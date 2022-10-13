2000s hip-hop fashion trends that were popular on the scene

The 2000s hip-hop fashion trends are considered one of the most influential in the music genre’s history. Top hip-hop artists were at the forefront, showcasing the latest trends and their fans were quick to embrace them. Anything that suggested affluence was iconic, from the then-trending apparel to designer jewellery.

Hip-hop artists have been trendsetters in the fashion world. Fashion is a significant part of hip-hop culture, as some outfits are directly linked to the music genre. If you are a fashion enthusiast, you will relate to many 2000s hip-hop fashion trends.

2000s hip-hop fashion trends for men

Pioneer hip-hop musicians such as Tupac and Notorious BIG were fashion trendsetters. The 2000s saw many artists emerge and significantly influence the fashion world. Here are some notable hip-hop fashion trends for men that gained popularity in the 2000s.

1. Grillz

An African-American man with a gold grill, thick beard and sunglasses, smiling. Photo: kali9

Expensive jewellery, also known as bling, has been used by many artists to show their flashy life and wealth status. Artists donned bling around their necks and wore rings on their fingers. In the 2000s, grillz came into the scene and was embraced by many artists. Grillz are dental jewellery made from gold, silver, and platinum.

2. Oversize clothing

T-Pain performs at the Conseco Fieldhouse on March 21, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Joey Foley

Baggy T-shirts and pants were the real deal for men in the 2000s. The rap duo Kriss Kross allegedly introduced the dress style in the 80s and 90s. It gradually gained popularity peaking in the 2000s. Rappers such as P Diddy, Cam’ron, and Dipset made the style attractive during the period.

3. Team jerseys

Rapper Fabolous in September, 2002 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Gregory Bojorquez

Donning your favourite team’s jersey was another visible fashion trend in the hip-hop world. Most musicians showed their allegiance to teams in different games, such as basketball, baseball, and football, by wearing their jerseys. The jerseys were seen as cool and trendy outfits that complimented hip-hop music.

4. Timberland boots and Air Force One sneakers

A passerby wears brown Timberland suede shoes, black jeans. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Air force one sneakers by Nike were coveted possessions during the 2000s. The shoes were not only hip-hop enthusiasts’ favourites, but basketball game fans also liked them. Besides the sneakers, Timberland boots were also worn by many hip-hop lovers. The boots were regularly matched with oversize clothing.

5. Durags

Recording artist KIIINGSAM poses At Home With TikTok's "The Drip Crib". Photo: Jon Kopaloff

For a long time, durags were worn by African-Americans until rappers Eminem and Mac Miller made them popular among whites. The durag became Eminem’s signature attire in the 2000s and attracted a massive following. Other artists known for wearing durags are Ja Rule and Nelly.

6. Sweatbands

US Hip-Hop star and Pimp My Ride host, Xzibit, performs on stage in concert at the Sydney leg of his "Full Circle World Tour" in support of his album of the same name. Photo: Sergio Dionisio

Sweatbands are sometimes referred to as headbands and were popular among athletes. Artist Nelly is known for starting the sweatband fashion trend in hip-hop, and many other singers and fans quickly embraced it.

7. Customised jewellery

Hip-hop musicians already wore ordinary jewellery in the 80s and 90s. However, in the 2000s, customised jewellery emerged, and most artists preferred them over ordinary ones. Customised jewellery enhanced artists’ identities.

8. Shutter shades

Two Neon Shutter Shade Novelty Glasses Glowing in the Dark Blue Background High Angle View. Photo: MirageC

These shades are available in different names, including slated shades and louvred shades. They have been known to exist since the 1950s, but the hip-hop world made them popular in the 2000s. Many top singers opted for the louvred sunglasses, making them trendy.

9. Camouflage clothing

Photo: pexels.com, @erikmclean

Also known as camo pants, they were a common fashion trend in the 2000s and were worn by both men and women. The attires gave the artists a jungle-like appearance and complimented many other dressing styles. Men still wear the clothes, but women prefer the feminine variations.

10. Bandana scarf

Photo: pexels.com, @brettsayles

Bandana was a fashion statement for most rappers in the 80s and 90s, especially Tupac Shakur, who wore it in most of his appearances. The attire formed part of the major fashion trends in the 2000s and is still embraced by some entertainers today. Nowadays, bandana scarves are worn by women and men over the head, neck, and hands.

Hip-hop female 2000s fashion

Female hip-hop artists have shown significant influence in the fashion world. 2000s hip-hop fashion brands such as Sean John, Lacoste, and Von Dutch partnered with the artists to promote their products. Here are notable female fashion trends for the decade.

1. Coloured sunglasses

Photo: pexels.com, @isaacweatherly

Sunglasses with different shades are popular among ladies and men who love hip-hop music. They were considered an in-thing in the 2000s following Seal Paul and Blue Cantrell’s music video Breath. Depending on your outfit, you can complement it with your choice of sunglass shade.

2. Crop tops

Demi Lovato performs at the Q102 Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Fusco

While these outfits have been around for a long time, they were highlighted in the early 2000s hip-hop fashion. Female artists wore different designs of attire in multiple colours and fabrics. Interestingly, fans of other music genres, such as soul and pop music, also embraced the outfit.

3. Folded neckline

Folded off-shoulder tops have gained prominence among fashion enthusiasts since 2019. However, they were once referred to as the folded neckline in the 2000s. They were one of the favourite attires among female artists.

4. Hoop earrings

Issa Rae attends LAFW: A N4XT Experience - Issa Rae: The Delta Runway Runway Collection at Advanced Airlines in Hawthorne, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

The likes of Beyonce Knowles and Brandy were among the first female hip-hop artists to don hoop earrings. The earrings were simple yet classy, making them a top item on the list of accessories of many female artists. The accessories are still fashionable to date.

5. Boot-cut denim

Photo: pexels.com, @ninahill

Boot-cut jeans are almost similar to bell bottoms. The attire gained prominence in the early 2000s after female hip-hop bigwigs started wearing them. It almost disappeared, but lately, it is gradually returning to the fashion scene.

6. Bohemian skirts

Bohemian skirts were also introduced to the 2000s fashion and were preferred due to their easy design. The skirts are casual and make one feel free, girly and stylish. Several female hip-hop stars donned the outfits in most of their music videos.

7. Shredded tops

An abstract pile of several different pairs of ragged old blue jeans ready to be recycled. Photo: Willowpix

Shredded tops were iconic outfits among female rappers who dominated the hip-hop world in the 2000s. The tops came in different designs, but one common thing about them is that they were all shredded. Soon after the hip-hop female artists started wearing them, many followers were not left behind.

Undoubtedly, the 2000s hip-hop fashion trends significantly contributed to the hip-hop fashion industry. More fashion designs emerge, and musicians continue influencing people, making them follow the trends.

