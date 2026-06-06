Super Eagles striker Rafiu Durosinmi marries Belgian-Nigerian sweetheart Praise Nwanegbo in a beautiful ceremony in Nigeria

The Pisa forward was excused from Nigeria’s camp and will miss the friendly against Portugal after receiving approval from Eric Chelle

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages as videos from the wedding celebration surfaced online

Super Eagles forward Rafiu Durosinmi has celebrated one of the biggest moments of his life after tying the knot with his Belgian-Nigerian bride, Praise Nwanegbo, in a beautiful wedding ceremony attended by family, friends, and well-wishers.

The 23-year-old striker was granted permission to leave Nigeria’s camp ahead of the upcoming international friendly against Portugal, with many initially unaware of the reason behind his departure.

Super Eagles star Rafiu Durosinmi in action for Nigeria in an international friendly against Poland. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

While the Nigeria Football Federation had described his absence as being due to “personal matters", it has now emerged that the talented forward travelled home to celebrate his wedding, Nigerian journalist Ojora Babatunde confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

The joyous occasion comes during what has already been a memorable year for the Pisa striker, who recently made his senior debut for the Super Eagles and helped Nigeria lift the Unity Cup in London.

Durosinmi leaves camp for special occasion

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle approved Durosinmi’s request to leave camp following the Super Eagles’ entertaining 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw.

The Pisa striker did not travel with the rest of the Super Eagles squad to Portugal as preparations continued for Wednesday’s high-profile clash against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in Leiria.

Nigeria will face Portugal at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on Wednesday, June 10 without Rafiu Durosinmi in the Super Eagles squad. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

With wedding ceremonies scheduled just days before the friendly encounter, there was little possibility of the forward returning in time to fully participate in training sessions and tactical preparations.

Instead, Durosinmi returned to Nigeria to celebrate a milestone that will remain far more important than any football fixture.

Photos and videos from the ceremony quickly surfaced online, showing the newlyweds enjoying their first dance together while surrounded by family and close friends who travelled from different locations to witness the special day.

Fans celebrate Durosinmi and wife

As images from the wedding spread across social media, football fans joined in celebrating the couple and congratulating the Super Eagles striker.

Richyz posted:

“You can clearly look well? Love is beautiful, it's great, it's from the heart. That's the reason? there is nothing greater than love and we all need to feel to t0uch and to also study it.”

Charlotte Lux reacted:

“Congratulations Rafiu! Family first always. Wishing you and your bride endless joy.”

Darhmie posted:

“Congratulations to the bride and the groom.”

Abu Abdul-Mani reacted:

“Few days ago he was playing for super eagles against Poland, These guys are trying o..💪🏽🙌🏽”

Jozzie posted:

“Called up for national duty and still making time for life moments 👏”

The reactions reflected the admiration many supporters have developed for the striker following his impressive emergence on the international stage.

Durosinmi enjoys dream start to Super Eagles career

Durosinmi’s wedding celebrations cap off a remarkable period in his career.

The towering striker was among the fresh faces invited by Chelle for the Unity Cup tournament in London.

Standing at 192cm, he immediately caught attention with his physical presence, hold-up play, and ability to unsettle defenders.

The 23-year-old forward made his senior debut against Zimbabwe, coming off the bench as Nigeria secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

His encouraging performance earned him a starting place in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica, where he partnered captain Terem Moffi in attack.

Durosinmi played a key role as the Super Eagles dominated proceedings and cruised to a 3-0 victory, helping Nigeria retain the Unity Cup trophy, per ESPN.

While he will miss the upcoming clash against Portugal, the Pisa striker leaves camp with unforgettable memories both on and off the pitch.

Between winning his first international trophy and marrying the love of his life, it has been a period the young Super Eagles star will cherish for years to come.

Chelle shares season for Durosinmi’s invite

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Chelle has opened up on why he handed first-team opportunities to many players, including Durosinmi, during the June international window.

Chelle named a squad dominated by Nigeria Premier Football League stars and foreign-born players for the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

Source: Legit.ng