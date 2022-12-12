Who is the most powerful Jedi in the Star Wars universe? The Jedi are at the centre stage of the movie as they seek to keep the peace in the Galaxy Far. To do this noble duty, they use mysterious forces and powers to fight the Sith Lords and their armies, making them one of the most iconic characters in Star Wars.

There are different Jedi knights with unique capabilities that make them an interesting group in the movie. Multiple things make the Jedi powerful and they range from their sheer strengths to their abilities to know how well to use their powers in different situations. Here is a compilation of some of the most powerful Jedi in the Star Wars universe.

10 most powerful Jedi ranked

Pinpointing the strongest Jedi is not easy since each of them exhibits unique strengths in different circumstances. However, there are Jedi knights that have consistently displayed special abilities and they stood out throughout the television series. Here are the strongest Jedi ranked from the least to the most powerful one.

10. Ki-Adi-Mundi

He was one of the top Jedi generals during the Clone Wars with unmatched powers. He was a master strategist, thanks to his binary brain that could help him analyse a situation from different perspectives, especially during the war against the Confederacy of Independent Systems and the Sith.

He stood out on the battlefield with his ability to use force and the lightsaber, making him one of the legends of the wars.

9. Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn mastered his powers through Count Dooku and has also mentored the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. He is credited with discovering the abilities of Anakin Skywalker and is considered one of the strongest Jedi members in the Star Wars universe.

He is the first Force Ghost and has taught Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi how to use the powers.

8. Mace Windu

Mace Windu is recognised for his flashy purple lightsaber and was the master of the Jedi order up to the Battle of Geonosis when he handed over the title to Yoda. He led Jedi armies to the battle and executed the infamous bounty hunter Jango Fett.

He was betrayed by Anakin Skywalker and was killed when they went to arrest Senator Palpatine. He remains a revered Jedi member due to the critical roles he played.

7. Mara Jade

Mara Jade commenced her career as a smuggler and the Emperor’s Hand and then developed close ties with Luke Skywalker. She chose to join the Jedi and ultimately, the couple tie the knot. Her close association with Luke Skywalker made her one of the most powerful Jedi of the new Council founded by Luke.

6. Luke Skywalker

He rebuilt the Jedi Order after it was destroyed and restored its dignity to be a respectable institution. He could manipulate the secrets of the Force and had the natural talents of being a member of Skywalker. Additionally, he is a beloved character in the entire franchise and one of the strongest Jedi ever.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi

He is a master of the Clone wars and the first Jedi to be a Force Ghost. He first appeared as Qui-Gon Jinn’s Padawan in The Phantom Menace and displayed an exceptional level of skill with a lightsaber. His key strengths were his resourcefulness and calm mind which were a voice of reason in many circumstances.

4. Grogu

His powers were demonstrated when he saved Din Djarin throughout The Mandalorian. He underwent a short training with Luke Skywalker after which he could even stand against Master Yoda. Even though he did not intend to be Jedi, after training he was impressive and is likely to develop more potential in the future as he gains more experience.

3. Anakin Skywalker

He eventually changed his name to Darth Vader after he shifted to the Dark Side. He is the head of the Skywalker family and has a massive force. He was extremely powerful among the Jedi and also boasts enormous strength after joining the Sith Lords.

It was an unfortunate twist of events when he turned to the Dark Side, an occurrence that demoralised the Jedi knights. However, he got a bit of redemption when he executed Darth Sidious and emerged as a Force ghost teaming up with Obi-Wan.

2. Galen Marek

Galen Marek was a secret apprentice of Vader and he amused many people with unusual fearsome force use. He is quite the opposite of Vader as he was first a follower of the Dark Side before shifting allegiance to the Jedi. He is one of the most powerful Gray Jedi and has stepped up on several occasions to show his remarkable abilities to keep the peace.

1. Yoda

He is undoubtedly the most powerful Jedi ever. He has unrivalled powers and posed a great threat to Darth Vader and the imperials. Some illustrious Jedi achieved their status due to his wise decisions and guidance as he trained them. Even after he died, he came back from the dead to teach Luke Skywalker a few lessons, showing how powerful a character he was.

Knowing the most powerful Jedi in the Star Wars universe is challenging since there are numerous characters who have shown remarkable strength and power in battles against the Sith. Nonetheless, the characters in the list above have been exceptional throughout the film and deserve the top spots in the power ranking of the Jedi.

