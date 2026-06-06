President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, as the respected cleric marks his 85th birthday on 6 June 2026.

The President described Pastor Kumuyi as a devoted servant of God whose decades-long ministry has continued to inspire millions within and beyond Nigeria.

Breaking: What Tinubu Told Deeper Life Pastor Kumuyi on His 85th Birthday Emerges

Source: Twitter

Kumuyi’s Global Influence Highlighted

Tinubu praised the Deeper Life leader for his far-reaching spiritual impact, noting that his teachings and global crusades have shaped lives across continents.

He said: “As the convener of Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), your voice has reached beyond the church walls and national borders, bringing hope and encouragement to millions across the world.”

The President also commended Kumuyi’s written works, which he said have provided guidance and moral direction to many seeking purpose and spiritual clarity.

“Your writings have illuminated minds, inspired hearts, and provided timeless guidance to those seeking truth and purpose,” Tinubu added.

Tribute To A Life Of Service

Tinubu further noted that the cleric’s ministry has contributed significantly to strengthening faith, restoring families, and inspiring both religious and community leaders over the years.

He prayed for continued grace upon the cleric, saying: “On this special day, I pray that Almighty God continues to grant you strength, divine health, peace, and abundant grace.”

The message was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Source: Legit.ng