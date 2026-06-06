Patrick Godfrey, who played Leonardo Da Vinci in the popular movie Ever After alongside Drew Barrymore, has passed away at the age of 93

The talent agency representing the respected movie star confirmed his sad demise in an emotional statement on its website

Tributes poured in from heartbroken fans, and colleagues like playwright Bill Rosenfield, who remembered the late movie icon as a talented working actor

Veteran British actor Patrick Godfrey, best known for his role as Leonardo Da Vinci in the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story, has died at the age of 93.

His death was confirmed by his talent agency, Markham Froggatt & Irwin, in a statement published on its website on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The entertainment industry mourns as veteran Ever After movie star Patrick Godfrey passes away peacefully at 93. Photo: imdb

Source: Instagram

The agency explained that Godfrey passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, surrounded by his family.

The statement reads:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night,” the statement read. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly.”

No cause of death has been disclosed in the statement as of the time of this report.

Patrick Godfrey's film and television career

Patrick Godfrey’s portrayal of Da Vinci in Ever After placed him alongside Drew Barrymore as Danielle, Dougray Scott as Prince Henry, and Anjelica Huston as the stepmother Rodmilla. Megan Dodds and Melanie Lynskey played the stepsisters in the reimagined Cinderella tale.

Beyond this role, his career spanned decades with appearances in acclaimed films such as A Room With a View (1986), Maurice (1987), The Remains of the Day (1993), The Count of Monte Cristo (2002), and Les Misérables (2012).

On television, Patrick Godfrey featured in Doctor Who and Inspector Morse, while his stage work included productions like The Zykovs, The Iceman Cometh, and Enemies.

Fans and colleagues pay touching tributes as legendary Doctor Who and Ever After actor Patrick Godfrey dies at 93. Photo: imdb

Source: Instagram

Tributes to Patrick Godfrey from colleagues and friends

Playwright Bill Rosenfield paid tribute on Facebook, noting Godfrey’s long career and his kindness as a neighbour.

His message reads in part:

“Our wonderful next-door neighbour, Patrick Godfrey, passed away peacefully last night. He was 93 years old.

Our hearts go out to our friends: his wife, Amanda Walker, and their children Kate and Richard.”

He added that Godfrey’s nearly 70-year career showed what it meant to be a working actor, but that he would be remembered most fondly as a good neighbour.

Check out Bill Rosenfield's tribute to Patrick Godfrey below:

Fans and colleagues mourn the late actor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Heartbroken fans and colleagues took to social media to celebrate the actor's impactful life.

@Arline Smith:

“My dear friend for nearly sixty years since we both worked at the RSC. Many fun times and much kindness from himself and his lovely wife, Amanda. R.I.P. Paddy, you will be much missed.❤️”

@Steve Potfora:

“Sorry you and Kishore have lost your good friend-but what a fine life~”

@Sharon Goorey Starr:

“I’m so sorry! He truly touched your heart! What a legacy! Cherish fond memories of him.”

@zerowastedaniel:

“This film is a core memory. “I will go down in history as the man who opened a door.” Thank you for the inspiration ❤️”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor dies at 72

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that beloved British actor Anthony Head passed away at the age of 72.

The entertainer died from complications related to pneumonia while surrounded by his family members.

Anthony Head's tragic death occurred six months after he lost his partner to thyroid cancer.

Source: Legit.ng