Ashley Matheson’s biography: age, height, net worth, measurements

Who is Ashley Matheson? She is a Canadian social media personality and a fashion model. Ashley has made significant achievements by uploading lip-sync and dance videos to her TikTok account. She is also active on YouTube, where she also uploads her funny facial expressions and dance videos.

Canadian fashion model and social media personality Ashley Matheson. Photo: @smashedely

Source: Instagram

Ashley made waves as a social media star by posting her unique modelling pictures, which has made her a popular figure on the internet. She started her YouTube journey in 2020. Have a look at her bio to find out interesting details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Ashley Matheson

Ashley Matheson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 July 2001

24 July 2001 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada, United States

Ottawa, Canada, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, United States

Los Angeles, United States Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in Pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Body measurements in inches: 34-27-34

34-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-68-86

86-68-86 Body type: Slim

Slim Dress size: 6(US)

6(US) Shoe size: 12 (US)

12 (US) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Social media personality, fashion model

Social media personality, fashion model Net worth: $ 700,000

Ashley Matheson’s bio

She was born in Ottawa, Canada, in a Christian family. She grew up in Ottawa, Canada, together with her family.

How old is Ashley Matheson from TikTok?

As of 2022, Ashley Matheson’s age is 21 years. The TikTok star celebrates her birthday on 24 July every year, and her birth sign is Leo.

Career

Ashley Matheson is a popular figure in social media due to her unique lip-sync and dancing videos. The Canadian fashion star made her debut when she launched her TikTok account. There, she posts funny short clips showcasing her unique dancing skills.

Canadian TikToker Ashley Matheson. Photo: @smashedely

Source: Instagram

The TikToker has uploaded quite a high number of videos in the video-sharing app, and she has attracted 6.8 million followers on her account which is yet to be verified.

Ashley Matheson is also an uprising model. Her popularity in TikTok and other online platforms made her noticed by huge brands such as the Zombie Model Management.

Zombie Model Management is a full-service agency that supports and partners with fashion models, actors, athletes, and musicians by nurturing their professional careers. The agency is based in Florida, United States. She is also a model for Models International Mgmt and Montage Models.

The Canadian star is also a YouTuber. She launched her YouTube channel on 8 February 2020. There, she uploads dance videos and some of her funny TikTok videos.

The Canadian TikTok star is also active on Instagram and Twitter, but her social media pages are yet to be verified.

Who is Ashley Matheson's boyfriend?

Ashley has not gone public with her relationship. However, the Canadian TikTok star seems to be in a romantic relationship with Con Ken Finn, a model. The duo shares romantic photos of each other on their social media platforms. However, Ashley is yet to officially introduce him as her spouse.

How much is Ashley Matheson’s net worth?

The TikToker makes her living through social media. According to Net Worth Post, her net worth is estimated to be around $700,000, but this information is not official.

Canadian celebrity Ashley Matheson. Photo: @smashedely

Source: Instagram

Ashley Matheson’s height

He is 5 feet 6 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 119 pounds (54 kgs). She has a slim body type, brown eyes, and blonde hair.

Ashley Matheson’s body measurements are 34-27-34 inches (or 86-68-86 cm). Her shoe size is 12 (US), and her dress size is 6 (US).

Ashley Matheson has made it big on social media at a young age. Her funny lip-sync videos have earned her a considerable following, especially on TikTok.

