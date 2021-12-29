Monami Frost’s biography: age, real name, husband, tattoos

Monami Frost is an English tattoo model, Instagram star, former YouTuber and entrepreneur. The UK-based celebrity is popularly known for her tattoos and body modifications covering her whole body. She has a YouTube account where she posted tattoo-related videos and make-up tutorials.

A photo of the tattoo model. Photo: @monamifrost

Source: Instagram

The popular YouTuber underwent two medical surgeries at the age of 3 and 10. Soon after, she grew an interest in body surgery. She started piercing herself for beauty at 11 years, and at the age of 14, she got her first tattoo. Learn more about her here.

Profile summary

Full name: Rensik Monami

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 5th January 1994

Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

Place of birth: Irena, Latvia, Baltic region, Northern Europe

Current residence: Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Nationality: British

Ethnicity: White

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5'6"

Height in centimetres: 168

Weight in pounds: 120

Weight in kilograms: 55

Body measurements in inches: 32-25-35

Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-88

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Brown

Father: Lukaas Monami

Mother: Selaza Monami

Relationship status: Married

Spouse: Anrijs Straume

Children: 2

Occupation: Tattoo model, Instagram star, and entrepreneur

Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

Instagram: @monamifrost

YouTube: Monami Frost

What is Monami Frost's real name?

Her real name is Rensik Monami. She added Frost because of her love for ice.

What country is Monami Frost from?

She was born and raised in Irena, Latvia, the Baltic region, Northern Europe, on 5th January 1995, to Lukaas Monami and Selaza Monami.

Frost taking a photo: Photo: @monamifrost

Source: Instagram

Monami was enrolled for her early schooling in Irena; however, she dropped out of school amidst her high school studies.

How old is Monami Frost?

As of 2022, Monami Frost's age is 27 years.

Is Monami Frost a tattoo artist?

She is a tattoo model. Monami Frost's tattoos are unaccountable. Her body is fully covered with numerous tattoos of different colours, most being black. The patterns are mostly her images, star shapes, and floral, all spread across her neck, back, stomach and some on her face.

Monami Frost underwent two medical surgeries before. At the age of 3 and 10, Monami realized she could use surgeries for her body changes. She had her first pierce at 11 years; later, she inflicted piercings on her whole body. By her teenage years, her body was fully inked and pierced.

Tattoos and body patterns were considered taboo in Europe those days. To break the superstition, she created a YouTube account on tattoos on 2nd December 2012. However, it remained less active until 19th December 2013, when she became famous after posting her first video, Monami Frost .wind

Her account has amassed 675 thousand subscribers. Frost uploaded tattoos tips and make-up tutorials. She also shared veg plans, cooking tips, and lifestyle vlogs.

On 29th June 2021, she posted a video titled goodbye...In the video, she stated that she was leaving YouTube for good and that she would not be producing any other videos.

She is also an Instagram star with more than 1.5 million followers. As an entrepreneur, she owns a web-based clothing line, The Frost Wear, manufactured in the UK and The Frost Beauty. Together with her husband, they own a burger restaurant, The Frost Burgers, located in Liverpool, England. She also doubles as a writer.

Is Monami Frost still vegan?

Yes, she is a devoted vegan. She has published Vegan Home Cooking with Monami Frost cookbook. It has more than 100 recipes providing vegan and gluten-free recipes.

Who is Monami Frost's husband?

Frost and her husband Anrijs Straume. Photo: @monamifrost

Source: Instagram

The Instagram star is currently married to a tattoo artist named Anrijs Straume. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2018. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Neo. Her husband owns Bold As Brass Tattoo Co. tattoo studios in Liverpool, UK.

The tattoo model also has another daughter from her first relationship. Monami Frost's daughter Gabriella was born in 2009 when Frost was only 15 years old.

Body measurements

The entrepreneur weighs 121 pounds (55 kgs) and is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. Her chest, waist and hips measurements are 32-25-35 inches (81-63-88) respectively.

What is Monami Frost's net worth?

According to Biography Gist, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million. This information is, however, not official.

Why is Monami Frost arm black?

Her arm is black because of tattoo marks. The black sleeve on her arm is one of her favourite tattoos.

Monami Frost's body is full of piercing. She uses her social media platform to educate and give tips on tattoos and make-up tutorials. She currently resides in Liverpool, England, United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng