20 latest ball gown styles that exude elegance and how to choose one

Ball gowns have been around for centuries, and women have modified them. A ball gown is a dress worn at a formal event such as a dance, wedding, prom, or gala. The dress enhances a woman's body shape and brings out her feminity. These are the latest ball gown styles that exude elegance.

A yellow fit and flare (L), a light blue princess gown (C), and a white and black high-low gown (R). Photo: @copperpennyoflondon, @rosysbridal_, @ballgowns_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Ball gowns are among the most ostentatious types of dresses that captivate onlookers. A tight bodice, a low décolletage, and a long, puffy skirt primarily characterise the attire. Ball gowns are also called evening dresses, mainly worn in the evening. Various designs of gowns suit different occasions and body types.

Latest ball gown styles

Ball gowns come in many shapes and sizes. The attire also can be made from different materials such as chiffon, velvet, satin, organza, etc. Below are the ball gown styles for ladies you can choose from.

1. Mermaid

Light blue gown (L), multicoloured gown (C), and a metallic blue mermaid ball gown (R). Photo: @ballgowns_, @ gwin_atelier, @misterlucero on Instagram (modified by author)

Mermaid attires are sleek and chic. They are fitted from the chest to the knee and flare out from the knee to the bottom. This gown shows off the waist and hips and is a good choice for an apple-shaped body type.

The mermaid design is for brides looking to contour the body at the bodice. When choosing this type of dress, ensure the fit is correct so you can be comfortable moving and sitting around.

2. Lace

Light blue gown (L), off-white gown (C) and cream lace ball gown. Photo: @ballgowns_, @geri.a.vela.d.vera, @ashlyncoco on Instagram (modified by author)

This gorgeous selection makes you feel like a princess. The gown is fitted with lace at the bodice and the full skirt. This outfit is ideal for most body types but overwhelms petite people with small frames.

3. Empire ball gowns

Peach gown (L), blue gown (C) and purple (R)empire ball gown. Photo: @millywdresshistorian, @barbaraptasznik, @hehistoryofdress on Instagram (modified by author)

Empire style features a waistline that starts right below the chest area. This creates an elongated skirt since the waist is higher than usual. If you are a Netflix TV show Bridgerton fan, you have seen this dress.

4. A-Line designs

Light blue A-line gown (L), white A-line gown (C) and purple A-line gown (R). Photo: @alyceparis, @ballgowns_, @atianasboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

A-Line is another popular gown style for 2024. The attire is more flowy than most ball gowns. A-line gowns have fitted bodices to the waist and cascade from the waist down to the ground. Like the name, it resembles the shape of an uppercase "A." This attire is ideal for all body types but looks the best on pear-shaped or curvy women.

5. High-low ball gown styles

Black high low gown (L), navy blue high low gown (C), and a white and black high low ball gown (R). Photo: @tryangles.fashion, @dreamdressesbypmn, @ballgowns_on Instagram (modified by author)

This silhouette features a high front hemline and a low back hemline of the skirt. It looks like it has a train, which gives it a classic twist. Although most brides do not choose it, you can look elegant in the attire during dinner, prom or dance. It creates a fun, asymmetrical look and shows off your shoes.

6. Sheath designs

Blue sheath gown (L), white fluffy sheath gown (C), and an ivory sheath ball gown (R). Photo: @tryangles.fashion, @gauravguptaofficial, @velacebridal on Instagram (modified by author)

A sheath attire features a snug fit and follows the body from top to bottom. It gives a petite lady an elongated look, which makes her taller. As for a tall woman, it defines her body.

Ladies with boxy bodies should add an embellished belt to create the illusion of a defined waist. This is a style that comes out well without a train.

7. Sparkly ball gowns

Navy blue sparkly gown (L), black sparkly gown (C), and a blue sparkly ball gown (R). Photo: @ballgowns_, @_zhivago_, @tryangles.fashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Sometimes, you want to shimmer in your ball gown. Sparkly dresses easily achieve bling status by adding metallic fabrics, sequins, ornamental beading, and bold colours. This style elevates your style for an evening event or as a wedding dress.

This is your attire if you want to turn heads and have a show-stopping entrance. You will create a memorable and enchanting moment for yourself and your audience.

8. Princess ball gown

Navy blue and gold princess ball gown (L), maroon princess ball gown (C), and a light blue princess ball gown (R). Photo: @straychangeling, @rosysbridal_, @ballgowns_on Instagram (modified by author)

The most famous ball gown is the princess gown. This dress style is adorned with elegant embellishments and flairs. Princess ball gowns are common as wedding dresses and have a voluminous skirt.

This attire is perfect if you want to look like royalty or feel like you're in a fairy tale. It doesn't look good on all body types but is ideal for petite women.

9. Drop waist designs

Lime green drop waist gown (L), light green drop waist gown (C), and a dark green drop waist gown (R). Photo: @fashionplutus, @ballgowns_, @valsxvboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

This is among the unique silhouettes with the waistline lowered from the natural waist. The top is fitted through the upper body and stretches to the lower waist or the hip area. The dress creates an elongated torso and often goes well with a fuller A-line skirt.

10. Slip ball gowns

Grape purple slip ball gown (L), navy blue slip ball gown (C), and jungle green slip ball gown (R). Photo: @cetims_official, @eileen_kirby, @nycbridalstylist on Instagram (modified by author)

Slip silhouettes have a loose and airy fit. This loose fit results in an effortless and laid-back look. The dress offers a minimal, sophisticated look and is ideal for dinner and simple weddings. It is advised that those looking to wear this dress must be measured to precision.

11. Tea-length designs

Red tea-length gown (L), navy blue tea-length gown (C), and peach tea-length gown (R). Photo: @candy_couture_dresses, @thecherishedbridearbroath, @markingramatelier on Instagram (modified by author)

Tea-length ball gowns are unique, with hemlines between the knee and mid-calf. The attire also has a full skirt and a fitting top. If you're looking for a style that offers a 'something old, something new' vibe, this ankle-grazing silhouette is perfect.

12. Column ball gowns

Purple column ball gown (L), royal blue column ball gown (C), and grey column ball gown (R). Photo: @alyceparis, @hugoandelliotbridal, @bbbridalboise on Instagram (modified by author)

As the name suggests, this dress takes the shape of a column. It is a narrow shape flowing straight from the neck to the bottom. The silhouette is fit for lean and petite frames and athletic body types.

Another category of people who can wear this dress and look good is the hourglass body shape. Structured fabrics used include taffeta, brocade, and corded lace.

13. Fit and flare gowns

Yellow fit and flare gown (L), royal blue fit and flare ball gown (C), and red fit and flare ball gown (R). Photo: @copperpennyoflondon, @velacebridal, @chico.estiva on Instagram (modified by author)

Fit-and-flare silhouettes are similar to mermaid and trumpet dresses. They are fitted on the bodice, through the body to the hips, and then flare out to the hem of the dress. The difference between the mermaid and trumpet styles is that the fit-and-flare silhouette gradually flares without a dramatic look.

14. Long lace sleeves styles

Navy blue ball gown (L), purple ball gown (C), and teal blue long-sleeved ball gown (R). Photo: @candy_couture_dresses, @ballgowns_, @valsxvboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

Long-sleeved silhouettes are dramatic and classy. Today, they are mostly worn by brides. The silhouettes are ideal for brides having a religious ceremony and those looking for a romantic and sophisticated look.

Long-sleeved styles come in lace, silk, sheer, and even illusion. They are loved because they cover marks, freckles and tattoos. These are the best outfits to wear during the winter and autumn.

15. Off-shoulder ball gowns

Light blue ball gown (L), black off-shoulder ball gown (C), and peach off-shoulder ball gown (R). Photo: @bella_e_la_bestia_bridal, @bridalgownfactory, @ballgowns_on Instagram (modified by author)

Off-shoulder styles are a delightful choice for dinner gown styles in 2024; they are also ideal for weddings. They give you a chic look that makes you feel elegant and stylish. This style looks great on small—to medium-busted women. The best body types for this gown are pear, athletic, hourglass, and petite.

16. Simple ball gowns

Silver ball gown (L), teal blue ball gown (C), and lilac ball gown (R). Photo: @rebeccaschoneveld_bridal, @enzoani, @weddingloftgw on Instagram (modified by author)

Looking good sometimes takes the simplest styles, which is also true regarding ball gowns. The silhouette doesn't need elaboration, as the patterns are not complicated. The style complements all body types while exuding timeless elegance. Less is truly more.

17. Ball gown dresses with a train

Light blue ball gown (L), purple ball gown (C), and peach ball gown (R). Photo: @heavenly.fashions, @cul.ture.box, @florista.a_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Ball gowns with trains are perfect for semi-formal or formal events such as weddings, proms or galas. The train has many styles, sizes, and materials, so select one that complements the overall look. The train should not take attention away from the dress but should complement it.

18. Sleeveless ball gowns

Blue ruffled ball gown (L), lilac ball gown (C), and silver and black ball gown (R). Photo: @jewelsformals, @tbc.occasions, @askdressboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

You can choose a sleeveless gown if you do not like long sleeves. This dress is classy and chic regardless of the occasion. It is popular with brides as it works well during summer.

The sleeveless design is versatile with long, chic, and elegant outfits. These attires combine well with opulent necklaces since they draw attention to the bust.

19. Sweetheart neckline designs

Blue ball gown (L), red ball gown (C), and jungle green ball gown (R). Photo: @adorebefore_restored, @ssyprom, @twirlbridal on Instagram (modified by author)

This design is one of the most popular when it comes to princess wedding dresses. A gown with a sweetheart neckline is one where the neck has a curvature on a V shape. It looks like a heart and focuses on the neckline, leaving enough space for the eye to reach that point.

20. Haute neckline gowns

Navy blue ball gown (L), royal blue ball gown (C), and peach ball gown (R). Photo: @sophiathomasbridal, @ssyprom, @joey.leashionbridal on Instagram (modified by author)

A halter neck features straps or material that wraps around the neck. This style leaves the shoulders and back open. The neckline can be plunging or high, depending on what you like. The style adds elegance and style to your look by drawing attention to the upper part of the body.

Which colour is best for a ball gown?

The best colour for a ball gown depends on someone's personality and type of event. You can choose from multiple colours like black, navy, and red.

Is a ball gown a long gown?

A ball gown is usually long, although some gowns, such as tea-length ball gowns, are mind-length.

How do I choose a ball gown?

When choosing a ball gown, ensure you know your body type and choose a fit that flatters it. This will make you feel more comfortable and confident.

What does a ball gown look like?

A ball gown is a formal dress with a voluminous long skirt and a fitting bodice. It exudes elegance and class.

Ball gowns are elegant formal attire worn on special occasions. They are also a symbol of style, nobility, and elegance. Ball gowns have been worn for years to create the perfect image and bring out feminity. If you are looking for the latest ball gown styles, check out the above list.

