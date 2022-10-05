16 first date outfits guys love for every season and situation

A first date can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. This is because first impressions matter when choosing a partner. Deciding what to wear is one of the most crucial decisions to be made on this day. These are first-date outfits guys love for every season and situation.

Knowing what to wear and putting together a good outfit speaks volumes about your personality. Therefore, considering the weather and location, you need to choose your outfit carefully. Comfort is key as you must be relaxed and not show too much on the first date. Throw in these great outfits and slay on your first date.

16 great first-date outfits that guys will love

Dating is exciting, whether casual or serious. Finding a good outfit for your date is crucial if you want to catch his attention. Below is a list of great first-date outfits that will have him obsessing over you.

1. Sweater dress and boots

First dates are nerve-wracking, and you want to be as comfortable as possible to make a good impression. A sweater dress is a great outfit for your first date during winter. You cannot wear a camisole top when going for a date night during the cold season.

A warm sweater dress paired with long boots is not only stylish but warm. You can pair it with a belt to make it more stylish and finish the look with a long coat.

2. Flared mini skirt and blazer

A flared mini-skirt is one of the best outfits to wear on your first date. It is a magical outfit because it helps shape your body. Every girl's dream is to have a tiny waist, and this outfit makes your waist look smaller and your legs longer.

You can pair it with a simple top and short boots or mid-length boots to complete the look. Back stockings will keep you warm if the weather is cold. It looks elegant and hot, which is very attractive to guys, especially for a first date.

3. Cardigan and jeans

A pair of jeans is your go-to outfit for almost any occasion. It is simple and alluring at the same time. When choosing jeans, be sure to select the one that suits your body to get a more elegant and stylish look.

Pair this look with a simple neutral colour cardigan, and don't be too complicated. Your focus is to highlight the jeans. In addition, if the jeans are more colourful, the accessories can be simple style. You can choose a statement accessory to finish the look if you choose a pair of blue or black jeans.

4. Yoga pants and long boots

Every girl should have a pair of yoga pants and long boots in their wardrobe. A girl in such an outfit will surely turn heads, no matter what. Boots and a pair of leggings are one of the best first-date styling combos.

Being as tight as they are, yoga pants show your figure, and the boots are one of the most reliable fashion staples. This look is great for all seasons but mostly the fall and winter. The outfit is warm and stylish at the same time.

5. Shirt dress with a belt

A shirt dress is a great option if you are wondering what to wear on a first date with someone you met online. A shirt dress paired with a belt is always very stylish and looks stunning on the first date.

Since it's a date, you can spice up the look with a pair of heels or knee-length boots. Finish up the look with a nice simple handbag. This outfit is ideal if you are going on your first date to a concert or café.

6. Long-sleeved black top and jeans

Going on a first date means you should be a little conservative. A top like that is one of the conservative and classy first-date outfits. It is a killer when paired with dark blue or black jeans.

This look gives you comfort and style at the time. It is perfect as it does not show you are trying too hard or that you are basic. You will look impressive and chic with this look, especially on a night date.

7. Leather pants and shirt

Incorporate minimalism for your first date night in slick leather pants paired with a turtle neck top. This casual wear is simple but elegant, and you won't look like you have tried too much. Ankle boots and a jacket are a great addition for the chilly night. Gold accessories and dewy makeup will finish off the sleek look.

8. Patterned skirt and sweater top

It is always a great outfit for a first date. You can go for a nice patterned chiffon skirt or dress with layering. You can accessorize your outfit with a scarf, stilettos or mules. Finish off the look with a pair of nice earrings, light makeup and a nice statement handbag.

9. Maxi dress

When going on a first date, comfort is key, and if you are not a fan of tight pants, a maxi dress will do. This is a great choice even for an outdoor date, as it leaves room to manoeuvre freely.

There is a variety to choose from when it comes to maxis, from cotton to linen, and also you can opt for plain colour or print. A pretty satin maxi dress is best if you are going for a candlelight dinner. A pair of stilettos or high-heeled shoes will complete the outfit.

10. Denim shorts and top

Most women think that denim shorts are a big no for the first date, but that's not the case. Conversely, men love to see a woman in denim shorts as they accentuate the legs. This casual aesthetic look is not too exaggerated, so denim shorts will impress the guy if your first date is more casual.

You can add a nice top to spice up this outfit and give the first date the importance it deserves. A good colour that is not too bright will pair well with denim shorts and subtle accessories. Make sure you look effortlessly chic by ensuring the other items are of the same colour.

11. Off-shoulder top and jeans

An off-shoulder top and jeans is one of the cute first-date outfits. The off-shoulder top is so romantic and cheeky. You can pair it with simple jeans and shoes, and you are ready to go. There are many options in terms of colour and prints to choose from for the off-shoulder top.

Accessorize the look with a delicate necklace or statement earrings, but don't make it too complicated. Your beautiful shoulders and neckline will wow your new date. In addition, an off-shoulder top is great for a beach date.

12. Co-ords

Co-ords are yet another unique style for first date that guys love. For those days when your creativity is lacking, getting dressed can be as simple as putting on a pair of coordinated pieces. This is great for a night date in a lively location, especially during summer.

In co-ords, loose ruffle pants with a shirt are an anytime option that looks easy but stylish. To make your outfit look chic, you can wear a nice pair of pencil heels.

13. A bodysuit paired with a skirt or pants

Nothing can beat a bodysuit for an effortlessly stylish first date night outfit. It works best when worn with a skirt, a pair of jeans or printed pants. A neutral colour like black works best as it can match various outfits. You can pair it with a gold pendant necklace for guaranteed impact.

14. A dress with sneakers

A dress is one of the simple first-date outfits guys love. A simple dress paired with sneakers is a more fashionable and low-maintenance outfit, especially for spring. Despite being simple, this combo will win you lots of compliments. Pick a fun, bright dress, midi or short, with a subtle print or plain colour. A pair of sneakers will finish off the look and make it more casual.

15. Bell-bottoms with a t-shirt

By rocking the bell-bottom pants, you can bring out the 70s vibes on your first date. The bell-bottom jeans are an all-time favourite common fashion trend and can be paired with a shirt. Add a pair of high heels to add a touch of elegance and finish off the look. This sassy look will create the impression of a bold personality, and your date will love it.

16. A short dress with a jacket

This outfit is great for the changing of the seasons, when the days are warm and nights are cold. During the day, you can impress your date with a short stylish dress, and when it gets colder, you can simply put on a jacket. Not only will it warm you up, but it will also breathe new life into yout outfit.

A good first impression is important. A good outfit should be comfortable to minimize distractions on your first date. When you look good, you feel good, and you will be able to have a good time. The above list of first-date outfits guys love will come in handy on your next love hunt.

