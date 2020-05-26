60+ iconic 90s slang words and phrases that only true 90s kids will remember

90s slang is slowly re-emerging. You might have used these 90s catchphrases without knowing they are from that era. If you were born in the 2000s, now is your chance to learn something new from the old generation.

Iconic 90s slang words only 90s kids will remember. Photo: pixabay.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most millennials have a strong nostalgia for slang words they used in the 90s era. The decade is remembered for its fun movies, great music bands, and unforgettable television shows. Moreover, most 90s slang words were drawn from popular movies and TV shows.

Iconic 90s slang words you should know

The 90s was a magical era with lots of cool slang words. An increase in alternative media and multiculturalism contributed to the widespread adoption of slang words at that time. Gen Z seems to be bringing back the 90s slang words. Below are some popular 90s lingo words and phrases the youth are using online.

1. All that and a bag of chips

This was one of the top 90s phrases, and it was always a welcome compliment. If someone was described as "all that and a bag of chips," they were admirable and loveable.

Example: Anna is not just cool and hot. She is all that and a bag of chips.

2. Phat

This expressed that something or someone was lit or cool.

Example: Have you listened to Jay-Z's new jam? Man, it's so phat!

3. Cha-ching

Famous 90s slang words and phrases. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 90s, young people used this onomatopoeic expression to refer to money. The word was an imitation of the sound coins made when put together.

Example: The amount of Cha-ching the car cost made me return it to the dealer!

4. No Duh

This was used when someone else told you something rather obvious.

Example: You thought I made up with my crazy ex again? No duh! Not even in the next lifetime.

5. I’m outtie

This cute 90s expression was considered a cool way of saying you were leaving.

Example: I'm outtie right now. I don't want to be stuck in traffic.

6. What's the 411?

This was a way of asking for the latest news.

Example: Hey, I am back from my overseas vacay. What's the 411?

7. The shiznit

90s slang words. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 90s, people used this expression when making comparisons. It meant they preferred something to the other.

Example: Vanilla cake is cool, but chocolate cake is the shiznit!

8. Da bomb

"Da bomb" was used to express that something or someone was really amazing.

Example: That roast was da bomb. Please share the recipe with me.

9. Dip/Let's dip

"Dip or let's dip" meant to leave.

Example: I will see you lovelies later. I have to dip.

10. Not me!

These popular 90s slang words expressed sarcasm. People used it at the end of statements to mean what they said was false.

Example: I reply to messages and call back instantly. Not me!

11. Beans

"Beans" meant money, particularly US dollars.

Example: Can you please lend me two beans for soda?

12. Chica

Slang words 90s kids used. Photo: pexels.com, @Ron Lach (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chica meant a girl.

Example: Hey, chica! Sup with you? I have not seen you in a minute.

13. What’s the dealio?

People used this expression in the '90s to seek updates about a situation or someone's life. The question meant, "What's up?" or "What's going on?" It's a contraction of "What's the deal, yo?"

Example: I thought I was the only one the teacher wanted to meet this afternoon. What’s the dealio?

14. Good to go

It meant that someone was ready or set to go.

Example: Hey, are you ready to leave? I'm good to go.

15. It's cashed

This was a way of saying that something was done or gone.

Example: I lost my favorite basketball in school. I cannot believe it's cashed.

16. Jack you up

"Jack you up" meant beating someone to a pulp.

Example: If someone bullies my little sis, I'm gonna jack them up.

17. All that

"All that" was a compliment of sorts in the 90s. The phrase was also used to disapprove someone's opinion about something or someone else.

Example: You believe Chicago is all that because you have never been to California.

18. Home skillet

"Home skillet" referred to a best friend you could confide in about anything you were going through in life.

They could go the extra mile to ensure you were okay, and they would even prepare dinner for you in a skillet if needed.

Example: Hey, home skillet! Come on over. I have tons to tell you.

19. Man, I'm slammin'

Famous 90s slang phrases. Photo: pexels.com, @Mental Health America (MHA) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This was a way of expressing that you were doing good.

Example: I got a new job! Man, I'm slammin'.

20. Score

This phrase meant sleeping with someone you just met or never thought was attracted to you enough to do it.

Example: You have been checking him out for long. Did you score last night, then?

21. Get a life

The phrase meant someone has a boring life and needs to start doing some exciting things. It was also used to tell someone not to meddle in another person's affairs.

Example: You are mad at her because she went camping on Saturday instead of studying with you? Get a life!

22. Dang it!

It was another way of saying, "Ow, man!" It showed that you had done something off or hurt yourself.

Example: Dang it! I spilled the drink on my new white dress!

23. My bad

Saying "My bad" meant you were sorry for your mistake. Some would use the phrase to express sarcasm and an unapologetic attitude.

Example: My bad, I accidentally broke your favorite flower vase.

24. PSYCH!

People used this word to indicate a reversal of a previous mean statement.

Example: Here, let me give you a sip of my drink… PSYCH!

25. Talk to the hand

"Talk to the hand" was among the most common 90's sayings. It was used to tell someone you were no longer interested in the conversation. The phrase also expressed anger.

Example:

Jane: You won't believe what happened to Hannah that morning?

Mary: Talk to the hand, Jane! I'm not too fond of gossip.

26. 110 Percent

"110 Percent" was among the best 90s sayings among the youth. The phrase meant you were telling the truth or sure about something. People adopted the slang word as a joke from a 1992 episode of The Simpsons.

Example: She knows where luxury bags are more affordable. I trust her 110 Percent.

27. Kick him to the curb

Slang words only 90s kids will remember. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It meant breaking up with a guy who mistreated a girl or was no longer treating her right.

Example: He forgot your birthday? Girl, kick him to the curb!

28. Eat my shorts

"Eat my shorts" was used to show rebellion against someone above you.

Example:

Older brother: Jackson, I told you to clean the house.

Jackson: Eat my shorts!

29. As if!

This is one of the best phrases to remember from the 90s. It was a sarcastic response to an absurd question or statement. The phrase was drawn from the 1995 American teen comedy movie titled Clueless.

Example: Mom thinks we're in love, we'll get married, and have many children. As if!

30. Booyah!

You cannot talk about slang from the 90s without mentioning "Booyah!" This word showed enthusiasm and excitement.

Example: I am getting married to Matt. Booyah!

31. Oh, Snap!

Slang from the 90s. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This multipurpose exclamation could express joy, shock, disbelief, dismay, or any other strong emotion.

Example: Oh, Snap! My new laptop just fell on the concrete and broke.

32. Scrub

This 90s slang word referred to a broke or jobless man. He had no class and no prospects in life. For these reasons, he would not get love and attention from classy ladies.

Example: Luke asked me out on a date, but I declined. He is a scrub and girl; you know I have a no-scrubs policy.

33. Bada-bing

Iconic 90s slang phrases. Photo: pexels.com, @PNW Production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"Bada-bing" was used to express surprise or emphasize something impressive.

Example: You are a Bada-bing! How do you score so many goals?!

34. Voilà!

People used this French expression to point out distant objects to another person. It means "there is" or 'there are."

Example: Voila! There she comes. Can you see her walking out of the store?

35. Not!

"Not!" was commonly used in the 1990s and can be described as another version of psych. It was mainly used to express sarcasm and was made famous by the film Wayne's World. Usually, it was used at the end of the sentence to hit someone with a reversal of what they thought was the truth.

Example: This is an exciting discovery that could revolutionize the world... NOT!

36. Fart-knocker

This was one of the top 90s internet slang used to refer to a useless or low-class person. It was an insult that was first said by coined by Butthead from MTV's Beavis and ButtHead.

Example: I am not going on a date with that fart-knocker.

37. Monet

"Monet" described people who seemed attractive from a distance but looked otherwise when you came closer to them. It applies to both men and women.

Example: You think that Elias is hot? Girl, you better look again because he is a Monet!

38. Aiight

Iconic 90s slang words and phrases. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This was the short form of "All right," and the cool kids commonly used it.

Example: Harvard rejected my application, but I'm aiight.

39. Crunk

The term "crunk" described a celebration or party that was wild.

Example: Let's go to Jayden's party at midnight. That is when it gets really crunky.

40. Buzzkill

In the 90s, people used the word "buzzkill" when a person or thing had a depressing or dispiriting effect. It meant someone or something was spoiling the mood or the pleasure of others.

Example: You want to leave already? Please stay. Don't be a buzzkill.

41. Come on

90s slang terms. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You say "come on" to encourage someone to tell you something, do something, try harder, or hurry up.

Example: Come on - You can tell me anything. Or don't you trust me?

42. Whatever

"Whatever" is among the 90s slang terms that will never be outdated. It lets someone know you want out of the discussion or argument. You no longer care who wins or loses the argument.

Example: Okay, fine, I get it. You think you are the best thing that ever happened to the world. Whatever!

43. Fly

"Fly" meant awesome or cool.

Example: Your dance moves are totally fly! Did you study dance in college?

44. Hella

"Hella" showed extra emphasis in any sentence.

Example: I watched Hearts Of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse. Boy, that documentary is hella chilling.

45. Getting jiggy

"Getting jiggy" was among the most famous sayings in the 90s. The phrase meant getting loose or doing something to relieve stress.

Example: I have had a very rough week at the office. I need to get jiggy with it.

46. Word

This was a way of expressing agreement or affirmation, and it was a shortened version of "Word up, yo."

Example:

Lola: Do you really understand what I am going through?

Ramona: Word.

47. Harsh

People say you are being "harsh" when you are stern, cruel, oppressive, or tough on someone.

Example: You should not have snapped at your wife in public. That was harsh.

48. Skeezy

"Skeezy" meant someone or something was morally or physically disgusting or repulsive.

Example: You can't wear that skeezy attire to church.

49. Sup

This three-syllable slang word was a greeting and the short form of "What's up with you?" or "wassup."

Example:

Bob: Sup, my guy, what you been up to?

Mike: Nothing really, sup with you?

50. Snarky

Famous slang words from the 90s. Photo: pexels.com, @Yan Krukau (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"Snarky" expressed mockery and sarcasm. People in the 90s used the word to criticize others and hurt their feelings.

Example: The student who made those snarky comments should stand up!

51. Hush

"Hush" was used as an interjection to command someone to be silent or quiet.

Example: Hush now! I am watching the news. Tell me about it later.

52. Open up a can on…

"Open up a can on…" was one of the top 90's phrases that alerted someone that they had just crossed a line and would regret it. It did not necessarily mean that a physical fight would ensue.

Example: My son broke my iPhone! I'm about to open up a can on the little brat!

53. Bugging out

"Bugging out" was used to describe someone's strange behavior.

Example: Leslie, are you okay? Why the hell are you bugging out?

54. You go, girl!

Slang words 90s kids remember. Photo: pexels.com, @EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This was a commonly used celebratory cheer that showed someone you were proud of their accomplishments.

Example: You bought your first house? You go, girl!

55. Bounce

This was used to indicate that someone was going to make an immediate departure.

Example: It is getting late. Are you guys ready? Let's bounce!

56. Bout it-bout it

This phrase came from hip-hop culture. It meant someone was ready for anything. It was the equivalent of "Sure, why not?"

Example: Chris asked me to go out to a movie with him. I told him that I was bout it-bout it.

57. Clownin'

It meant going crazy or acting crazy.

Example: Lately, Stephanie is not herself. She has been straight clownin' on everybody.

58. Crib

Slang words used in the 90s. Photo: pexels.com, @EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"Crib" meant someone's house or place.

Example: Joycelyn invited us over to her new crib. We will party all night!

59. Went postal

It meant that someone was losing it or going crazy.

Example: She went postal when her husband cheated on her with a college girl. Yikes!

60. Salty

This adjective described someone who was often angry for no apparent reason. It could also mean a bitter person.

Example: Why are you so salty right now?

61. Take a chill pill

90s slang terms. Photo: pexels.com, @Diva Plavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This phrase was used to tell someone to cool down.

Example: You have been angry all morning. Take a chill pill.

62. Spousal Unit

"Spousal Unit" was a 90s generic term for spouse, companion, mate, or partner, especially when one did not want to mention a name.

Example: My Spousal Unit bought me a car.

63. Verklempt

People in the 90s would say "Verklempt" when someone could not speak because they were flustered, nervous, or overwhelmed by emotions.

Example: He got all verklempt when talking about his sick kids.

64. Yada, yada, yada

People used this 90s slang word as an interjection to shut someone down when giving repetitive information or a boring, tedious, or lengthy speech.

Example: Yada, yada, yada! Why don't you wrap up that lecture?

65. Chillax

Slang from the 90s. Photo: pexels.com, @Jack Sparrow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Youth in the 90s would use the phrase "chillax" when asking someone to stop worrying, calm down, relax, wind down, or settle.

Example: Chillax! It is only 8:00 am. We'll clean the house in the afternoon.

What are some old slang words?

90s movie quotes were a huge part of that era's slang. Below are some timeless 90s slang quotes from movies:

Keep the change, ya filthy animal – Home Alone (1990)

(1990) Hasta la vista, baby – Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

(1991) You can't handle the truth! – A Few Good Men (1992)

(1992) You're killin' me, Smalls – The Sandlot (1993)

(1993) Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get – Forrest Gump (1994)

(1994) To infinity... and beyond! – Toy Story (1995)

(1995) Show me the money! – Jerry Maguire (1996)

(1996) I'm king of the world! – Titanic (1997)

(1997) Now that's some high-quality H2O – The Water Boy (1998)

(1998) I see dead people – The Sixth Sense (1999)

What was popular in the 90s?

Slang words dominated the streets, the Backstreet Boys were royals, Pokémon collections were highly valued, Pringles were a lunchtime currency, and most people thought the world would end in 2000. A decade later, people are still alive and reminiscing about the good old times.

What is "freaking" in the 90s lingo slang?

In the 90s, people said "totally buggin'" instead of "freaking out." For instance, someone would say, "I'm totally buggin'! I think I am pregnant."

What was popular slang in the 90s?

"Bounce," "I'm outtie," and "let's dip/dip" were popular slang in the 90s. People used these words to mean they were leaving. For instance, someone would tell their friends, "Let's dip," or "I'mma 'bout to bounce," or "It's getting late! I'm outtie."

Was the word "what if" slang in the 90s?

People in the 90s used the phrase "what if" to dare someone. It was also a rude response to push someone to reveal the consequences of rebelling, disobeying, or not doing something.

Example:

Mum: Clean your room. You are old enough now.

Daughter: What if!

What slang words were used in the 90s?

"The shiznit" and "Da bomb" are some common 90s slang words. People used these words when comparing things or people. For instance, you would say, "Hip-hop music is cool, but Afrobeat songs are da bomb." Someone else can say, "I love heels, but boots are the shiznit."

What were popular sayings in the 90s?

"Take a chill pill" and "Chillax" were famous sayings in the 90s. People would say this when telling someone to calm down. For instance, someone would say, "Chillax! You will meet the right man someday."

What slang words were used in the 90s?

"All that" and "All that and a bag of chips" were famous words in the 90s. People used them as compliments and to disagree if something or someone was not as good as they thought. For instance, someone would say, "he thinks she is all that when he is not even handsome."

What is the 90s slang for crazy?

"Going crazy" and "Trippin" meant the same thing in the 90. These terms meant someone was behaving crazy or irrationally.

What is the 90s slang for boyfriend?

People in the 90s called a boyfriend boo.

90s slang words are slowly coming back. For this reason, we have chosen the top words and phrases people in the 90s used and their meanings. Although English slang is evolving, timeless 90s words will always be cherished.

Legit.ng also shared 80s catchphrases that you will love. 80s slang is radical to the max and has a specific aesthetic. Almost anyone who grew up in that era can recognize these words immediately.

You can use the 80s slang words on your social media captions and WhatsApp statuses. They still sound dope and cool among the old and younger generation.

Source: Legit.ng