Early 2000s fashion for men: trends that are seeing a comeback

It wasn't too long ago that the early 2000s were considered by many to be a fashion disaster. Men's fashion, in particular, was all about baggy clothes, tracksuits, and oversized everything. But times have changed, and those once considered "fashion don'ts" are now slowly making a comeback. Think back to the early 2000s fashion for men; you will likely remember low-rise jeans, velour tracksuits, graphic t-shirts, and trucker hats. While some of these trends would better remain in the past, others are seeing a resurgence in popularity.

Photo: @themogulway, @sheinmen, @KingpinSkateSupply, @shvetsa, @jachsny (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the early 2000s, men's fashion brands made a killing with confusing but sleek, catchy, and very youth-friendly fashion. From clothing such as jeans, chunky belts, shirts, jackets, and shorts to footwear from famous brands like Nike and Adidas, others set the pace for other upcoming brands.

What did men wear in the 2000s?

The 2000s was a decade that saw some significant changes in men's fashion. One of the biggest changes was the move away from traditional dress codes and toward a more casual aesthetic. This shift was inspired by streetwear and, most particularly, the hip-hop culture.

Another major trend in men's fashion during the 2000s was the rise of athleisure. That style blended athletic clothing with more traditional pieces like jeans or khakis. This trend became popular because it was comfortable and easy to wear. Some other notable trends from the 2000s include:

Velour tracksuits

Photo: @reginacolón, @themogulway on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Velour tracksuits were once considered a fashion faux pas. But today, they are a must-have style for any self-respecting fashionista.

A velour tracksuit is a casual two-piece outfit consisting of a jacket and pants made from velour, a plush, velvety fabric. They were popular in the early 2000s but fell out of favour as more casual; athleisure styles became en vogue.

In recent years, however, velour tracksuits have returned as celebrities and fashion icons rock the retro style. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the A-listers who sport velour tracksuits.

Cargos

Photo: @sheinmen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cargos for men are making a comeback in the 2000s. This once casual wear is now a fashion-forward choice for men. Celebrities and fashion icons are leading the way in cargo pant style.

Whether you are looking for a relaxed and comfortable fit or something more tailored, there are plenty of options for men's cargo. They are a versatile choice for your wardrobe, as you can dress them up or down.

Cardigans

Photo: @sheinmen, @knittingtoorder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cardigans are a must-have item for men's wardrobes nowadays. Celebrities and fashion icons made this hip and trendy style famous in the 2000s. Today, cardigans are making a comeback as one of the most popular styles for men. There are many reasons why cardigans are so popular today.

They are versatile pieces you can wear for formal and casual occasions.

Cardigans come in various colours and styles, sure to fit your taste.

They are comfortable and easy to wear, making them perfect for any season.

Consider investing in a cardigan if you want a new style to add to your wardrobe.

Trucker hats

Photo: @KingpinSkateSupply on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trucker hats enjoyed a surge in popularity in the early 2000s, thanks partly to their appearances in movies and television. Today, they remain a popular choice for men who want to add a touch of retro style to their look.

Trucker hats are typically made of a mesh material that helps to keep the head cool, making them ideal for summertime wear. They also have a wide brim that helps to shield the eyes from the sun.

Whether you are looking for a classic black trucker hat or something with a more colourful design, there are plenty of options. And thanks to their affordable price point, trucker hats are a great way to experiment with different styles without breaking the bank.

Bucket hats

Photo: @Oneaestheticpage, @calligraphy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bucket hats are popular for men who want to stay cool and stylish. They are perfect for summer days spent outdoors.

Bucket hats are also a good choice for men with balding or thinning hair, as they can help to cover the head and protect the scalp from the sun. The hats are available in various colours and styles, so you can find the perfect one to match your style.

Denim

Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa, @godisablejacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Denim has been a staple in men's fashion for decades, and the 2000s were no different. While the skinny jean look was popular in the early 2000s, the later years saw a return to looser fitting styles. Distressed and ripped jeans were also popular in the 2000s, as was the "baggy" look.

Overall, denim in the 2000s was all about personal style and expression. Whether you rocked a pair of skinny jeans or baggy pants, as long as you felt confident in what you were wearing, that's all that mattered. And with so many different styles to choose from, there was something for everyone.

Low-rise jeans

Photo: @Myntrawomensfashion, @VJyotirmayee on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Low-rise jeans dominated the fashion scene in the 2000s with their stylish trends. These jeans sit lower on the hips and are usually tight around the legs. This style is perfect for those who want to show off their physique. Low-rise jeans are also comfortable.

If you want a stylish and trendy way to improve your wardrobe, consider investing in a pair of low-rise jeans.

Polar fleece

Photo: @jachsny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Polar fleece is a soft, lightweight fabric with a napped surface. It constitutes 100% polyester fibre, and you can use it in sportswear and outerwear.

While polar fleece was an item of favourite outdoor clothing, it has become increasingly popular as a stylish fabric for everyday wear.

Polar fleece is an excellent choice for activewear because it is lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying. It is also warm, making it ideal for cold weather. In addition, polar fleece is resistant to static and pilling, so it will keep you looking sharp even after washing it many times.

Polo under a collared shirt

Photo: pexels.com, @polinach, @edgarserrano, @framedbydavinci on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Polo under a collared shirt is a shirt you wear beneath a sweater or another shirt. It is usually cotton-made and has a collar that stands up around the neck. The shirt is usually buttoned up and has short sleeves.

This fashion emerged in the early 2000s, and its popularization came from celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Polo under a collared shirt has come back recently and is now a popular fashion trend.

This style is a great way to add an extra layer of warmth in the colder months. It is also a preference for those who want to show off their style.

Why is 2000s fashion coming back?

Every decade seems to have its unique style that comes back around eventually. Right now, it's the 2000s turn.

Why are early 2000s men's fashion brands coming back? A few reasons why the 2000s are big again in the fashion world include:

Fashion is always cyclical. What was popular years back will eventually become popular again.

Many people in their 20s and 30s grew up in the 2000s, so they're nostalgic. If you feel nostalgic for the 2000s or want to try a new trend, consider incorporating some 2000s-inspired pieces into your wardrobe.

The 2000s were a time of experimentation in fashion. It was a period of trucker hats, low-rise jeans, and cargo pants. People were willing to take more risks with their style back then, which is always an admired move.

What to wear to a 2000s party

Photo: pexels.com, @mostafasanadd, @hazardos, @visiondeenfoque (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Early 2000s fashion men have a few options for dressing for 2000s parties. While the options may have changed since the last time you went to a party, there are still plenty of great choices available. Some choices for a 2000s party include:

Picking the right top is essential: While a button-down shirt or polo may have been standard party attire in the past, it's all about standing out from the crowd. Try a loud patterned shirt or a quirky graphic tee to make a statement.

While a button-down shirt or polo may have been standard party attire in the past, it's all about standing out from the crowd. Try a loud patterned shirt or a quirky graphic tee to make a statement. The bottom half is all about comfort: Whether you wear jeans, shorts, or sweats, make sure you're picking something you'll be comfortable dancing in all night.

Whether you wear jeans, shorts, or sweats, make sure you're picking something you'll be comfortable dancing in all night. Don't forget the accessories: A great pair of shades or a flashy watch can add to your party look.

A great pair of shades or a flashy watch can add to your party look. Make sure your shoes are on point: Whether you opt for sneakers, sandals, or something in between, make sure your shoes are clean and comfortable so you can dance the night away.

The early 2000s fashion for men saw vigorous experimentation in fashion. It was a period of low-rise jeans and trucker hats. People were willing to take more risks with their style back then, which is always an admired move. If you feel nostalgic for the 2000s or want to try a new trend, consider incorporating some 2000s-inspired pieces into your wardrobe.

