Tax Identification Number: how to get TIN number in Nigeria in 2022

The Nigerian Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is a unique number assigned to a registered tax-paying entity (individual or company). The number is unique to every taxpayer and can only be used by the person or company to whom it is registered. The number is usually issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) upon successful registration as a taxpayer. Have you been trying to figure out how to get TIN number in Nigeria? Here is a complete guide.

The FIRS is responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for the money collected in taxes as well as other revenue accruing to the Nigerian government. Therefore, all Nigerian individuals and companies that sell products or services, work for the government, other public entities, private companies, or freelance systems are required by law to have a Taxpayer Identification Number.

How to get TIN number in Nigeria

Here is a look at the process, requirements, and benefits of getting the TIN.

Why do I need to get the TIN?

Here are some of the most common reasons you need to apply for a Tax Identification Number.

It is required when you apply for a government loan.

It is a must-have when you wish to open a business account.

It is a must-have if you need an import, export or trade license.

It is necessary when you register your vehicle.

It is needed for getting tax clearance, allowance, waiver, or incentive.

Will I pay for the application?

No, the entire application process is free of charge. The application process is quite straightforward and only requires you to visit an FIRS office (for individuals). You will be asked to fill out the application form in three copies. You will not have to pay anything.

Things to note for TIN applicants and holders

Here is some important information for those looking to apply for their TIN.

You must ensure the address and name lines include no more than 200 characters (per field).

Ensure you provide the correct 11-digit phone number.

Each applicant must provide an active email address.

You need to fill out all the fields marked as * in the TIN application form.

Only the official taxpayer can use his or her TIN (no third-party persons are allowed).

Usually, you don't have to apply for TIN if you are an incorporated trustee (but laws can change, so double-check this information at the FIRS office).

Each Nigerian should get TIN if his or her business receives revenue.

You can validate your TIN on the official FIRS site

How to apply for TIN in Nigeria

How do I apply for a TIN? Typically, applicants are either individuals or companies. Here is how to get a TIN number for the different types of entities.

How does an individual apply for tax identification number in Nigeria?

Here is a look at how to get the TIN for individuals in Nigeria.

The applicant will have to visit the nearest FIRS office. Ask for a TIN application form from the reception or customer service desk. Complete the application form, ensuring you fill out every space with an asterisk symbol. Append your signature on the document once you are done filling it out. Ensure you have correctly attached all the documents that are required. Submit it to the relevant person at the FIRS office. Your application will be forwarded to the relevant department for review. The FIRS will then contact you regarding the issuance of a TIN.

Recently, the government made it possible for individuals to have an automatic TIN once they get their BVN (Bank Verification Number) or NIN (National Identity Number). One can check whether they have been automatically assigned a TIN via the verification portal.

How companies get a TIN

Non-individuals such as limited liability companies, incorporated trustees, enterprises, cooperative societies, MDAs, and trade associations are required to apply for TIN online. Here is a look at how to get a Tax Identification Number online in Nigeria.

Visit the JTB (Joint Tax Board) TIN registration portal. Enter the required details in the respective fields. Make the respective selections that apply to your business and complete the application form. After completing, click the 'Submit' button. You will be redirected to another page on which you will be required to upload the documents listed in the 'required documents' section of the page. Follow the onscreen instructions and then proceed to submit the duly filled form. The application will be approved once the information and documents you have provided have been verified. The officials will then process the TIN for issuance. In case of any issues, the applicant will be contacted and asked to provide the correct information or documents. After about ten business days from the date of application, your non-individual TIN will be emailed to the applicant. Keep in mind that this period might often stretch to about two months, depending on numerous issues.

What documents do I require when applying for a TIN?

A person signing a form. Photo: pexels.com, @Cytonn Photography

Source: UGC

Those trying to figure out how to get TIN number online in Nigeria often want to know what documents they will be required to present.

For individuals

A duly completed TIN application form

A verifiable form of identification. Common options include a national driver's license, international passport, national identity card, or a certified copy of your full birth certificate.

Utility bill

For a registered but not incorporated business

These are businesses that have been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission but are not yet incorporated.

A duly filled TIN application form

Application letter

Business name registration certificate

Utility bill

For incorporated companies

Duly completed TIN application form

Memorandum & Articles of Association (MEMART)

Certificate of incorporation

Particulars of the company's directors

Statement of share capital

Utility bill

One must present the original and two copies of each document. The originals are only required for sighting and verification. One copy is left with the FIRS, while another will be signed and stamped by an FIRS official as proof of your application.

If you have been trying to figure out how to get TIN Number in Nigeria, this guide has you covered. For individuals, the process just got easier with the automatic TIN allocation. For non-individuals, the online application process is also quite straightforward.

