Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and price list: what to expect
Shiro Lagos is a popular Pan-Asian fine dining destination in Nigeria. The eatery is known for its sophisticated ambience and diverse menu from China, Thailand, and Japan. While prices may vary and menus are subject to change, here is a general overview of the Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and prices.
Shiro restaurant Lagos menu and prices
Shiro Lagos is one of the best restaurants on Victoria Island. The fine dining destination offers a variety of Asian cuisines at affordable prices. Below is an updated 2025 Shiro menu and prices.
Food menu
Shiro Lagos restaurant's food menu offers a variety of delicacies, from soups, appetisers, desserts, and main courses for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. You can choose from the buffet option as well as à la carte. Here is a look at each category of what to expect and how much to pay.
Soups
Kick off your meal with a flavourful adventure at Shiro with their soups enriched with Asian traditional ingredients. See below the five types of soups and how much each item costs.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Tai Kwai Seafood
|9000
|Chilli Lemon Soup
|8000
|Miso Soup
|8500
|Sweet Corn
|6500
|Tom Kha
|12000
Vegetarian appetisers
Shiro Lagos restaurant is a great place to dine with your friends and loved ones. Their vegetarian appetisers will fill you up as you wait for the main course, as follows.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Cheese rolls
|25,000
|Edamame Poppers
|18,500
|Korean Chilli Potatoes
|10,000
|Sichuan Tofu
|12,000
|Crispy Soba Fries
|8,000
|Thai Fried Spring Rolls
|16,000
|Bang Bang Summer Rolls
|12,500
|Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce
|10,500
|Vietnamese Aubergine
|9,500
|Thai Corn Fritters
|11,000
|Edamame
|15,000
Non-vegetarian appetisers
Meat lovers can enjoy a long list of appetisers from various cultures like Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Chinese. See below what's on the Shiro restaurant menu and the cost.
Table 1
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Cheese rolls
|25,000
|Edamame Poppers
|18,500
|Korean Chilli Potatoes
|10,000
|Crispy Soba Fries
|8,000
|Sichuan Tofu
|12,000
|Thai Fried Spring Rolls
|16,000
|Bang Bang Summer Rolls
|12,500
|Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce
|10,500
|Vietnamese Aubergine
|9,500
|Edamame
|15,000
|Thai Corn Fritters
|11,000
|Kung Pao Chicken Skewers
|15,000
|Tebasaki Chicken Wings
|18,550
|Kimchi Chicken
|17,500
|Malaysian Chicken Sambal
|13,750
|Bulgogi Chicken Spring Rolls
|14,500
|Kajang Style Chicken Satay
|14,000
|Chicken Yakitori
|15,000
|Mahtani Chicken
|17,500
|Stir-fried Fish with Basil
|15,000
|Chilli Spiced Fish
|15,000
Table 2
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Miso Black Cod
|65,000
|Thai Style Crab Cakes
|35,000
|Fiery Grilled Salmon
|38,000
|Lobster Tail Chilli & Black Sauce
|48,000
|Prawn in XO Sauce
|26,000
|Prawn Tempura
|28,000
|Wasabi Prawns
|26,000
|Kan Pung Seawoo
|28,500
|Spicy Tenderloin with Basil
|20,000
|Chilli Sesame Tenderloin
|35,000
|Bulgogi Tenderloin
|24,000
|Javanese Lamb Chops
|55,000
|Crispy Aromatic Duck
|48,000
|Peking Duck (2 servings)
|90,000
|Tobanjung Pork with Lettuce & Sauce
|20,000
|Seven Spiced Pork Belly
|35,000
|Rib Eye Steak
|65,000
Main dish
Whether you're a vegetarian or a meat lover, Shiro's maki selection offers something for every palate. Choose from expertly crafted vegetarian or non-vegetarian sushi rolls made with fresh, flavourful ingredients.
Maki Mono Vegetarian
Maki sushi, also known as sushi rolls, can be enjoyed as both a main dish and a side dish. Below are the vegetarian options you can choose from.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Maki Platter Vegetarian
|47,500
|Crispy Spicy Avocado
|14,500
|Black Edamame Truffle
|8,500
|Shiitake Tempura Maki
|12,600
|Spicy Thai Crunch
|9,000
|Vegetarian Spicy California
|11,500
|Kappa Maki
|9,000
|MisoBeetroot
|7,500
Maki Mono non-vegetarian
Non-vegetarians can indulge in a variety of maki or sushi by choosing from the following options.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Maki Platter Non-vegetarian
|62,500
|Jalapeno Avocado Salmon
|19,600
|Black Cod Maki
|22,750
|Super Crunch Maki
|20,000
|Crystal Tempura Maki
|14,000
|Tuna with Asian Salsa
|18,000
|Volcano Maki
|19,000
|Tufle Lobster Maki
|24,000
|Dyna Maki
|15,500
|Prawn Suya Maki
|14,000
|Chicken Suya Maki
|13,000
|Philadelphia Maki
|13,000
|Salmon Negi Maki
|14,000
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|22,500
|California Maki
|13,000
|Beef Suya Maki
|20,000
À La Carte
Shiro Lagos is a great place to visit and order an a la carte meal. They have two options: classic and contemporary.
Classic
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Prawn Sushi/Prawn Sashimi
|20,000
|Tuna Sushi/ Tuna Sashimi
|18,500
|Scottish Salmon Sushi/ Scottish Salmon Salmon Sashimi
|17,500
|Unagi Sushi
|14,000
|Spicy Tuna Sushi/Spicy Tuna Tartare
|19,500
Contemporary (8 pcs)
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Herb Crusted Salmon with Beetroot
|24,500
|Hamachi Carpaccio (10 pcs)
|30,000
|Salmon & Cream Cheese in a Cucumber Wrap
|20,000
|Spicy Tuna on Crispy Cakes
|22,500
|Sesame Crusted Tuna with Wasabi Mayo
|28,500
|Tuna Tataki with Spicy Yuzu Aioli
|24, 500
|Seared Beef Tataki with Barbeque Ponzu
|32,000
Dim Sum Vegetarian
Dim Sum is a traditional Chinese cuisine that combines a variety of foods, which include several kinds of steamed or fried dumplings served in small portions. Below are the available items and their prices on the Shiro menu.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Mushroom & Cream Cheese Dumpling with Truffle Broth
|15,000
|Crystal Dumpling
|10,000
|Vietnamese Vegetable Dumpling
|12,500
|Chi Chow Style Dumpling
|12,500
|Miso Vegetable Dumpling
|9,500
|Edamame & Truffle Dumpling
|16, 000
|Silken Tofu Steak
|9,500
|Crunchy Gua Bao
|8,500
|Tofu Gua Bao
|11,500
|Vegetable Wonton with Sichuan Chilli Oil
|12,000
Dim Sum Non-Vegetarian
Non-vegetarian customers can enjoy the following items on the Dim Sum menu at affordable prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Cantonese Chicken Wonton
|16,500
|Chicken Wonton with Sichuan Chilli Oil
|12,000
|Hot Basil Chicken Dumpling
|12,000
|Chicken Gyoza
|12,000
|Smoky Pork Gyoza
|14,000
|Hoisin Duck Dumpling
|20,000
|Wasabi & Prawn Dumplings
|13,500
|Steamed Fish in Tamarind Laska Sauce
|14,000
|Prawns & Chives Dumpling
|13,500
|Kaffir Seafood Dumpling
|15,000
|Sui Mai
|13,500
|Har Gao
|14,500
|Crispy Duck Gua Bao
|20,000
|Katsu Chicken Gua Bao
|12,500
|Hot Spiced Chicken Bao
|11,500
|Black Pepper Short Rib Gua Bao
|22,500
|Barbeque Pork Bao
|11,000
Hip Dining
Shiro Lagos restaurant offers a hip dining experience for various groups, including family dining, romantic dates, and parties.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Lamb Randang with Scallion Pancake
|22,500
|Hainanese Chicken Rice
|16,500
|Pad Krapow Gai
|17,500
|Tori Kawayaki
|20,500
|Prawns Laksa Soup with Noodles
|22,500
|Spicy Chilli Pork
|20,000
|Burmese Khowsuey
|16,500
|Miso Shiitake Risotto (Mushroom/Chicken)
|28,500
|Spicy Shoyu Ramen
|16,500
|Korean Kimchi Ramen
|22,000
Stir-fried
If you love fried food, there are plenty of options on their stir-fried menu. Below are the options and the cost.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Vegetable Stir Fry
|14,000
|Shichuan Green Beans with Mushrooms
|12,000
|Chicken in Basket with Bell Peppers
|22,000
|Fish with Chilli Mustard Sauce
|18,000
|Black Pepper Chicken
|18,000
|Kaffir Tamarind Fish
|16,000
|Tenderloin in Coconut
|20,000
|Tenderloin in Basket
|22, 500
|Stir-fried Tenderloin with Mushrooms
|20,000
Curries
Shiro restaurant has employed chefs from the best culinary schools, ensuring you get the best curries. Here are the options you can expect and the cost.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Thai Chicken Curry
|22,000
|Thai Vegetable Curry
|17,500
|Thai Prawn Curry
|28,500
|Massaman Curry with Mixed Vegetables
|17,500
|Chicken Massaman Curry
|20,000
|Hot Bean Sauce Chicken
|18,500
|Hot Bean Sauce Tenderloin
|22,000
|Tenderloin Massaman Curry
|22,500
|Vegetable & Tofu Hot Pot
|18,500
|Chicken Hot Pot with Shiitake Mushrooms
|22,000
|Panang Curry Vegetables
|17,500
|Panang Curry Chicken
|22,000
|Panang Curry Prawns
|29,500
|Spicy Laksa Sauce Chicken
|20,000
|Hot Bean Sauce Tofu
|14,000
|Spicy Laksa Sauce Prawns
|24,000
|Chilli Basil Sauce Vegetables
|16,000
|Chilli Basil Sauce Chicken
|18,500
|Kimchi Chigae Tofu
|14,500
|Kimchi Chigae Chicken
|18,500
|Kimchi Chigae Pork
|20,000
|Hot Bean Sauce Prawns
|28,000
|Spicy Laksa Sauce Lobster
|38,000
Rice & Noodles
The South Asia cultures are known for their love of rice and noodles. Below are the options available from different cultures.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Steamed Japanese White Rice
|10,000
|Steamed Jasmine Rice
|10,000
|Garlic Fried Rice
|10,500
|Hibachi Rice
|14,000
|Clay Pot Rice
|18,500
|Kimichi Fried Rice
|18,500
|Yaki Udon
|26,500
|Mi Goreng
|16,000
|Chinese Fried Rice
|22,000
Desserts
Whether you are celebrating a birthday party or just enjoying fine dining, Shiro has a variety of desserts you can indulge in. Below are the options available and their prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Combination Dessert Platter (selection of any 3 desserts)
|45,000
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|8,500
|Yuzu Semi Freddo
|12,500
|Mandarin Chocolate Velvet Cake
|16,500
|Chocolate Volcano
|14,500
|Shiro Style Chocolate Tiramisu
|14,500
|Blueberry Coconut Cake
|16,500
|Deconstructed Classic Tiramisu
|20,000
Drinks menu
There is plenty to choose from on Shiro Lagos restaurant's drinks menu, including hot beverages, juices, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic options. You can also order champagne, wine, and other alcoholic drinks by the bottle. Below are the different categories available and their prices.
Hot beverages
There is a variety of hot drinks to choose from, including tea and coffee. Here are the options you can order.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Cappuccino
|7,500
|Caffe Latte
|7,500
|Caffe Macchiato
|7,500
|Caffe Americano
|7,500
|Espresso Double
|7,500
|Espresso Single
|7,500
|Jasmine Tea
|2,500
|Green Tea
|2,500
Soft beverages
Soft drinks are available in packets or by the glass. The following are the items you can order and their price.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Canned juices by glass
|3,000
|Supa Commondo
|3,000
|Rockstar
|3,000
|A pack of juice
|10,000
|Pepsi
|2,500
|Pepsi Light
|2,500
|7 Up
|2,500
|Mirinda
|2,500
|Tonic Water
|2,500
|Bitter Lemon
|2,500
|Soda
|2,500
|Aquafina Water
|2,500
Mocktails
The eatery has not forgotten those who enjoy mocktails. Below are the options you can choose from and their price.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Chapman
|7,500
|New Z
|10,000
|Fresh Fruit Mocktail
|9,500
|Death by Chocolate
|8,500
|Orange & Mint Virgin Mojito
|8,500
|Mint Zing
|10,000
|Berry Patch
|10,000
|Watermelon Roll Over
|6,500
|Virgin Mojito
|6,500
|Iced Tea
|6,500
|Virgin Colada
|8,500
|Awesome Foursome
|7,500
Cocktails
Cocktail lovers have a wide range of options to choose from. Below is an updated list of what cocktails you can order and the cost.
Table 1
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Hot Toddy
|12,500
|Smoked Strawberry Martini
|12,500
|Seasonal Fresh Fruit Martini
|12,500
|Banana & Kiwi
|12,500
|Blackcurrant & Lychee
|12,500
|Mango & Ginger
|12,500
|Mai Tai
|10,000
|Classic Margarita
|10,000
|Black Current Margarita
|10,000
|Peach and Apricot Margarita
|10,000
|Lime and Kiwi Margarita
|10,000
|Seasonal Fresh Fruit Margarita
|14,500
|Pornstar Martini
|14,500
|Forbidden Nectar
|10,500
|Velvet Kimono
|10,500
|The Secret Garden
|10,500
|Apple Cinnamon Martini
|10,500
|Ginger Dragon
|10,500
|Green Apple Martini
|10,500
|Crimpson Bride
|10,500
|Gin Basil
|10,500
|Lychee & Strawberry Margarita
|10,500
|Shanghai Sunset
|10,500
|Yamaguchi Sunset
|10,500
|Resonant Passion
|10,500
|Green Apple & Peach
|12,500
|Season Fresh Fruit Cocktail
|14,500
|Demerarra Fic Mojito
|14,000
|Long Island Iced Tea
|14,500
Table 2
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Aperol Spritz
|10,000
|Screwdriver
|8,000
|Mojito
|9,500
|Old Fashioned
|10,000
|Paloma
|20,000
|Picante
|20,000
|The Gentleman
|20,000
|Tropical G&L
|20,000
|Mango Mule
|20,000
|Cherry Sour
|20,000
|Expresso Martini
|8,500
|Cosmopolitan
|8,500
|Daquiri
|8,500
|Pinacolada
|8,500
|Negroni
|8,500
|Whiskey Sour
|8,500
|Manhattan
|8,500
|Caipiroska
|8,500
|Classic Martini
|8,500
|Sangria Red
|10,500
|White Sangria
|10,500
|Kamikaze
|7,500
|Janderbomb
|7,500
|B-52
|7,500
|Brain Hamerage
|7,500
Where is the Shiro Lagos restaurant located?
You can find Shiro restaurant's address in Lagos, Nigeria. Below are more contact details of the restaurant and how to find it.
- Address: Block XVI 3 & 4, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241, Nigeria
- Phone: +234 818 629 8888
- Instagram: @shirolagos
- Facebook: @ShiroLagos
Shiro Lagos offers a menu with a wide selection of mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisines for everyone. It also features a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at reasonable prices. Visit the Shiro restaurant Lagos for an authentic taste of Asian delicacies in Nigeria.
