40 trendy Ankara styles for pregnant women to rock in 2023

The fashion industry is actively developing, and expecting moms can keep up with trends and be at the top of fashion and style. Ankara is among the most trendy fashion wear that most people are adopting today. If you are out of style during your pregnancy journey, pick a good trendy pregnant woman style from the list below.

Trendy Ankara styles for pregnant women. Photo: @Maternity African Fashion & Style (modified by author)

When it comes to clothing, both style and comfort are crucial considerations. For expectant mothers, the primary focus is on the quality of materials, with a preference for natural fabrics. These materials offer breathability and ensure the comfort of future moms, making Ankara styles an excellent choice for maternity wear.

Trendy pregnant woman style to try out

Trendy Ankara styles for pregnant women encompass various fashionable options for multiple preferences and occasions. Here are some popular Ankara styles you can try out if you are pregnant.

Everyday Ankara designs for pregnant women

Various Ankara designs for pregnant women to rock in. Photo: @Ankara Exclusive (modified by author)

A pregnant woman's everyday wardrobe should be practical yet stylish, with basic items fitting well into the latest fashion trends. Ankara dresses are a versatile choice for pregnant women.

The flowing and loose-fitting nature of dresses can accommodate a growing baby bump. Choose a design that has an empire waistline or a wrap dress style to provide comfort and adjustability throughout your pregnancy.

Trendy Ankara jumpsuit styles for first-trimester pregnancy. Photo: @Fashion line, @Nguo Affordable (modified by author)

Jumpsuits are also trendy for pregnant women, and Ankara jumpsuits offer a unique and eye-catching style. Look for designs that have elasticated waistbands or are specifically designed for expectant mothers to ensure a comfortable fit.

Maxi Ankara maternity dresses

Maxi Ankara maternity dresses. Photo: @Maternity African Fashion & Style (modified by author)

Long Ankara gown styles for pregnant ladies are a wonderful fashion choice for expectant mothers who want to combine comfort, style, and cultural flair during their pregnancy. Maxi dresses allow ample room for your baby bump to grow, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout your pregnancy.

Long Ankara gown styles. Photo: @African Trendy Fashion, @Nguo Affordable (modified by author)

Look for maxi dresses with empire waistlines, A-line silhouettes, or wrap-style designs for added adjustability. You can dress them up with accessories like statement jewellery, heels, or a matching Ankara headwrap for a more elegant look, or keep it casual with sandals for a casual.

Short Ankara gown styles for pregnant ladies

Short Ankara gown styles for pregnant ladies. Photo: @preggyankarastyles (modified by author)

Short maternity gown styles with Ankara typically feature loose and flowy silhouettes that accommodate the growing baby bump while maintaining a trendy appearance. The vibrant and colourful Ankara fabric adds a touch of African elegance to the attire.

Short maternity gown styles. Photo: @African Trendy Fashion, @Nguo Affordable (modified by author)

These short gowns often have empire waistlines or adjustable belts just above the bump to provide support and create a flattering shape. Additionally, they may have wide sleeves or off-shoulder designs to balance the look and offer a breezy, relaxed feel.

Accessorizing with complementary jewellery and footwear can enhance the overall look, making it versatile for occasions, from casual outings to special events.

Ankara tops for pregnant ladies

Ankara peplum tops. Photo: @Nguo Affordable (modified by author)

The most popular tops for pregnant women are peplum tops made with Ankara fabric. They beautifully complement a pregnant belly and can be easily paired with various items in your wardrobe.

Typically, Ankara maternity tops are worn with elastic-waist pants, whether they are trousers, jeans, or a skirt. Whichever you choose, a peplum top will make you look fantastic.

Fashionable Ankara tops. Photo: @Maternity African Fashion & Style, @preggyslay (modified by author)

Many Ankara tops for pregnant women have empire waistlines, which sit just above the bump, providing support and enhancing the overall look. The use of vibrant and colourful Ankara fabric adds a touch of cultural flair to the tops, making them suitable for various occasions, from casual outings to more formal events.

Off-shoulder, crop tops, or asymmetrical styles can add a trendy touch, and pairing them with maternity jeans, leggings, or skirts completes a fashionable ensemble. Ankara tops for pregnant ladies are a fantastic way for expectant mothers to maintain their unique style.

Stylish Ankara shirt dress

Stylish Ankara shirt dresses. Photo: @Ankara Designs (modified by author)

If you are pregnant, Ankara shirt dresses are perfect for refreshing your wardrobe. Ankara shirt dresses can be made in a variety of lengths. Short women and girls look great in knee-length dresses. A shirt dress that falls just at the mid-calf area will look excellent on you if you are tall.

Button-down Ankara shirt dresses are adaptable and will never go out of style. They're appropriate for a wedding, brunch with friends, a night out with your lover, or any other informal occasion. On a cold day, you can dress them up with a blazer.

Simple Ankara shirt dresses. Photo: @mayrushonline (modified by author)

You can also add a touch to your sleeves. Your Ankara dress will look stylish if you add the balloon design to the sleeves. The sleeves can be short or reach your wrists, depending on your preference.

Pregnancy should not stop you from making an effort to look stylish. Change your wardrobe with trendy styles made with Ankara. Any modern pregnant woman style allows a pregnant woman to express her fashion sense while ensuring comfort and flexibility.

Legit.ng recently published various stylish Aso Ebi styles for pregnant women. Aso Ebi is a traditional clothing or dressing style originally worn by Yorubas to indicate cooperation or solidarity during special occasions such as weddings, funerals, and birthday parties.

Aso Ebi styles are synonymous with elegance and style. They allow pregnant women to maintain their sense of fashion and cultural identity during pregnancy, making them feel beautiful.

