 7,500

Cocktails

Enjoy a variety of cocktails at Shiro restaurant Lagos. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cocktail lovers have a wide range of options to choose from. Below is an updated list of what cocktails you can order and the cost.

Table 1

Item Price (₦) Hot Toddy 12,500 Smoked Strawberry Martini 12,500 Seasonal Fresh Fruit Martini 12,500 Banana & Kiwi 12,500 Blackcurrant & Lychee 12,500 Mango & Ginger 12,500 Mai Tai 10,000 Classic Margarita 10,000 Black Current Margarita 10,000 Peach and Apricot Margarita 10,000 Lime and Kiwi Margarita 10,000 Seasonal Fresh Fruit Margarita 14,500 Pornstar Martini 14,500 Forbidden Nectar 10,500 Velvet Kimono 10,500 The Secret Garden 10,500 Apple Cinnamon Martini 10,500 Ginger Dragon 10,500 Green Apple Martini 10,500 Crimpson Bride 10,500 Gin Basil 10,500 Lychee & Strawberry Margarita 10,500 Shanghai Sunset 10,500 Yamaguchi Sunset 10,500 Resonant Passion 10,500 Green Apple & Peach 12,500 Season Fresh Fruit Cocktail 14,500 Demerarra Fic Mojito 14,000 Long Island Iced Tea 14,500

Table 2

Item Price (₦) Aperol Spritz 10,000 Screwdriver 8,000 Mojito 9,500 Old Fashioned 10,000 Paloma 20,000 Picante 20,000 The Gentleman 20,000 Tropical G&L 20,000 Mango Mule 20,000 Cherry Sour 20,000 Expresso Martini 8,500 Cosmopolitan 8,500 Daquiri 8,500 Pinacolada 8,500 Negroni 8,500 Whiskey Sour 8,500 Manhattan 8,500 Caipiroska 8,500 Classic Martini 8,500 Sangria Red 10,500 White Sangria 10,500 Kamikaze 7,500 Janderbomb 7,500 B-52 7,500 Brain Hamerage 7,500

Where is the Shiro Lagos restaurant located?

You can find Shiro restaurant's address in Lagos, Nigeria. Below are more contact details of the restaurant and how to find it.

Address: Block XVI 3 & 4, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241, Nigeria

Block XVI 3 & 4, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241, Nigeria Phone: +234 818 629 8888

+234 818 629 8888 Instagram: @shirolagos

@shirolagos Facebook:

Shiro Lagos offers a menu with a wide selection of mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisines for everyone. It also features a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at reasonable prices. Visit the Shiro restaurant Lagos for an authentic taste of Asian delicacies in Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja. Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja, also known as Okonkwo by Papiees, is a popular eatery in Abuja, Nigeria. It offers a variety of traditional Nigerian cuisine from the Igbo at reasonable prices.

The restaurant offers a menu enriched with traditional flavours at affordable prices. They have delicious Ofe Oha soup and specials like peppered beef. Explore Okonkwo restaurant’s menu and prices before your next dining experience.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng