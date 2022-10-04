90s hip-hop fashion staples that are still popular to this day

Hip-hop from the 1990s was a driving force behind musical and visual innovation. Its rise to fame in the 1990s made it clear that a new fashion trend was taking shape. Check out a few of the 90s hip-hop fashion trends that are still in style today.

The 90s hip-hop outfits. Photo: @artpce, @protocol_used_select, @williammayjewellers, @baggystreetwear on Instagram (modified by author)

The 1990s are remembered for their abundance of fashion styles. Here is a brief overview of the key pieces in the hip-hop 90s outfits and how each item uniquely represented the era's fashion.

90s hip-hop fashion staples that are still popular

Below are some popular female and male 90s hip-hop fashions that are still rocking.

Baggy clothes

Marcus Paulk during The 2000 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Skaters and hip-hop musicians popularised this style in the 1990s. There are various explanations for why people started wearing baggy clothes. The most typical explanation was that it originated from the black gang Cripps and Blood in California.

Another hypothesis is that this trend was brought about by underprivileged youngsters wearing hand-me-downs from older siblings. Even now, most people still like baggy clothing like t-shirts, hoodies, jeans, and pants.

Timberland boots

Schuhe, Stiefel, alte Wanderstiefel von Timberland. Photo: Schöning

Despite being made for those in the construction industry and similar occupations, the shoes quickly became popular with New York's drug traffickers, who required robust, durable footwear to keep their feet warm and dry while working long shifts on the streets.

Rappers like Biggie, Tupac, Nas, and Aaliyah are just a few well-known rappers who have been spotted wearing these timberlands. Many young and older people use these shoes nowadays as fashion statements.

Bucket hats

American hip hop band Run-DMC, circa. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Bucket hats were fashionable in hip-hop during the early 1990s, and members of EPMD and the Wu-Tang Clan frequently wore them. Bucket hats are still in use today and are popular among American celebrities like Billie Eilish and Rihanna. Even fashionable Nigerian singers like Fireboy DML and idling fashion fans continue to rock them.

Bandana

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Bandanas were worn as a top in 90s hip-hop fashion for women. They were also the decade's hair ornament. Several rappers and musicians, including Tupac, wore bandanas around their heads.

Even though the style is not as popular as in the 1990s, young teenagers are still seen wearing bandanas that are usually worn across the neck or tied around the head.

Kangol caps

Samuel L. Jackson during NATO ShoWest 1996 Convention at Bally's Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Kangol caps were one of the most popular cap styles worn by rappers. Although hip-hop's image has changed, Kangol's influence has not. Samuel L. Jackson is a well-known celebrity for wearing a Kangol cap.

Bomber jackets

Musical guest Big Boi performs. Photo: Stacie McChesney/NBCU

Military pilots wore this garment, originally known as flight jackets, to stay warm in unheated fighter planes. Almost everyone in hip-hop owned a bomber jacket in the 1990s.

The jacket is currently one of the most treasured wardrobe outfits for both men and women. There are many different types to pick from, and they go with any outfit.

90s sunglasses

Nick Camen on the seashore wearing a waistcoat and a pair of sunglasses. Photo: Angelo Deligio

One of the emerging trends that call for a lot of courage to pull off is the 90s sunglasses. Sunglasses heavily influenced hip-hop culture, and the 1990s rap music movement gave rise to some of the decade's most well-known fashions.

These sunglasses are trendy in the fashion scene and look pretty chic. Popular Nigerian celebrities who still rock in these glasses are Jim Iyke and Stephanie Okereke.

Puffy jackets

American DJ Spinderella of American hip hop band Salt-n-Pepa, wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger singlet beneath a red quilted jacket. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Another 90s hip-hop costume ideas trend was puffy jackets, which were essential for anyone who intended to spend a lot of time standing on street corners in chilly places. They have been reimagined with fresh silhouettes, prints, and patterns to fit the winter season.

Camouflage

A guest wears camouflage pants, a black leather jacket, a turtleneck, and pointed heels outside Ferrari during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Photo: Christian Vierig

Camouflage was worn by gangsta rappers, including Tupac, Biggie, and Das EFX. It gave street fashion this impression of aggressive masculinity. Camo print remained popular among hip-hop musicians and the community even as hip-hop fashion trends evolved.

Denim

American hip hop band Salt-n-Pepa wearing denim jackets with their arms folded, in a studio portrait, location unspecified, United States, circa 1990. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

The 90s hip-hop clothing denim has not yet gone out of style. It has long been the go-to clothing choice for street style, from jeans to cropped denim jackets and dungarees.

Durags

Cam'ron attends the City by the Sea premiere on August 26, 2002, at the Union Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Durags were majorly worn by male rappers, such as 50 Cent and Nelly. They have become customary for women to wear these days because it isn't just a fashion statement but also a grooming tool for creating waves in the hair. Artists from Nigeria like Teni and Fireboy are fans of the durag.

Crop top

American pop singer Britney Spears during a promotional photo shoot at Munich, Germany 1999. Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz

Crop tops were women's 90s hip-hop fashion back at the time, and popular celebrities like Britney Spears wore them on stage and the red carpet at events.

The design has evolved, and various crop top styles are now available, both custom-made and designed. The fashion is popular among young women who prefer to rock them with jeans, shorts, or pants.

Cargo pants

Kanye West is seen arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One of the most often used types of pants throughout the 1990s fashion era was cargo pants. These pants have numerous pockets on the sides.

Cargo pants come in various styles, such as denim, oversize, or elasticized legs. They look great when worn with a crop top, sneakers, and a cross-body belt bag.

Dungarees and overalls

An image of Will Smith. Photo: Chris Cuffaio

The 1990s saw a huge influx of dungarees. Everyone wore them all the time. They gained more popularity than just being train workers' uniforms. These hip-hop clothes for men are currently available in denim types, and anyone can wear them.

Gold rope chain

Run DMC and, Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels perform on October 10, 1986. Photo: Alan Singer

Back then, rappers wore large gold rope chains, symbols of success, wealth, and fame. Well-known musicians such as Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Eminem, and Jay Z have embraced the style, which still trends.

Tracksuit

Sportlerin, Leichtathletik DDRdie Hochspringerin im Trainingsanzugsitzend auf dem Rasen- o.J. Photo: Wlocka

Tracksuits were the standard streetwear ensembles back then. They are still fashionable, and many people wear them in new designs.

Air Jordans

Air Jordan" Nike shoes worn by Chicago Bulls' centre Michael Jordan #23 during a game against the Washington Bullets at Capital Centre circa 1985 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Focus on Sport

Michael Jordan's collaboration with Nike helped make this footwear popular in the 1990s. It wasn't just for basketball players it was also popular among hip-hop fans.

Rappers in the 1990s evolved from musicians to fashion pioneers. The above 90s hip-hop fashions dominate today and are still popular among men and women.

