Different gele styles to help you look great at any event

Do you have a wedding coming up, or is it an introduction ceremony you are attending? Modern or traditional, you can rock in any of the popular gele styles and look awesome with your outfit. Have a look at some of the best designs below and choose the one that will be perfect for you.

Yoruba and many other Nigerian women always look for a perfect gele style for the Aso Ebi outfit. It is a headgear design that most women never seem to give up. A headgear will eventually finish the whole look, whether Aso Ebi lace or modern Ankara.

Different gele styles to help you look great

If it is your first time, you might find it extremely hard to tie a headwrap; this is where an auto gele style comes in. If you want to tie your own, you must practice doing it before the big day. Here are the different styles of gele you can rock.

Wedding gele styles

Most African women adore weddings. It is an event where you can be sure to see the trendiest gown fashions, makeup, shoes and even the latest gele styles.

A sizzling design with a great Ankara or lace outfit can make a wedding event more colourful. If you go to an African traditional or a white wedding, pairing your gown with a headwrap is an intelligent decision.

Which headwrap design will work for you? Do you match the colour of your gown with that of your headdress? You can wear several different fabrics and look awesome at a wedding. You can go for a vibrant colour that matches your outfit or blend in different colours and still look beautiful.

If adventurous enough, you can go for a full-head rose or side rose headwrap. Both of these designs will be a good choice.

Auto gele styles

What if you don't have enough time to tie your headwrap? In such a situation, you can opt for an auto gele design. This is a ready-made traditional headgear worn by Nigerian women to complement their native attire.

It is already tied, sewn, or crafted. All you have to do is place it over your head and adjust it to your liking. Auto styles are available in various colours and designs. You can go for something simple yet elegant.

These designs are great for anyone in a rush to head somewhere. Some gowns already come with an auto gele making it easier for you. These styles are also affordable, so you don't have to worry about the price.

Aside from being a time-saving and fashionable innovation, automatic simple gele styles save you from stress and disappointment on your wedding day.

Small gele styles

A lot of headwraps are extravagantly huge, and some women love having a major statement piece on their heads. However, if you are the type of person who does not love large styles, there are small gele styles you can wear. The good thing about this kind of design is that you can easily tie it yourself.

They can be made from various fabrics, including silk, organza, satin, and Ankara. If the fabric is suitable, you can make a small matching gele with the same fabric as your outfit.

The smaller size of the headgear also removes the attention from the headgear and leaves it to the rest of the outfit, so your makeup and gown better be on point!

Ankara traditional gele styles

Back in the day, many Nigerian women (especially Yoruba) were never seen without a headgear. Whether at the market or a special occasion, their outfits had to be completed with a gele.

If you want to rock a more traditional-looking headdress, get a simple infinity pleated Ankara gele design. The key thing to note is that most traditional headwraps look great when matching with the gown.

Latest gele styles

The latest gele styles are embroidered, some have laces, and some are even blinged. You can also customize your head scarf with beads and have a professional do it.

Beads of various sizes, colours, and designs can be attached to your headwrap. This daring look is ideal for a traditional wedding and Aso Ebi. You could also choose a side fan gele with a twist. This is a popular style among Yoruba women in Western Nigeria.

No matter the type of fashion you like, if you are an African woman, you must have worn headgear at least a few times in your life. They are very efficient in making one look more beautiful and help on bad hair days. However, no matter your intention to put on the head scarf, you must make it your best. Choose any of the above gele styles, and look your best during an event.

