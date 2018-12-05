40+ Native styles for men for 2022: All the latest designs to rock this year

Native styles for men in Nigeria incorporate a wide array of fabrics, colours, and accessories, usually beads. Fashion for men in the country has been changing gradually. Today, men's outfits have blended traditional elements with modernity. The result is fashionable and appealing African clothes that are quite popular in the country, especially during social functions.

Amazing designs for 2022. Photo: @agbadacollections, @nigeriamenst, @ruteg, @nigeriamenst (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did you know that the Nigerian fashion industry plays an important cultural role and contributes significantly to the country's economy? This country is made of various cultures, each with its unique traditional outfits. Today, native styles for men have been given a dash of modernity to make them more appealing and appropriate for the present-day world.

Native styles for men for 2022: Latest designs for 2022

Nigeria has talented fashion designers who have gained international recognition in recent years. Many of them have come up with unique dress styles for men, usually based on the traditional outfits for various communities. Read on to discover the native styles you should wear in 2022.

Latest white native styles for guys

Amazing white designs for 2022. Photo: @mdumencollection, @skyfall_clothings, @topstarstitches, @s.e_tailored, @kuzkuz1k, @nigeriamenst, @macdemino, @obi_of_ph (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did you know that white symbolizes perfection and balance? These outfits are among the top latest styles for men because they portray a man that is composed and sure of himself. If you wear a white outfit to a casual or formal function, you will stand out. Be cautious when wearing white to weddings as you do not want to outshine the bride on her special day.

Black and white looks

Amazing black and white outfits. Photo: @nigeriamenst, @kingdashingwears, @nigeriamenst, @k_fash_bespoke, @nigerianmennativewears, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Are you looking for the best native style for guys for formal or casual events? You cannot go wrong with black and white outfits. They are fashionable and trendy. You can choose to have black as the primary colour and break the monotony with white features or have it the other way around.

Amazing Agbada designs for 2022

Amazing Agbada outfits. Photo: @glamsquadtvmag, @agbadacollections, @agbadacollections, @menbysoul, @agbadacollections, @agbadacollections, @agbadacollections, @agbadacollections (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Agbada refers to a flowing wide-sleeved robe and is men's native style in Yorubaland. The attire has been worn for centuries, but today, it is more stylish. An experienced tailor can custom make one in any colour and using any fabric. In most cases, this latest men's native style is done in bold colours with amazing decorations to make you stand out. However, you can choose a toned-down look and still wow everyone.

Bold native styles for males

Bold outfits for 2022. Photo: @asalewa.adire, @agbadacollections, @nigeriamenst, @meninankara, @agbadacollections, @meninankara, @agbadacollections, @steph.omenukr (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nigerian men are known for not shying away from bold and bright colours. The list of the latest styles for men can not be complete without outfits made from fabrics with bold patterns and prints. Stripes are particularly common in Nigeria.

Ankara-inspired outfits

Elegant Ankara outfits. Photo: @ankaraexclusivemen, @ankaraexclusivemen, @ankaraexclusivemen, @ruteg, @ankara_by_mwara, @ankaraexclusivemen, @meninankara, @nigerianmennative (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The list of the latest native styles for guys in 2022 cannot be complete without traditional Ankara designs. Ankara is widely used in Nigeria, and the fabric comes in thousands of beautiful prints and colours. Men have a choice between full Ankara outfits or blending the Ankara with other fabrics.

Colourful senator styles for men

Colourful outfits for 2022. Photo: @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst, @nigeriamenst (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The latest senator styles for guys are simply classy, sophisticated, and smart. The design was popularised by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, an Igbo chief and a national figure, who wore the attire when he was the senate president under President Olusegun Obasanjo's government. If you are attending a formal function, you can choose a toned-down colour. If you want to stand out, pick one of the colourful options above.

What are native styles?

These refer to the traditional attires worn by various communities. Due to global advancements in the world of fashion, the styles now incorporate a bit of modernity but still maintain their traditional value and essence.

There are numerous native styles for men in Nigeria that you can have tailor-made for your body. These outfits are fashionable and elegant and will make you stand out in any crowd.

Men can choose between solid colours and a combination of colours. Nigerians are proud of their culture and tend to fuse it with modern wear to create extraordinary designs. Dashiki and Agbada are the most common designs for men.

