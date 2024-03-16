33 latest sequence gown styles with sequins in Nigeria (2024)

In the ever-evolving world of Nigerian fashion, the allure of sequence gowns with sequins remains undeniably strong. These gowns are gaining popularity among Nigerian women because they are adorned with shiny metals, beads, and other small embellishments that turn the wearer into a stunning beauty. Discover some of the latest sequence gown styles that you can confidently wear to various occasions.

Nigerian black sequence gown (L), white sequence gown (C), and velvet sequin gown (R). Photo: @africanstylesplug, @komeh_swish, @thisdaystyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many sequence gown styles are timeless as they blend tradition with contemporary flair, creating a mesmerising fusion that resonates with modern Nigerian women. These fabulous dresses are ideal for weddings, dinners, and other social gathering.

Latest sequence gown styles

Sequin fabrics are available in various colours, including red, blue, black, green, and many more. Check out these latest sequence gown styles with sequins currently setting the fashion scene ablaze in Nigeria.

1. Nigerian black sequence gown

Black sequence gown styles are suitable for various occasions. Photo: @aso_ebi_lace_ankara, @thisdaystyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These stunning black sequence gown styles showcase elegance and sophistication with a touch of glamour. They add a timeless and versatile element, making them suitable for various occasions, including evening events, parties, and formal gatherings.

2. Long sequin gown style

Long gown style for sequence ensures you command attention with style. Photo: @cyndiecdesigns, @asoebibella on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A long sequence gown style offers an enchanting and graceful look. It features intricate sequin embellishments that cascade down the length of the gown. This outfit for ladies is perfect for formal events, red-carpet occasions, or upscale gatherings where you want to make a statement. Whether a wedding reception or a high-profile event, the long sequence gown style ensures you command attention with style.

3. Short sequence gown styles

Short sequence gown styles give a youthful and trendy look. Photo: @vichstitches on Facebook, @houseofmoesha on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short sequence gown styles bring a playful and chic vibe to your wardrobe. They are perfect for semi-formal events, cocktail parties, or a night out on the town, as they offer a youthful and trendy look. The shorter length allows for ease of movement, making them ideal for dancing and socialising.

4. White sequence gown styles

White sequence gown styles symbolise purity and grace. Photo: @gowns_ke, @royalcouturegh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White sequence gown styles exude timeless elegance and sophistication, combining the purity of white with the sparkle of sequins. The pristine white symbolises purity and grace, making it a classic choice for brides or those seeking a refined look.

5. Simple sequence gown styles

Simple sequence gown styles feature minimalistic designs adorned with delicate sequin embellishments. Photo: @dressing_koqo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Simple sequence gown styles offer a subtle yet captivating elegance, featuring minimalistic designs adorned with delicate sequin embellishments. These gowns are perfect for events where you want to balance sophistication and understated glamour.

6. Beautiful sequence gown styles

Beautiful sequence gown styles feature intricate sequin patterns, elegant cuts, and flattering silhouettes. Photo: @bbc_photographe, @azziandosta on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beautiful sequence gown styles embody a breathtaking blend of intricate design. These gowns are perfect for special occasions where you want to make a stunning impression. They feature intricate sequin patterns, elegant cuts, and flattering silhouettes. These sequence gowns are often chosen for red-carpet events, galas, and upscale celebrations.

7. Sequence gown styles for Asoebi

Sequence gown styles for Asoebi are perfect for weddings and cultural events. Photo: @owambestyle, @nitazcouture on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sequence gown styles for Asoebi are worn for special occasions as they combine the richness of Asoebi culture with the glamour of sequin embellishments. These gowns are perfect for weddings, celebrations, and cultural events. Mermaid, A-line, or even ball gown silhouettes can be beautifully enhanced with sequins to add a touch of luxury to the overall look.

8. Velvet sequin gown styles

Velvet sequin gown styles are loved because of their sparkling allure. Photo: @africanstylesplug, @zarguesia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Velvet sequin gown styles marry velvet's luxurious texture with sequins' sparkling allure. These gowns are ideal for formal galas or any occasion you want to make a statement with texture and shine.

9. Dinner sequence gown styles

Dinner sequence gown styles can range from classic black to deep jewel tones. Photo: @realoluseyi on X (Twitter), @bellanaija on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dinner sequence gown styles are tailored for sophisticated evening occasions. These gowns are designed to make a statement at formal dinners, , or upscale events where a touch of glamour is essential. The colour palette can range from classic black to deep jewel tones or even metallic hues.

10. Traditional wedding sequin gown style

Traditional wedding sequin gowns match cultural richness with modern glamour. Photo: @iwearafrican, @traditionalweddingng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This sequence gown styles for weddings beautifully merges cultural richness with modern glamour. Depending on personal preference and cultural considerations, you can choose from various traditional wedding gown silhouettes, such as mermaid, ball gown, or A-line.

11. Elegant red sequin gown styles

Elegant red sequin gown styles symbolise passion and confidence. Photo: @NewYorkDress on X (Twitter), @moorsewing&alterations on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Red sequin gown styles offer a striking choice for special occasions. The silhouette of elegant red sequin gowns can vary from sleek and form-fitting to flowing and romantic, catering to different preferences and body types. The vibrant red symbolises passion, confidence, and glamour.

12. Traditional green sequence gown

Traditional green sequence gown styles symbolise growth, prosperity, and harmony. Photo: @swankyjerry1, @theoliviaa_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Traditional green sequin gown styles celebrate the vibrant and symbolic green colour while incorporating the dazzle of sequin embellishments. These gowns can vary, ranging from flowing A-line styles to more fitted mermaid designs, providing options that suit different preferences and cultural considerations. Green holds cultural significance in many traditions, symbolising growth, prosperity, and harmony.

13. Chic black sequin gown

Nigerian Chic black sequin gown styles are strategically designed to catch the light. Photo: @Ganyanafashionhouse, @Ziurryfashion on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A chic black sequin gown often features a sleek silhouette, such as a sheath or A-line, tailored to enhance the figure and exude a sense of refined allure. They are ideal for evening galas, cocktail parties, or red-carpet events.

14. Royal blue sequence gown

A royal blue sequin gown is perfect for formal events. Photo: @nigeriantribune, @vanguardngrnews on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

A royal blue sequin gown is ideal for formal events, gala evenings, or any occasion you want to make a bold statement. The royal blue hue symbolises depth, elegance, and tranquillity. Pair this gown with complementary accessories like silver or gold accents to enhance the regal feel.

15. Gold sequin mermaid gown styles

Gold sequin mermaid gown styles are perfect for formal events and red-carpet affairs. Photo: @tealoxculture on X (Twitter), @amillionstyless on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gold sequin mermaid gown combines the richness of gold with the captivating allure of a mermaid silhouette. These gowns are perfect for formal events, red-carpet affairs, or any occasion you want to make a show-stopping entrance.

16. Peach sequence ball gown

The peach sequence ball gown is best at exuding femininity and sophistication. Photo: @naija_fashiondesigners, @seconddress_catalogue on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A peach sequin ball gown is an exquisite choice for formal events, galas, or any occasion where you want to exude femininity and sophistication. The peach colour symbolises warmth, sweetness, and elegance, making it a delightful and flattering choice. You can complement the gown with subtle accessories and a sophisticated hairstyle to enhance the overall look.

17. Silver sequin A-line gown

Silver sequin A-line gown suits a variety of skin tones. Photo: @chynwakanma, @emekarollas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A silver sequin A-line gown is perfect for formal events, weddings, or any occasion. The silver colour symbolises elegance, modernity, and a touch of glamour, making it a classic choice that suits various skin tones. You can pair it with silver accessories and heels to complement the gown's chic aesthetic.

18. Burgundy sequence off-shoulder gown styles

Burgundy sequence off-shoulder gown styles signify passion, sophistication, and warmth. Photo: @marketplace, @mandyfrizz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Burgundy sequin off-shoulder gown merges the rich, deep hue of burgundy with the romantic off-shoulder neckline. The off-shoulder neckline adds a touch of romance, highlighting the shoulders and collarbone for a subtly alluring effect.

19. Navy blue sequin wrap gown styles

Navy blue sequence gown styles are popular for evening weddings, black-tie affairs, or formal celebrations. Photo: @officialmcqueen, @KhavhiaWoman on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Navy blue sequin gowns are popular for evening weddings, black-tie affairs, or traditional celebrations. These gowns are versatile and well-suited for formal events, galas, or other social gatherings. The navy blue colour symbolises depth, confidence, and a sense of refinement, making it a classic choice that complements a range of skin tones.

20. Rose gold sequence gown

Rose gold sequence gown symbolises romance and warmth. Photo: @styleby_felicia, @vee02fabrics on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rose gold sequin gowns are trendy for romantic celebrations, evening weddings, or upscale galas where you want to radiate femininity. The rose gold colour symbolises romance, warmth, and modern elegance, making it a trendy and flattering choice for various skin tones.

21. Lavender sequin high-low gown styles

Lavender sequin high-low gown styles are ideal for semi-formal events, cocktail parties, or weddings. Photo: @designsbyrati, @fiona_sassy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lavender sequin high-low gown styles are perfect for events where you want to showcase a fashion-forward look with a touch of whimsy. The lavender colour symbolises grace, femininity, and tranquillity, making it a delightful and flattering choice for various occasions. These dresses are ideal for semi-formal events, cocktail parties, or weddings.

22. Emerald green sequence mermaid gown

Emerald green sequin mermaid gown styles are popular for evening events. Photo: @yvonne.godswill, @naija_fashiondesigners on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emerald green sequin mermaid gown styles are popular for evening events, red-carpet affairs, or formal celebrations where you want confidence and style. The emerald green colour symbolises prosperity, elegance, and a touch of mystique.

23. Off-white sequin sheath gown

Off-white sequin sheath gown styles symbolise purity, simplicity, and sophistication. Photo: @komeh_swish, @a1clothings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Off-white sequin sheath gowns are versatile and suitable for various events, from black-tie affairs to weddings, where a timeless and elegant appearance is desired. The off-white colour symbolises purity, simplicity, and sophistication, making it a classic choice for various skin tones.

24. Coral sequence two-piece gown styles

Coral sequin two-piece gown styles bring a vibrant flair to formal fashion. Photo: @seconddress_catalogue on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Coral sequin two-piece gown styles bring a dynamic flair to formal fashion. It is one of the beautiful sequence gown styles you can wear for contemporary weddings, cocktail parties, or any social event.

25. Gold and black sequin gown styles

Gold and black sequin gown styles symbolise luxury and elegance. Photo: @owambestyle, @thisdaystyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gold and black sequin gowns are ideal for formal, galas, or public events. The gold and black colour combination symbolises luxury, elegance, and a touch of mystery. You can pair your gown with complementary accessories, such as gold or black accents, to enhance the richness of the colour combination.

26. Teal green sequence gown styles

Teal green sequence gown styles are a flattering choice for various skin tones. Photo: @topislediscovery, @voguexchic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Teal green sequin gown styles catch the light and create a dazzling play of sparkle to your look. The teal green colour symbolises sophistication, tranquillity, and a touch of drama, making it a versatile and flattering choice for various skin tones. You can pair your gown with complementary accessories like silver or gold accents to enhance the overall look.

27. Purple sequin gown

The purple sequin gown is perfect for formal events and evening galas. Photo: @lindaosifo, @the_s.t.y.l.i.s.h on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Purple sequin gowns are trendy for events where you want to exude confidence and stand out. This dress is perfect for formal events and evening galas. The gown styles can vary, featuring flowing A-line designs, dramatic mermaid silhouettes, and sleek sheath cuts.

28. Blush pink sequence gown

A blush pink sequin gown symbolises romance. Photo: @latest_ankara_styles, @maridadi_designs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A blush pink sequin gown symbolises romance, tenderness, and a touch of sophistication. Whether attending a romantic celebration, a springtime event, or a formal gathering, this dress ensures you make a memorable entrance with a perfect blend of romance. The dress can be paired with complementary accessories, such as silver or rose gold accents, to enhance the overall look.

29. Charcoal grey sequin gown

The charcoal grey sequin gown is one of the best sequence gown styles for ladies. Photo: @jordanstorecollections, @asoebi_slayer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is one of the best sequence gown styles for ladies in 2024. It is ideal for formal events, evening galas, or any occasion where you want to make a striking impression. The charcoal grey symbolises elegance, versatility, and a touch of drama.

30. Turquoise sequence gown

A turquoise sequin gown features a variety of styles, including flowing A-line designs, figure-hugging mermaid silhouettes, or elegant sheath cuts. This outfit symbolises tranquillity, vibrancy, and a touch of playfulness. It is famous for outdoor events, beach weddings, or any celebration where you want to showcase a refreshing appearance.

31. Off-shoulder silver sequin gown

The off-shoulder silver sequin gown is perfect for formal events, evening galas, or any social occasion. Photo: @Dv_hairsalon, @skaijackson on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

An off-shoulder silver sequin gown combines the timeless elegance of an off-shoulder neckline with the dazzling allure of silver sequin embellishments. This outfit is perfect for formal events, evening galas, or social occasions. Many ladies love this dress because the silver colour signifies luxury, modernity, and a touch of glamour.

32. Mint green sequence gown

The mint green sequence gown is best for formal events and spring weddings. Photo: @kaybee_fashion_styles, @thisdaystyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This elegant choice combines the soft and tranquil hue of mint green with the captivating allure of sequin embellishments. It is perfect for formal events and spring weddings. You can pair this outfit with complementary accessories, such as silver or gold accents, to enhance the freshness of the mint green hue.

33. Royal brown sequin gown

Royal brown sequin gown is associated with warmth, earthiness, and stability. Photo: @ritaUdominic on X (Twitter), @khavhia_woman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit features a rich and luxurious shade of brown. The dress is associated with warmth, earthiness, and stability. It may feature styles like flowing A-line designs, sleek sheath silhouettes, or dramatic mermaid cuts.

What is an example of a sequence material?

Sequence materials can be made out of cotton, spandex, and polyester. Sequin fabric is often used to make party dresses, tops, jackets, bags, shoes, and other accessories.

What is a sequence dress?

A sequin dress is a dress with tiny, reflective plastic or metal disks sewn onto the garment's material. These dresses are designed to add a touch of glamour and sparkle to various occasions.

These latest sequence gown styles will allow you to make a statement that reflects your unique style and personality. You can try out these popular trends for wedding gowns, party gowns, evening or dinner gowns, red-carpet appearances, and other occasions.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about awesome 3D tattoos that will make you question reality. 3D tattoos are usually made by adding a shadow to the tattoo to make it look like a part of your skin or something that stands on it.

3D tattoos incorporate realistic images of objects, animals, or people that appear to pop off the skin or have a lifelike quality. Discover some of the best 3D tattoos for both men and women.

Source: Legit.ng