30+ stunning Ankara jacket designs for women and men to rock this year

Ankara jacket designs are considered informal or casual clothing, yet they can be worn to corporate occasions depending on the design and how you style them. These outfits flatter everyone, regardless of body type, height, or skin tone, because they give your body more contour and structure and make you look dapper. If you want to add these clothes to your wardrobe, check out cute images of the latest Ankara jacket designs for ladies and men below.

An Ankara jacket suits anything from pants, skirts, shorts to dresses. Also, they save money because you can style them to suit different occasions. For instance, you can wear your Ankara jacket as casual attire for a date with friends or your partner. Also, you can turn the same clothing into an official jacket for weekend corporate meetings.

Stylish Ankara jackets for women and men

Once you fall in love with these outfits, you will never have enough Ankara jackets in your collection. The elegance these outfits lend to the wearer makes one desire to buy more and more of them. Furthermore, because these outfits come in vivid colors and striking designs, it is possible to wear different Ankara fabrics even if the jackets are of the same design. Below are some appealing Ankara jackets for women and men you can buy for yourself this year:

Elegant female Ankara jackets with trousers

Try wearing plain-colored official trousers with Ankara blazers/jackets. Plain formal trousers or pants are a historical and modern fashion standard. Furthermore, straight-leg styles have dominated for the previous few seasons and will continue to be a fashion staple.

Straight-leg Ankara trousers and matching Ankara jackets will refresh your wardrobe. The combination can be flattering because it provides a clean, classic look and illuminates long legs.

You can wear your bucket hats with anything you wish, including Ankara jackets and pants. These hats bring shade to your face and protect it from excess sunburn. If you love such hats, pair them with Ankara trousers and high heels to create a sophisticated official look.

Denim jeans trousers are usually thick, extremely durable, mid to heavy-weight, and comfortable to wear. When pairing them with Ankara jackets, ensure the jeans fit your waist but are not so tight that it feels constricting. If you like, add a beautiful belt to your trousers for aesthetics.

Another approach to achieving a comfy and stylish look is wearing high-waisted, straight-leg Ankara trousers with matching blazers and tops. Your blazer can be from any material that matches the Ankara fabric or an Ankara-styled blazer.

Avoid wearing heels with pants that touch the floor because you might step on the hem and lose your balance as you walk. If you want to wear heels with trousers and Ankara jackets, ensure the trousers reach the ankle or do not cover the entire heel.

High-waisted pants create a slimming illusion, and if you want to look slimmer, wear them with Ankara jackets/blazers that reach the knees. In addition, you can tie a matching wrap strap around the coat.

Ankara suits are flattering on many body types and are perfect for a modern official event. You should try out a matching Ankara coat, overcoat, and pants. Alternatively, substitute the coat with a waistcoat (vest) or a plain official shirt to create spectacular looks.

You can throw a wide or thin belt over your Ankara jacket to define your waistline. Wearing a statement belt on a long jacket narrows the waistline, shortens the torso, enhances your silhouette, and creates an hourglass figure.

Fashionable Ankara jacket styles for women

An Ankara jacket and skirt are an excellent combination for official events. You can pair your plain-colored skirt of any fabric with an Ankara blazer. Also, you can rock a skirt made from the same Ankara material as the blazer.

Classic female Ankara jacket designs

You can wear a plain-colored dress underneath a classic female Ankara jacket. Ensure the dress does not flare around and is shorter or the same length as the Ankara jacket. You can play around with the design of the jacket's sleeves to create a unique look.

Kimono female Ankara jacket designs

You can wear elegant Kimono female Ankara jackets to any occasion, depending on how you style them. For instance, wearing them to the beach can help you to accentuate your best features and hide the ones you don't love.

Kimono Ankara jackets look best with denim trousers, heels, or sneakers. Also, these jackets are an elegant way to cover the back, but some designs with ripped backs can help you show some skin.

The latest Kimono styles are great for women of all shapes and sizes, from petite to plus size. Some designers advise women with apple or oval body shapes to leave the front parts of their Ankara Kimonos open because that adds verticality to their looks.

Ankara sleeveless Jacket styles

Wearing a sleeveless Ankara jacket over denim trousers or Ankara shorts is a modern, sophisticated, and chic look for a casual event. Therefore, ensure you have several flattering, comfortable, and stylish Ankara shorts and jackets in your wardrobe this year.

You can choose between long-sleeved and sleeveless blouses when deciding what to pair with your sleeveless Ankara jacket. Ensure the blouse is of a plain color, and the color must contrast with the Ankara jacket's color.

Ankara short jacket styles

Ankara shorts and jackets create a refreshing look for the summer or on a sunny hot day. Your shorts can have frills on the hemline to create a unique style. On top of this., the jacket can be longer or the same length as the shorts.

Stylish Ankara jackets for ladies (bomber jackets)

Ankara bomber jackets are among the latest additions to African fashion styles that are trending online. Most females wear these jackets with plain-colored jeans and cargo pants. You can elevate your look with a matching Ankara bag and shoes.

Styling an Ankara bomber jacket is easy. For instance, you can wear sunglasses, denim trousers, ankle boots, and a matching Ankara bag and jacket to create a beautiful casual look for winter.

Classic Ankara jackets for men

An Ankara bomber jacket is an ageless essential style for every guy's closet. These jackets look simple, decent, and suitable for most weather. Also, you can wear them over hoodies and trousers during winter or light-weight shirts in summer.

Trendy Ankara jackets for guys

Men can wear long Ankara jackets with official trousers, denim jeans, or Ankara pants. They can also elevate their dressing styles with godfather hats and carrying handbags. Also, wearing a long-sleeved shirt/t-shirt beneath a short-sleeved Ankara jacket looks great.

Men who love shorts should consider having Ankara jackets and matching shorts or trousers in their wardrobes. Loafer shoes are also a big part of the Ankara male fashion style. Therefore, consider buying a few pairs to match those Ankara jackets, shorts, and pants.

What is Ankara style?

Ankara means a cotton fabric with traditional African prints, designs, colors, patterns, and symbols. The fabric is made via a wax-based process, and some African communities call it kente, kitenge, or chitenge.

Can men wear Ankara?

In Africa, people of all ages, genders, cultures, and religions can wear Ankara clothes.

What are the features of Ankara?

The fabric is 100% cotton, and its vibrant, colorful patterns are associated with African tribal patterns and motifs.

Can I wear an Ankara jacket to a wedding?

You can wear Ankara jackets and cover-ups to any occasion, including weddings.

Is Ankara a corporate dress?

The Ankara attires can be worn corporately or casually, depending on the design.

Hope this collection of Ankara jackets for men and women has inspired you to refresh your wardrobe. Note that Ankara fabrics last long if you care for them. They also need iron pressing after washing to remove creases.

