Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife appear in a captivity video discussing hostage conditions

Kidnappers demand the release of prisoners and the return of confiscated livestock for their freedom

Abubakar urges peaceful dialogue while the family seeks government intervention

The abductors of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, and his wife have released a video showing the couple while in captivity.

The retired military officer and his wife were reportedly kidnapped along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, close to Zakin Baure village.

Kidnappers of Ex-Army General Make 2 Demands in Fresh Viral Video

Source: Twitter

In the video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, June 6, the general's wife outlined the conditions being demanded by their captors.

Abductors state conditions for release

According to her, the kidnappers are requesting the release of three individuals identified as Sani, Aminu and Nasiru, as well as the return of livestock they claimed had been confiscated.

She explained that two of the individuals were arrested in Jikamshi, while the third was detained in Kano.

The retired general's wife also appealed to the Katsina State Government and leaders across five local government areas to help facilitate efforts aimed at meeting the demands and securing their freedom.

Ex-General calls for peaceful resolution

Speaking briefly in the footage, Abubakar urged stakeholders to pursue peace, noting that the abductors had indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue and coexist peacefully.

Reports also suggested that a notorious bandit leader, Kachallah Muhammad, who operates in parts of Katsina state, had established contact with the family of the retired general.

As of the time of this report, neither the Katsina State Government nor security agencies had issued an official response to the video.

Boko Haram kills 8 in Borno

Previously, Legit.ng Boko Haram terrorists have killed five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force on duty at the Nigerian Army base in Mandaragirau in Biu Local Government of Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the army base in the early hours of Friday, June 5, 2026. The base is under 25 Brigade, Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army.

Source: Legit.ng