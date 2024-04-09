20 trending vintage styles for the most stunning gowns for ladies

Are you planning to attend an event and are wondering how to dress for the occasion? A stylish vintage gown will enhance your appearance and catch the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. These gowns might be from past fashion trends, but wearing them today proves they are timeless and relevant. Uncover the best vintage styles for ladies' gowns to make heads turn.

Different vintage styles for stunning gowns for ladies. Photo: @asoebiafrica, @ankaraexclusive, @aprilalexshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uniqueness matters a lot when it comes to the fashion industry. You should have the best gown styles everyone admires. Numerous vintage styles exist, and you can never fall short of a style that showcases your best self. Find out which top vintage style you should embrace on different occasions.

Trending vintage styles for the best gowns for ladies

Your impression matters greatly whether you are attending a formal or casual event. Vintage-style gowns are perfect; they suit different occasions and make you stand out. Here are gown styles you can explore and add to your wardrobe.

1. Long material gown style

The long material gown style is perfect for traditional weddings or evening parties. Photo: @ankaraexclusive on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Typically, gowns are known to be long, with some people preferring they trail on the ground. Such gowns are perfect wedding and evening party dresses. They are easy to wear and flaunt and allow easy manoeuvring. Additionally, the gowns can fit any body type and come in different designs and silhouettes.

2. Short material gown style

Short material gown style offers comfort and allows your shoes to be displayed. Photo: @slayinankara, @asoebiafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long gowns are not for everybody, as some ladies prefer short ones. Short gowns are among the vintage gown styles for ladies that have found their way into today’s fashion world. Most ladies prefer them because they are comfortable, and since they do not train on the ground, they allow people to see your legs and shoes.

3. Bubu gown style

Bubu gowns are voluminous, making them perfect for plus-size women. Photo: @ankaraexclusive, @simidefined on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This vintage attire originates from West Africa and has a rich history and tradition. It was worn specifically for special occasions, but with modern touches, blending traditional and contemporary styles, it has become one of the best gowns for modern functions. The bubu gown styles are voluminous, making them perfect for plus-size women.

4. Damask material gown style

A damask material gown is another vintage material style for ladies. Damask gowns are made from lustrous fabric, usually having flat patterns in a satin weave. Depending on the design, it can be fitted with a bodice, an invisible zip on the back, and short sleeves. Even though this gown is a traditional attire, it is also suitable for casual and formal functions.

5. Floral print gown style

Floral print gowns are eye-catching since most of them are brightly coloured. Photo: @faithfullthebrand, @aprilalexshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since ancient days, flowers have been associated with beauty and having a floral print gown only suggests one thing: you are gorgeous. These gowns are eye-catching, as most of the floral prints are bright-coloured. Moreover, you can choose the gown design that suits your body shape.

6. Victorian gown style

Victorian gowns are associated with elegance, opulence, and modesty. Photo: @reinas_gowns, @galialahav on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Victorian gowns are vintage styles for ladies that evoke elegance, opulence, and a touch of modesty. They have intricate detailing, high necklines, and oversized skirts which sometimes trail. You may also want to improve its look with accessories such as gloves, fans, and parasols.

7. Pencil gown style

A pencil gown is a form-fitting dress that brings out the body's curves. Photo: @materialgirl_uganda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite being vintage, the pencil gown is sleek and still a favourite among fashion lovers. It is sometimes called a column or sheath gown because it is a form-fitting dress that brings out the body's curves. This classic gown is a show of sophistication and elegance, which may be emphasised by accessories such as statement jewellery.

8. Maxi gown style

Maxi gowns are the perfect attire for casual daytime outings and evening events. Photo: @ankaracollections, @siristudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Contrary to many people’s thoughts, maxi gowns are not only for plus-size ladies. Any ladies prioritising comfort and versatility can go for them. They are floor-length dresses with flowing silhouettes. The gowns are a perfect choice for casual daytime outings and evening events. Additionally, they go well with most accessories.

9. A-line gown style

The A-line gown has a silhouette appearing like a letter A. Photo: @annasposagroup_official, @ditaliacouture on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An A-line gown is an old-school dress still relevant in the modern fashion industry. Due to its fitted bodice and gently flared skirt, its silhouette looks like the letter A. It is a typical dress for weddings and formal events, such as cocktail parties. It may have various embellishments, such as lace, embroidery, beading, and sequins to enhance its appearance.

10. Retro look sleeveless gown style

This gown style draws inspiration from the fashion eras of the 1950s and 1960s, combining it with a modern twist to make it fashionable today. The gown’s silhouette is fitted through the bodice and waist, revealing the curves. Its skirt flares out and can be of any length you prefer. Usually, they have a sleeveless design emphasising the shoulders.

11. Tea-length gown style

Tea-length gown combines vintage charm and contemporary sophistication. Photo: @kayammah, @samohindia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tea-length gown is not short and does not train on the ground but reaches between the knees and ankle. It is a perfect length, making the gown flattering and versatile. The gown’s visual appearance can be enhanced by adding details, such as embroidered motifs, beading, and sequins.

12. Damask kaftan gown style

Damask Kaftan has a loose design with wide sleeves and a comfortable fit. Photo: @odeva_nigeria, @ethnyk_shop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is among the vintage material gown styles in Nigeria that bring together the beauty of the kaftan silhouette and the quintessential damask fabric. It has a loose design with wide sleeves and a comfortable fit. Being a loose-fitting gown, you can use a belt or sash at the waist to define and shape the body.

13. Brocade damask gown style

Brocade damask gown is made from brocade and damask fabrics. Photo: @africansstyl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want a gown that suggests affluence, the brocade damask gown style will suit you. The dress material combines brocade and damask fabric, resulting in an elegant material for the gown. Its silhouettes can be a fitted mermaid, A-line, or ballgown shape. Even though it is a beautiful piece, a few accessories, like statement jewellery, can enhance its appearance.

14. Two-tone damask embellished gown style

The two-tone damask embellished gown has two colour schemes with contrasting hues. Photo: @houseofkosagh, @rhonkefellacollections on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the gown's name suggests, it features two-tone colour schemes with contrasting hues. The dress is made of damask with intricate embellishments. It may have varying silhouettes depending on one’s preferences. The contrasting colours give it a visual appeal, while the damask fabric makes it an opulent attire.

15. Chiffon short gown styles for vintage materials

Creating this design results in a unique attire that brings back memories of ancient times. This short gown has a chiffon skirt with a bodice and lace overlay. It may also have ruffled sleeves and a Victorian-inspired collar. If you want the gown to display your body, you can have a belt or sash at the waist.

16. Damask aseobi gown style

Damask aseobi gown has a floor-length silhouette, fitted bodice, and full or partial flared skirt. Photo: @do_rose_fabrics, @arewa_ilorin_pple on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This gown’s material is made from luxurious damask fabric and traditional aseobi Nigerian fabric, giving a touch of cultural richness. It has a floor-length silhouette, fitted bodice, and full or partial flared skirt. The gown may also be embellished with beadwork or metallic thread detailing to enhance its appearance.

17. Flared Damask short gown style

The gowns have flared silhouettes, giving a sense of drama and movement. Photo: @dhbydhofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This gown is a perfect choice if you love flared dresses. With damask fabric, this short gown style suits ladies wanting a casual look yet maintaining a stunning ensemble. The flared silhouette gives a sense of drama and movement. To accentuate your figure and have a flattering silhouette, tie a belt or a waistband.

18. Off-shoulder and strapless gown styles

If you do not mind showcasing your shoulders and neckline yet want a feminine and romantic appearance, the off-shoulder and strapless gown style suits you. It is among the most popular vintage gown styles for ladies in Nigeria, as you can rock the outfit for casual events, such as cocktail dates or official events, such as weddings.

19. Mermaid gown style

Mermaid gown highlights ladies’ body figures with a fitting silhouette that loosens at the bottom. Photo: @voguexchic, @bellanaijastyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This glamorous gown style highlights ladies’ body figures with a fitting silhouette that loosens at the bottom. The flare at the bottom resembles a mermaid's tail, hence the name. Depending on one’s preference, a sweep or cathedral train may be included to increase its sophistication.

20. Bodycon gown style

Bodycon gown enhances body features and may have different silhouette lengths. Photo: @jaydee_fashions, @prettybird_boutique_bw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While numerous gown styles are designed to enhance body features, the bodycon gown style is the most outstanding. It may come in varying lengths, but its silhouette is sleek. It is a perfect dress for a romantic date or a casual party.

Vintage styles for gowns combine ancient and contemporary designs, making them fashionable in the modern fashion industry. Fashion-conscious ladies embrace these gown styles because the attires are versatile and can be donned for casual or official events. Additionally, they are made from fabrics which suggest elegance and modernity.

Legit.ng recently published a list of bridal train styles. Every bride wants the perfect gown for her big day, and thus, it must tick all the boxes she likes. A bridal train is an important consideration; interestingly, there are many styles to choose from.

Thinking of what dress designs to make for your bridal team? This can be a challenging experience, especially if you have so much going on about your wedding. Here is a compilation of the best bridal trains you can opt for.

Source: Legit.ng