Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and price list: what to expect
by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
9 min read

Shiro Lagos is a popular Pan-Asian fine dining destination in Nigeria. The eatery is known for its sophisticated ambience and diverse menu from China, Thailand, and Japan. While prices may vary and menus are subject to change, here is a general overview of the Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and prices.

Shiro restaurant Lagos logo
Shiro restaurant Lagos offers Asian cuisine at affordable prices. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Shiro Lagos restaurant offers a variety of Asian foods, including sushi, dim sum, and maki.
  • Shiro restaurant is located in Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos
  • The restaurant offers Asian cuisine at affordable prices, starting from ₦2,500.
  • The eatery's operating hours are between 12.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and prices

Shiro Lagos is one of the best restaurants on Victoria Island. The fine dining destination offers a variety of Asian cuisines at affordable prices. Below is an updated 2025 Shiro menu and prices.

Food menu

Shiro Lagos restaurant's food menu offers a variety of delicacies, from soups, appetisers, desserts, and main courses for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. You can choose from the buffet option as well as à la carte. Here is a look at each category of what to expect and how much to pay.

Soups

A bowl of creamy Chilli Lemon Soup
Shiro restaurant has various delicious soups. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Kick off your meal with a flavourful adventure at Shiro with their soups enriched with Asian traditional ingredients. See below the five types of soups and how much each item costs.

ItemPrice (₦)
Tai Kwai Seafood9000
Chilli Lemon Soup8000
Miso Soup8500
Sweet Corn6500
Tom Kha12000

Vegetarian appetisers

Shiro Lagos restaurant is a great place to dine with your friends and loved ones. Their vegetarian appetisers will fill you up as you wait for the main course, as follows.

ItemPrice (₦)
Cheese rolls25,000
Edamame Poppers18,500
Korean Chilli Potatoes10,000
Sichuan Tofu12,000
Crispy Soba Fries8,000
Thai Fried Spring Rolls16,000
Bang Bang Summer Rolls12,500
Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce10,500
Vietnamese Aubergine9,500
Thai Corn Fritters11,000
Edamame15,000

Non-vegetarian appetisers

Rib Eye Steak (L) and Spicy Tenderloin with Basil (R)
Shiro Lagos restaurant menu has the best meats and steaks. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Meat lovers can enjoy a long list of appetisers from various cultures like Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Chinese. See below what's on the Shiro restaurant menu and the cost.

Table 1

ItemPrice (₦)
Cheese rolls25,000
Edamame Poppers18,500
Korean Chilli Potatoes10,000
Crispy Soba Fries8,000
Sichuan Tofu12,000
Thai Fried Spring Rolls16,000
Bang Bang Summer Rolls12,500
Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce10,500
Vietnamese Aubergine9,500
Edamame15,000
Thai Corn Fritters11,000
Kung Pao Chicken Skewers 15,000
Tebasaki Chicken Wings18,550
Kimchi Chicken17,500
Malaysian Chicken Sambal 13,750
Bulgogi Chicken Spring Rolls14,500
Kajang Style Chicken Satay14,000
Chicken Yakitori15,000
Mahtani Chicken 17,500
Stir-fried Fish with Basil15,000
Chilli Spiced Fish15,000

Table 2

ItemPrice (₦)
Miso Black Cod65,000
Thai Style Crab Cakes 35,000
Fiery Grilled Salmon 38,000
Lobster Tail Chilli & Black Sauce 48,000
Prawn in XO Sauce 26,000
Prawn Tempura 28,000
Wasabi Prawns26,000
Kan Pung Seawoo 28,500
Spicy Tenderloin with Basil20,000
Chilli Sesame Tenderloin 35,000
Bulgogi Tenderloin 24,000
Javanese Lamb Chops 55,000
Crispy Aromatic Duck48,000
Peking Duck (2 servings)90,000
Tobanjung Pork with Lettuce & Sauce20,000
Seven Spiced Pork Belly 35,000
Rib Eye Steak65,000

Main dish

Whether you're a vegetarian or a meat lover, Shiro's maki selection offers something for every palate. Choose from expertly crafted vegetarian or non-vegetarian sushi rolls made with fresh, flavourful ingredients.

Maki Mono Vegetarian

Maki sushi, also known as sushi rolls, can be enjoyed as both a main dish and a side dish. Below are the vegetarian options you can choose from.

ItemPrice (₦)
Maki Platter Vegetarian47,500
Crispy Spicy Avocado14,500
Black Edamame Truffle8,500
Shiitake Tempura Maki 12,600
Spicy Thai Crunch9,000
Vegetarian Spicy California11,500
Kappa Maki 9,000
MisoBeetroot7,500

Maki Mono non-vegetarian

A platter of Tuna with Asian Salsa
Enjoy delicious tuna at Shiro restaurant Lagos dressed in your favourite salsa. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Non-vegetarians can indulge in a variety of maki or sushi by choosing from the following options.

ItemPrice (₦)
Maki Platter Non-vegetarian62,500
Jalapeno Avocado Salmon19,600
Black Cod Maki22,750
Super Crunch Maki20,000
Crystal Tempura Maki 14,000
Tuna with Asian Salsa18,000
Volcano Maki19,000
Tufle Lobster Maki24,000
Dyna Maki15,500
Prawn Suya Maki 14,000
Chicken Suya Maki13,000
Philadelphia Maki 13,000
Salmon Negi Maki14,000
Spicy Tuna Maki22,500
California Maki 13,000
Beef Suya Maki20,000

À La Carte

A platter of assorted sushi
Shiro restaurant Lagos menu offers an assorted variety of sushi à la carte at an affordable price. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Shiro Lagos is a great place to visit and order an a la carte meal. They have two options: classic and contemporary.

Classic

ItemPrice (₦)
Prawn Sushi/Prawn Sashimi20,000
Tuna Sushi/ Tuna Sashimi18,500
Scottish Salmon Sushi/ Scottish Salmon Salmon Sashimi17,500
Unagi Sushi 14,000
Spicy Tuna Sushi/Spicy Tuna Tartare19,500

Contemporary (8 pcs)

ItemPrice (₦)
Herb Crusted Salmon with Beetroot 24,500
Hamachi Carpaccio (10 pcs) 30,000
Salmon & Cream Cheese in a Cucumber Wrap20,000
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Cakes 22,500
Sesame Crusted Tuna with Wasabi Mayo28,500
Tuna Tataki with Spicy Yuzu Aioli24, 500
Seared Beef Tataki with Barbeque Ponzu32,000

Dim Sum Vegetarian

Two people holding a plate of Bao buns (L) and Gua bao (R)
Shiro restaurant Lagos menu offers a variety of Dim Sum for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Dim Sum is a traditional Chinese cuisine that combines a variety of foods, which include several kinds of steamed or fried dumplings served in small portions. Below are the available items and their prices on the Shiro menu.

ItemPrice (₦)
Mushroom & Cream Cheese Dumpling with Truffle Broth15,000
Crystal Dumpling10,000
Vietnamese Vegetable Dumpling12,500
Chi Chow Style Dumpling12,500
Miso Vegetable Dumpling 9,500
Edamame & Truffle Dumpling 16, 000
Silken Tofu Steak9,500
Crunchy Gua Bao 8,500
Tofu Gua Bao 11,500
Vegetable Wonton with Sichuan Chilli Oil 12,000

Dim Sum Non-Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian customers can enjoy the following items on the Dim Sum menu at affordable prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Cantonese Chicken Wonton16,500
Chicken Wonton with Sichuan Chilli Oil 12,000
Hot Basil Chicken Dumpling 12,000
Chicken Gyoza 12,000
Smoky Pork Gyoza 14,000
Hoisin Duck Dumpling 20,000
Wasabi & Prawn Dumplings 13,500
Steamed Fish in Tamarind Laska Sauce14,000
Prawns & Chives Dumpling13,500
Kaffir Seafood Dumpling 15,000
Sui Mai 13,500
Har Gao14,500
Crispy Duck Gua Bao20,000
Katsu Chicken Gua Bao 12,500
Hot Spiced Chicken Bao 11,500
Black Pepper Short Rib Gua Bao 22,500
Barbeque Pork Bao 11,000

Hip Dining

Burmese Khosuey (L) and Pad Krapow Gai (R)
Have a blissful dining experience at Shiro restaurant anytime. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Shiro Lagos restaurant offers a hip dining experience for various groups, including family dining, romantic dates, and parties.

ItemPrice (₦)
Lamb Randang with Scallion Pancake22,500
Hainanese Chicken Rice16,500
Pad Krapow Gai17,500
Tori Kawayaki 20,500
Prawns Laksa Soup with Noodles 22,500
Spicy Chilli Pork 20,000
Burmese Khowsuey16,500
Miso Shiitake Risotto (Mushroom/Chicken)28,500
Spicy Shoyu Ramen16,500
Korean Kimchi Ramen22,000

Stir-fried

If you love fried food, there are plenty of options on their stir-fried menu. Below are the options and the cost.

ItemPrice (₦)
Vegetable Stir Fry14,000
Shichuan Green Beans with Mushrooms12,000
Chicken in Basket with Bell Peppers 22,000
Fish with Chilli Mustard Sauce 18,000
Black Pepper Chicken 18,000
Kaffir Tamarind Fish 16,000
Tenderloin in Coconut 20,000
Tenderloin in Basket22, 500
Stir-fried Tenderloin with Mushrooms20,000

Curries

A bowl of Panang curry with rice on the side
Shiro Lagos curries are served with rice or noodles. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Shiro restaurant has employed chefs from the best culinary schools, ensuring you get the best curries. Here are the options you can expect and the cost.
ItemPrice (₦)
Thai Chicken Curry22,000
Thai Vegetable Curry17,500
Thai Prawn Curry 28,500
Massaman Curry with Mixed Vegetables 17,500
Chicken Massaman Curry20,000
Hot Bean Sauce Chicken18,500
Hot Bean Sauce Tenderloin22,000
Tenderloin Massaman Curry22,500
Vegetable & Tofu Hot Pot18,500
Chicken Hot Pot with Shiitake Mushrooms 22,000
Panang Curry Vegetables17,500
Panang Curry Chicken22,000
Panang Curry Prawns29,500
Spicy Laksa Sauce Chicken20,000
Hot Bean Sauce Tofu14,000
Spicy Laksa Sauce Prawns24,000
Chilli Basil Sauce Vegetables 16,000
Chilli Basil Sauce Chicken18,500
Kimchi Chigae Tofu14,500
Kimchi Chigae Chicken18,500
Kimchi Chigae Pork 20,000
Hot Bean Sauce Prawns28,000
Spicy Laksa Sauce Lobster38,000

Rice & Noodles

The South Asia cultures are known for their love of rice and noodles. Below are the options available from different cultures.

ItemPrice (₦)
Steamed Japanese White Rice10,000
Steamed Jasmine Rice10,000
Garlic Fried Rice10,500
Hibachi Rice 14,000
Clay Pot Rice 18,500
Kimichi Fried Rice 18,500
Yaki Udon26,500
Mi Goreng 16,000
Chinese Fried Rice22,000

Desserts

Blueberry Coconut Cake (L) and Chocolate Volcano (R)
Shiro Lagos' dessert menu offers a wide range of mouthwatering treats. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Whether you are celebrating a birthday party or just enjoying fine dining, Shiro has a variety of desserts you can indulge in. Below are the options available and their prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Combination Dessert Platter (selection of any 3 desserts)45,000
Vanilla Ice Cream 8,500
Yuzu Semi Freddo 12,500
Mandarin Chocolate Velvet Cake 16,500
Chocolate Volcano 14,500
Shiro Style Chocolate Tiramisu 14,500
Blueberry Coconut Cake 16,500
Deconstructed Classic Tiramisu20,000

Drinks menu

There is plenty to choose from on Shiro Lagos restaurant's drinks menu, including hot beverages, juices, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic options. You can also order champagne, wine, and other alcoholic drinks by the bottle. Below are the different categories available and their prices.

Hot beverages

Someone holding a takeaway cut of caffe latte (L) and a cup of cappuccino on a table (R)
Enjoy a cup of hot beverage from Shiro restaurant Lagos menu at an affordable rate. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
There is a variety of hot drinks to choose from, including tea and coffee. Here are the options you can order.
ItemPrice (₦)
Cappuccino 7,500
Caffe Latte 7,500
Caffe Macchiato 7,500
Caffe Americano 7,500
Espresso Double 7,500
Espresso Single 7,500
Jasmine Tea2,500
Green Tea2,500

Soft beverages

Soft drinks are available in packets or by the glass. The following are the items you can order and their price.

ItemPrice (₦)
Canned juices by glass 3,000
Supa Commondo 3,000
Rockstar 3,000
A pack of juice10,000
Pepsi 2,500
Pepsi Light 2,500
7 Up 2,500
Mirinda 2,500
Tonic Water 2,500
Bitter Lemon 2,500
Soda 2,500
Aquafina Water 2,500

Mocktails

Mint Zink (L) and Resonant Passion (R) mocktails
Shiro restaurant Lagos offers a variety of mocktails by the best mixologists. Photo: @shirolagos (modified by author)
The eatery has not forgotten those who enjoy mocktails. Below are the options you can choose from and their price.

ItemPrice (₦)
Chapman7,500
New Z10,000
Fresh Fruit Mocktail 9,500
Death by Chocolate8,500
Orange & Mint Virgin Mojito 8,500
Mint Zing 10,000
Berry Patch 10,000
Watermelon Roll Over 6,500
Virgin Mojito 6,500
Iced Tea 6,500
Virgin Colada8,500
Awesome Foursome 7,500

Cocktails

Shanghai Sunset (L) and Yamaguchi Sunset (R) cocktails
Enjoy a variety of cocktails at Shiro restaurant Lagos. Photo: @shirolagos on Instagram (modified by author)
Cocktail lovers have a wide range of options to choose from. Below is an updated list of what cocktails you can order and the cost.

Table 1

ItemPrice (₦)
Hot Toddy 12,500
Smoked Strawberry Martini 12,500
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Martini 12,500
Banana & Kiwi 12,500
Blackcurrant & Lychee 12,500
Mango & Ginger12,500
Mai Tai10,000
Classic Margarita10,000
Black Current Margarita10,000
Peach and Apricot Margarita10,000
Lime and Kiwi Margarita10,000
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Margarita14,500
Pornstar Martini14,500
Forbidden Nectar10,500
Velvet Kimono10,500
The Secret Garden10,500
Apple Cinnamon Martini10,500
Ginger Dragon10,500
Green Apple Martini10,500
Crimpson Bride10,500
Gin Basil10,500
Lychee & Strawberry Margarita10,500
Shanghai Sunset10,500
Yamaguchi Sunset10,500
Resonant Passion10,500
Green Apple & Peach 12,500
Season Fresh Fruit Cocktail14,500
Demerarra Fic Mojito14,000
Long Island Iced Tea14,500

Table 2

ItemPrice (₦)
Aperol Spritz10,000
Screwdriver8,000
Mojito9,500
Old Fashioned10,000
Paloma 20,000
Picante20,000
The Gentleman 20,000
Tropical G&L20,000
Mango Mule20,000
Cherry Sour 20,000
Expresso Martini 8,500
Cosmopolitan 8,500
Daquiri8,500
Pinacolada8,500
Negroni8,500
Whiskey Sour8,500
Manhattan8,500
Caipiroska8,500
Classic Martini8,500
Sangria Red10,500
White Sangria 10,500
Kamikaze7,500
Janderbomb7,500
B-527,500
Brain Hamerage7,500

Where is the Shiro Lagos restaurant located?

You can find Shiro restaurant's address in Lagos, Nigeria. Below are more contact details of the restaurant and how to find it.

  • Address: Block XVI 3 & 4, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241, Nigeria
  • Phone: +234 818 629 8888
  • Instagram: @shirolagos
  • Facebook: @ShiroLagos

Shiro Lagos offers a menu with a wide selection of mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisines for everyone. It also features a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at reasonable prices. Visit the Shiro restaurant Lagos for an authentic taste of Asian delicacies in Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja. Okonkwo restaurant, Abuja, also known as Okonkwo by Papiees, is a popular eatery in Abuja, Nigeria. It offers a variety of traditional Nigerian cuisine from the Igbo at reasonable prices.

The restaurant offers a menu enriched with traditional flavours at affordable prices. They have delicious Ofe Oha soup and specials like peppered beef. Explore Okonkwo restaurant’s menu and prices before your next dining experience.

