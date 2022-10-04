The A to Z of eboy fashion: origins, style, popular looks

The eboy style has been booming worldwide since the turn of the century. Eboy aesthetic is an evolution of the emo style popular during the 2010s. It has become extremely popular among the youth. If you are unfamiliar with this fashion trend, then learn more about the eboy fashion, its origins and styling principles.

Photo: @nemzyi, @eboyfashion, @eboysclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eboys are typically teenagers or young adults who follow their own rules regarding personal style. They often wear black and white clothing, bold patterns, and cartoon character prints. The origins of eboy fashion can be traced back to Tokyo in the late 1990s—the word ebo means electric boy in Japanese—and its popularity has only grown since.

What is eboy fashion?

Eboy is an original fashion trend that has been around for over ten years. The term eboy refers to a specific subculture of people who tend to wear clothing and accessories that are often considered alternative. This usually means an amalgamation of goth, skate, punk and K-pop influences. This culture phenomenon arose alongside its female counterpart — egirl.

Origins of eboy fashion

The term eboy comes from the word electronic, referring to an electronic boy. One who is an active internet user is often stereotyped as an emo-styled anime and gaming fan trying to get attention on social media.

Late rapper Lil Peep was considered to have become influential in the development of the eboy subculture in the late 2010s.

Lil Peep arrives at the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

His music videos featured many references to Japanese culture, including several prominent eboys dressed up as famous characters from manga and anime. Eboy fashion has since evolved into its unique style with its own rules and customs.

How to dress like an eboy

Eboys dress simple; there are no strict rules for them. The most important thing is that they are comfortable in their clothes. Here are some pointers on how to get into this style:

Don't wear anything too flashy or bright because it might distract from your face.

Avoid wearing clothes that are too tight. Your clothes should fit you perfectly or be on the looser side.

Use neutral colours like white, black, grey and navy blue to appear taller and slimmer.

Don't be afraid to accessorize your look with some belts, chains and safety pins.

Soft eboy outfits inspiration

What does an eboy's wardrobe consist of? The following clothing pieces are likely to be in an eboy's wardrobe:

Oversized t-shirts

Wallet chains

Long sleeve striped T-shirts

Crewneck sweaters and jumpers

Slim denim jeans

Black joggers

White tube socks

Black Vans shoes

Leather belts

Grey trousers

Denim jackets

How to style your eboy clothes

Here's how to rock the eboy style if you're interested in some eboy fashion looks or want to experiment with your aesthetic.

Cuffed pants with socks

Photo: @eboyfashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cuffing your jeans always looks nicer and more fashionable when worn with long socks. Usually the socks are white or black, but feel free to experiment with colours and designs to make the look your own.

Consider a loose T-shirt or sweater that you can tuck into the jeans while holding with a black belt. You can finish up the look with simple boots or Vans sneakers.

The layered look

Photo: @eboysclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The long-sleeved shirt and T-shirt ensemble is one of the simplest combinations to try while learning how to layer. This style is influenced by early 1990s grunge fashion and early 2000s skateboarders.

If you want to complete the outfit, you might choose to add some jewellery, a drop chain, and a beanie. This would be a chic way to stay warm and look fantastic when it's cold out.

Belt chain

Photo: @eboyfashion, @eboysclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The belt chain, commonly referred to as the wallet chain, is one of the most popular trends among eboys. Most of the time, the chain is attached to a belt hole in the front of the pants with one hook, and the second hook is fastened to the back of the same trousers.

Oversized jumper outfit

Photo: @eboyfashion, @eboysclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A typical and simple eboy style is an oversized sweater or jumper worn over a white shirt paired with grey or other neutral-coloured jeans or pants.

The oversized jumper outfit strikes a delicate balance between a formal and informal look. For the ideal semi-formal style, you can also choose to add a skull cap and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Socks

Photo: @eboyfashion, @eboysclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A simple pair of socks somehow exudes style and sophistication. They are a great addition to your attire and make it simple to acquire the stylish eboy style.

When choosing the type of socks to match your shoes, you can also opt to try some with patterns and cool design. For instance, you should wear patterned socks with cuffed pants, sweatpants, or other clothing.

Eboy hairstyles

Men's hairstyles of this kind usually have long hair on top of the head that is defined by a centre part and styled to resemble curtains. The hair typically covers a portion of the face and is lengthy.

Straight hair is frequently parted in the middle or swept over the top to create a fringe look. Eboys also frequently have coloured hair. Below are some of the classic hairstyles for eboys.

Curtains with coloured hair

Photo: @eboyfashion, @eboysclothing, @edwardzo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Using curtains and coloured hair is one of the simplest methods to achieve the look. This style can be modified to fit your preferred style, creating a statement that will get you noticed.

Bro flow

Try a bro flow if you have wavy hair and are seeking a simple yet stylish hairstyle. To achieve this appearance, your hair must be between medium and long. With wavy hair, bro flow works best. All you need to do to get this ultra-cool look is wet your hair, let it air dry and add some gel or mousse, depending on how wet you want it to look in the end.

Asymmetrical fringe

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 22, 1994 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Davis

Source: Getty Images

Asymmetrical fringes are among the haircuts that make the biggest statements. The hair falls unevenly on the fringe, balancing the features.

This may not be the finest appearance for a business setting, but it is ideal for a young man in a creative profession. Try a striking colour if you want to go all out and take pleasure in the attention your hair will get.

Caesar haircut

Photo: @haircrafters on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The caesar haircut is a great choice for short hair since it's fashionable and low-maintenance. It also works well for people with thick or textured hair. Additionally, it is highly versatile and can be combined with various styles to create an outfit that suits your personality.

Short fringe with bleached hair

Photo: @barbertiago1994oficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You should experiment with a short fringe and bleached hair if you are ready for a change and want to draw attention to your best features.

If you are naturally dark, bleached hair can look striking and makes a statement. A short fringe has numerous advantages, one of which is that it is frequently simpler to style and can complement a variety of hair textures and kinds, from straight to wavy.

Eboy accessories

Eboy accessories include earrings, big rings on the fingers, chain belts, padlock necklaces, and fanny pack shoulder bags. To add to the look, you can also have cracked black nail varnish, and perhaps even an eyeliner teardrop on the cheek.

Fashion can sometimes be taken too seriously. It's not about being trendy or following trends; it's about having fun with your clothes and expressing yourself through them. When wearing eboy fashion, one must have courage and the personality of being themselves.

