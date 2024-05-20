40+ creative family Halloween costumes for big and small families

Halloween is a perfect time to unleash your creativity and enjoy spooky fun. Whether you are planning to hit the streets for trick-or-treating or attending a spooky gathering, creating creative costumes will add more fun to the festivities. Here are creative family Halloween costumes that will make people double-tap that pic.

The Incredibles (L), Space Family (C), and The Addams Family Halloween (R) costumes. Photo: @veronica_j, @meglskalla, @laurajansenstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Perfectly designed Halloween family costumes leave a lasting impression on everyone who sees them. With ideas ranging from your favourite Disney costumes to fun movies and musical references, you will surely find something to suit your group. To add a touch of amusement to your Halloween outfit, why not try some creative family costume ideas?

Family Halloween costumes

Dressing up as a family is a fantastic way to bond and create cherished memories. These family Halloween costumes include ideas for families of 3, 4, 5, and more. Check them out for inspiration.

1. The Addams Family

This costume features the endearing characters of the Addams Family. Photo: @brendanmburke on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for family Halloween costumes for 5, look no further than The Addams Family Halloween outfit. One family member can sport Gomez's slicked-back hair and a pinstripe suit, while the other embodies Morticia's dark, long black gown and a dramatic widow's peak.

2. Avocado Toast

The Avocado Toast Halloween costume features a whimsical interpretation of everyone's favourite brunch dish. You can wear a costume shaped like a halved avocado, while the other family members can resemble a slice of toasted bread.

3. Disney Villains Family Costume

The Disney Villains Family Costume brings the darker side of Disney to life. Photo: @freddychavezolmos on Instagram (modified by author)

This is yet another perfect family costume idea for 4. The Disney Villains family costume brings the darker side of Disney to life. Each family member can embody their favourite antagonist from beloved Disney films.

4. Sleeping Beauty Halloween costume

The Sleeping Beauty Halloween costume is perfect for a family of 5. Photo: @victoriaspieceacake on Instagram (modified by author)

Here, you can dress as the elegant Princess Aurora, the sparkling tiara, or the heroic Prince Phillip with his princely. Other family members can dress as fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather.

5. Space Family Costume

The Space family outfit transports your family on an intergalactic adventure. One family member can don a futuristic astronaut suit, while another becomes a brave space explorer with a jetpack and helmet.

6. Super Mario Family Costume

This costume portrays Princess Peach, Mario, Luigi, Toad and Toadette. Photo: @vksewnarine on Instagram (modified by author)

The Super Mario family outfit features parents dressing as the iconic Princess Peach, the heroic Mario. Kids can join the fun as beloved characters like Luigi, Toad, or Yoshi.

7. The Incredibles

The Incredibles costume captures superhuman abilities and adventurous spirit. Photo: @funcostumes on Instagram (modified by author)

Here, one family member can embody the powerful Elastigirl while another becomes the mighty Mr. Incredible. Kids can join in as the dynamic duo of Dash and Violet.

8. Crayon Pack Family Costume

This costume allows each family member to represent a different colour from the pack. Photo: @tellloveandparty on Instagram (modified by author)

The Crayon Pack family outfit lets each family member represent a different colour from the pack. One member can dress as a vibrant crayon, while others choose their favourite shades.

9. Ice Ice Baby

The Ice Ice Baby costume showcases family members in frosty icicles or snowflakes. Photo: @miamimomcollective on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want a family costume idea for 3, try out the Ice Ice Baby-themed family ensemble. One family member can portray an ice queen, while others embody frosty icicles or snowflakes.

10. Starbucks Family

This is one of the best family Halloween costumes with a baby. Photo: @Starbucks on Facebook (modified by author)

The Starbucks family outfit features one family member as a barista, while others dress as menu items like coffee cups or pastries. This outfit celebrates the beloved coffeehouse chain and adds a caffeinated twist to Halloween festivities.

11. Zombie Family

The Zombie Family costume. Photo: @rybrockington on Instagram (modified by author)

The Zombie family costume allows one family member to lead as the zombie mastermind while others shuffle along as gruesome zombies.

12. Farmers costume

The farmers' costume captures the rustic charm of farm life. Photo: @jonesfamilyfarmmd on Facebook (modified by author)

In the farmers' outfit, family members can dress as farmers or ensemble animals such as cows, pigs, or chickens. This ensemble captures the rustic charm of farm life, making it a wholesome choice for Halloween.

13. The Little Mermaid Family costume

The Little Mermaid Family costume is inspired by the classic Disney tale. Photo: @funcostumes on Instagram (modified by author)

In The Little Mermaid family costume, one family member can embody the enchanting Ariel while another takes on the role of the brave Prince Eric. Kids can join in as beloved characters like Flounder or Sebastian.

14. Men in Black

Men in Black is a stylish and mysterious family ensemble. Photo: @KitchenFunWithMy3Sons on Facebook (modified by author)

The Men in Black family outfit features sleek black suits and sunglasses for each family member, evoking the iconic look of the MIB agents. Accessorise with futuristic gadgets and props like neutralisers for an authentic touch.

15. Moon and Stars

This costume illuminates the night sky. Photo: @sewcutedollyandme on Facebook (modified by author)

Illuminate the night sky with the Moon and Stars family costume. One family member can embody the serene beauty of the moon, while others become dazzling stars.

16. Beekeepers and Bees

This costume portrays a beekeeper in protective gear and others join as buzzing bees. Photo: @livinglifewithalexandra on Instagram (modified by author)

Buzz into Halloween with the Beekeeper and Bees family outfit. One family member can dress as the beekeeper in protective gear, while others join as buzzing bees. You can coordinate costumes with honeycomb props and flower accessories for a charming look.

17. Wizard of Oz

Wizard of Oz costume features beloved characters like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and Tin Man. Photo: @mindfullivingwithmari on Instagram (modified by author)

Here, one family member can dress as the courageous Dorothy, while another becomes the wise Wizard of Oz. Kids can join in as beloved characters like the Scarecrow, Tin Man, or Cowardly Lion.

18. Toy Story

Toy Story costume portrays characters like Barbie, Army Man, Woody, Jessie and Buzz. Photo: @jennifer_maune on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

One family member can portray the cowboy Woody, while another embodies the space ranger Buzz Lightyear. Kids can join in as iconic characters like Jessie, Rex, or Mr. Potato Head.

19. Peanuts costume

This costume brings the classic comic strip to life. Photo: @schulzmuseum on Facebook, @hecticmomlifestyle on Instagram (modified by author)

The Peanuts costume brings the classic comic strip to life. One family member can embody the lovable Snoopy, while another takes on the role of the philosophical Charlie Brown. Kids can join in as iconic characters like Lucy, Linus, or Woodstock.

20. Star Wars

The Star Wars costume features iconic characters from the legendary saga. Photo: @laur_akins on Instagram (modified by author)

Do you want to embark on an adventure inspired by the legendary Star Wars saga? One family member can dress as the courageous Princess Leia, while another becomes the wise Jedi Master Yoda. Kids can join in as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, or Chewbacca.

21. Cookie Monster Family costume

The Cookie Monster Family costume features family members dressing in cookies. Photo: @captdope, @lilbitsofpau on Instagram (modified by author)

Indulge your sweet tooth with The Cookie Monster family outfit. Here, one family member can dress as the lovable blue monster, while others join as cookies or milk cartons. You can coordinate costumes with cookie props and blue fur accessories for a more delightful touch.

22. Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh family costume is a perfect option for a family of five. Photo: @funcostumes on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Wander into the Hundred Acre Wood in The Winnie the Pooh family outfit. One family member can dress as the honey-loving bear Pooh, while another becomes the wise old owl. Consequently, kids can join in as beloved characters like Piglet, Tigger, or Eeyore.

23. Prisoners

This costume features family members dressing as convicts in black and white stripes. Photo: @highfitnessemily on Instagram (modified by author)

Break out of the ordinary with The Prisoners family costume. All family members can dress as convicts in black and white stripes. You can coordinate this outfit with handcuff props and inmate ID badges for an authentic touch.

24. Complete Breakfast

The complete breakfast costume features family members dressed in various food-themed attire. Photo: @occasions.byshakira on Instagram (modified by author)

Start your day right with The Complete Breakfast family costume. One family member can dress as a sunny-side-up egg, while others join as crispy bacon strips or fluffy pancakes.

25. Beach Goers

The beach-goers costume is a perfect idea for a 4 family group. Photo: @xo.rachelpitzel on Instagram (modified by author)

Here, one family member can dress as a beach babe while another becomes a surfer. Kids can join as beachgoers with swimsuits, sunglasses, and toys.

26. Gotham City

The Gotham City family costume is inspired by the legendary heroes and villains of DC Comics. Photo: @sonul_brownmommiesunite, @thejessicanickson on Instagram (modified by author)

The Gotham City family costume is inspired by the legendary heroes and villains of DC Comics. One family member can embody the mysterious Catwoman, while another becomes the caped crusader Batman. Kids can join in as iconic characters like Robin, The Joker, or Harley Quinn.

27. Ghostbusters

This costume is inspired by the American supernatural comedy film Ghostbusters. Photo: @funcostumes on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

This outfit is inspired by the 1984 American supernatural comedy film Ghostbusters. It can feature one family member dressing as a fearless Ghostbuster while others join as ghost-catching rookies.

28. Skeletons

This is a perfect ghostly design for large families. Photo: @tipsyelves, @newdarlings on Instagram (modified by author)

Embrace the darkness with this haunting Skeleton family costume. You can match your outfits with skeletal makeup and bone accessories for a bone-chilling effect.

29. Alvin and the Chipmunks

This Halloween costume is inspired by the 2007 film Alvin and the Chipmunks. Photo: @curlygirlayla on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Get ready to sing along with the Alvin and the Chipmunks family outfit. One family member can dress as the mischievous Alvin, while others join as the lovable Simon and Theodore. You can match your costumes with iconic chipmunk accessories for a playful and nostalgic touch.

30. Wicked Witches

Wicked Witches gives a magical touch to your Halloween. Photo: @HalloweenCostumesDotCom on Facebook (modified by author)

Cast a spellbinding charm with The Wicked Witches family costume. One family member can embody the sinister Maleficent, while another becomes the devious Cruella de Vil. For a magical touch, coordinate costumes with spooky makeup and witchy accessories.

31. Marvel Avengers heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe inspires the Marvel Avengers hero outfit. Photo: @TiffaniThiessen, @MarkRuffalo on Facebook (modified by author)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe inspires the Marvel Avengers hero outfit. Here, anyone can dress as the mighty Thor, the patriotic Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, or Spider-Man.

32. Peter Pan

This costume is inspired by the adventurous Peter Pan. Photo: @GENTRImusic on Facebook, @sav.labrant on Instagram (Modified by author)

Embark on a magical journey to Neverland with The Peter Pan family costume. Depending on your preference, family members can dress as the adventurous Peter Pan, the mischievous Tinker Bell, Wendy, Captain Hook, or the Lost Boys.

33. Baker and cupcake

This costume features family members dressing as master bakers and playful cakes. Photo: @Cupcake-Costume, @alexiafitness1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Serve up some sugary fun with this delightful Baker and Cupcake family costume. One family member can dress as a master baker, while another becomes a playful cupcake. Match your outfits with baking-themed accessories for a delectable touch.

34. Ancient Egypt

This costume portrays clothing worn in ancient Egypt. Photo: @CalCostumes on X (Twitter), @phyleascorp on Facebook (modified by author)

Step back in time to Ancient Egypt with The Ancient Egypt family costume. One family member can dress as the elegant Cleopatra, while another becomes the mighty Pharaoh. Kids can join in as mythical gods like Anubis or Horus.

35. Lawn Flamingo and Cactus

The lawn flamingo and cactus costume features a pink flamingo and a prickly cactus outfit. Photo: @jeffmindell on Instagram (modified by author)

Bring a touch of whimsy to Halloween with The Lawn Flamingo and Cactus family costume. One family member can dress as a vibrant pink flamingo, while another becomes a prickly cactus. Match your costumes with desert-themed accessories for a quirky touch.

36. Beauty and the Beast

This costume portrays Beauty and the Beast characters. Photo: @funcostumes on X (Twitter), @bmehrlich on Instagram (modified by author)

Embrace the fairy tale with this enchanting Beauty and the Beast family costume. One family member can dress as the beautiful Belle, while another becomes the noble Beast. Kids can join in as enchanted objects like Lumiere or Cogsworth.

37. Alice in Wonderland

This costume is inspired by the 2010 fantasy film Alice in Wonderland. Photo: @dendoll, @rosannapansino on Instagram (modified by author)

Tumble down the rabbit hole with The Alice in Wonderland family costume. One family member can dress as the curious Alice, while another becomes the eccentric Mad Hatter. Kids can join in as whimsical characters like the Cheshire Cat or the White Rabbit.

38. 101 Dalmatians

Unleash canine chaos with the 101 Dalmatians family costume. One family member can dress as the elegant Cruella de Vil, while others join as adorable Dalmatian puppies. Match your costumes with paw print accessories for a fetching touch.

39. Hungry Hungry Hippos

This costume features oversized hippo heads. Photo: @laurenmancke, @funcostumes on Instagram (modified by author)

Embrace the competitive spirit with this fun-filled Hungry Hungry Hippos family costume. One family member can dress as a colourful hippo, while others join as hungry hippos ready to chomp away.

40. Minnie and Mickey Mouse

Minnie and Mickey Mouse Halloween costume. Photo: @themichellewest, @mumuandmacaroons on Instagram (modified by author)

In the Minnie and Mickey Mouse Family Halloween outfit, one family member can dress as the stylish Minnie Mouse, while another becomes the iconic Mickey Mouse.

41. Emoji

This costume allows all family members to choose an emoji that reflects their personality or mood. Photo: @HeavenCostumes on Facebook (modified by author)

Each family member can choose an emoji that reflects their personality or mood. The emojis range from the laughing face, the winking tongue-out face, or the classic smiling face with hearty eyes.

42. Harry Potter

This costume is inspired by the beloved characters from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World. Photo: @thejessicanickson, @makeupbyalaha on Instagram (modified by author)

This outfit channels the beloved characters from J.K. Rowling's wizarding world. Here, you can dress up as iconic figures such as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Ron Weasley, Luna Lovegood, or Dobby the House-elf.

What should a family of 5 be for Halloween?

Some perfect examples of costumes for a family of five include The Marvel Avengers hero, The Wizard of Oz, and The Addams Family.

What can 8 people be for Halloween?

A group of eight people can dress up as many things for Halloween, including characters from The Wizard of Oz, Disney characters, and the mythical Ancient Egyptian gods.

What is your favourite Halloween costume?

Determining the best Halloween costume is a personal preference. However, some of the most popular costumes include Wednesday Addams, The Wicked Witches, Ghost, and a Princess outfit such as Princess Aurora.

What costumes can you wear for Halloween?

You can wear a variety of costumes for Halloween, including The Addams Family, The Disney Villains family costume, The Zombie family costume, and Men in Black costumes.

These family Halloween costumes promise fun, creativity, and many photo-worthy moments. Feel free to try out any Halloween costume ideas shared above that impressed you the most to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones and stand out at any Halloween gathering!

