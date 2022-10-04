60s fashion for men: how to adopt this style and look good

The 60s was a decade of many changes, and fashion was no exception. In particular, the 60s fashion for men transformed, with new styles and trends emerging. It is curious how today's men adorn the '60s dress code. From shoes to pants, shirts, and coats, its influence is still felt in the fashion industry today.

Photo: @vegetablemanblues, @mrnorsemanfotografia, 6osmenfashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Both teens and adults are stepping out for parties and all sorts of occasions in vintage-inspired looks. And the inspiring part is that you don't need to be a fashion expert to sport the 60s fashion men. These fashion trends are becoming a thing nowadays, and more men are willing to try them.

What did men wear in the '60s?

A new generation of young men was rejecting the formality of previous decades and embracing a more relaxed and informal style. That was reflected in their clothing, often inspired by celebrities and pop stars.

At the beginning of the decade, most men still dressed fairly conservatively. Suits were still the norm for office wear and most social occasions. However, they were often made from lighter materials such as mohair and dacron polyester, which made them more comfortable to wear. The more modern two-piece version was also replacing the traditional three-piece suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Casual wear was also becoming more popular, with jeans and chinos becoming staple items in many men's wardrobes. T-shirts, polo shirts, and sweaters were also commonly worn, often with a jacket or blazer.

The 1960s era also saw the rise of the mod subculture. Mods were young, working-class men who embraced a sharp and stylish look. They often wore tailored suits, narrow trousers, button-down shirts, and slender ties.

As the decade progressed, fashion became more experimental and outrageous. Psychedelic prints and bold patterns were popular, as were tight-fitting clothes and ultra-short miniskirts.

By the end of the 1960s, men's fashion had undergone a radical transformation. The traditional suit was no longer the only option for smart wear, and casual styles were now acceptable for many occasions.

1960s fashion for men

The 1960s era wasn't dull for men when it came to fashion. This inspiring transformation of the age lives on today in many men's closets. You can see the influence of the 60s on many modern-day trends. Here are a few men's 60s fashion trends in today's fashion.

1960s male teenage fashion

English pop group The Herd, 1967. Photo: Mark and Colleen Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Teens today are stepping out in some seriously retro looks. While the fashion of the 1960s might not be everyone's cup of tea, the style is unique and eye-catching.

Teens take fashion cues from the past and make them their own, whether it's the iconic mod look or the groovy hippie aesthetic. They look pretty darn cool.

If you are considering giving the 1960s outfits a try, here are some tips to get you started.

Start with the basics: A good place to start is with the staples of any 60s outfits for men: a button-down shirt, slim-fit trousers, and Chelsea boots. Once you have these pieces, you can experiment with different looks.

A good place to start is with the staples of any 60s outfits for men: a button-down shirt, slim-fit trousers, and Chelsea boots. Once you have these pieces, you can experiment with different looks. Incorporate some key trends: Mod fashion is all about clean lines and sharp silhouettes, so look for pieces that are well-tailored and fit you well. To get that groovy hippie look, go for flowing fabrics and earthy colours.

Mod fashion is all about clean lines and sharp silhouettes, so look for pieces that are well-tailored and fit you well. To get that groovy hippie look, go for flowing fabrics and earthy colours. Accessorize: Your dress-up can't be complete without the right accessories. Boys can rock a pair of shades or a fedora.

What do I wear to a 60's themed party?

Couples dancing in the lounge at the Villa Leone Resort in the Catskills. Photo: Eric Bard

Source: Getty Images

The 60s-themed party is a popular party theme for all events, from birthday parties to anniversaries and fun get-togethers. Here are some tips on what men can wear to a 60's themed party.

For a casual 60s look, men can wear jeans, a t-shirt, and sneakers. You can add a button-down shirt or jacket to improve your look.

For a more formal 60s look, men can wear slacks, a dress shirt, and a blazer. You can add a tie, pocket square, and dress shoes to complete the look.

If you want an ultimate 60s look, you can wear a suit. A classic 60s suit would be a slim-fit suit in a solid colour, such as black, navy, or grey. You can add a patterned shirt, tie, and dress shoes to complete the look.

The 60s suit look

A smiling man wearing a business suit. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts

Source: Getty Images

The 1960s men's suit look was a very stylish and popular look for men during that time. It consisted of a well-tailored suit, often dark-coloured, with a shirt and tie. This look was very popular among business people and professionals, and it gave them a sharp and polished appearance.

If you want to achieve this 60s men's fashion suit look, invest in a well-tailored suit and flavour it with a shirt and tie. You can be proud of that sharp vintage look with this sharp and polished outfit.

1960s casual men's fashion

American rock group Journey, New York. Photo by Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

If you want that vintage casual look, you need to check out how the men in the 1960s did it. They sure knew how to dress down without looking sloppy.

First, you need the right clothing items. A must-get is pair of well-fitting jeans, not forgetting a button-down shirt or polo. You will also need a sweater or cardigan and a jacket. Choose classic pieces in neutral colours like blue, brown, or grey.

Next, it's all about how you put these items together. The aim is to appear effortless, so shun anything that looks too matchy-matchy. For example, pair your jeans with a printed shirt instead of a solid one. And don't hesitate to match different patterns and textures.

Lastly, accessories are key to nailing that casual 1960s style. A fedora or beanie is a must, as is a pair of shades. A watch and some simple jewellery complete the look.

The racer moto 60s touch

Photo: @cantonfashionltd. on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The racer moto style was a popular choice among men in the 1960s. This look consisted of a leather jacket, tight pants, and boots. The goal of this style was to look like a tough motorcycle racer.

This look was very popular with the "bad boy" types and was often seen as rebellious. Today, the racer moto 60s outfits men can be seen as a stylish and cool choice.

Invest in a quality leather jacket to achieve this look, and pair it with tight-fitting pants and boots. With this combination, you will be sure to turn heads and look like a true "bad boy."

The prom '60s look

Teen figure portrait wearing a tuxedo and white jacket for a prom date. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts

Source: Getty Images

The 1960s prom look for men was all about looking dapper and stylish. Prom kings sported tuxedos with thin lapels, while regular guys donned sharp suits. The goal was to look like you belonged on the red carpet, and men went above and beyond to achieve this goal.

For the ultimate 1960s prom style, guys would slick back their hair with Brylcreem or some other type of pomade. A few stray hairs were allowed to fall in front, but the overall look was polished and neat. Ties were thin and often feathered, and shirts had French cuffs.

Suede shoes were another popular option for the 1960s prom look, and many guys topped off their outfits with a stylish fedora. That is your style if you want to channel your inner James Dean or John Travolta. Make sure you don't go too over the top; remember, less is more.

Vacationing the 60s style

Young boy with father and relatives enjoy lunch in a parking lot while on vacation. Photo: Kirn Vintage Stock

Source: Getty Images

Men's vacationing styles in the 1960s differed from what we see today. Men would dress to impress, wearing solid button-down shirts or plaid pattern short sleeve shirts with high waists. They wore them with long patterned shorts, a woven belt, tall socks, and loafer shoes.

The 60s vacations included men packing their bags with essentials, such as a shaving kit and cologne. And they would make sure to bring along a camera to capture their trip memories.

Nowadays, men's vacationing style is much more relaxed. They would pack lighter, with just a few changes of clothes. And they would focus on enjoying the experience rather than capturing it through photos.

The beatnik fashion in the '60s

Photo: pexels.com, @bolarinwaolasunkanmi

Source: UGC

The beatnik fashion style for men was simple yet stylish and cool. Men wore black turtleneck sweaters, dark jeans, and loafers. They often had long hair and wore berets and sunglasses.

The beatnik style was perfect for the cool, laid-back attitude of the beatniks. The style is, however, changing, and men are adopting new trends like the one in the photo above.

The 60s hippie movement style

Tom Jones performing. Photo: Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

The 1960s hippie movement was all about peace, love, and self-expression. It led to a more relaxed and natural style of dress. Men wore long hair, often with a headband, and wore comfortable clothes like jeans and t-shirts.

Some men wore flowy shirts and pants made from natural materials like cotton and linen. This style was a far cry from the buttoned-up look of the 1950s, and it reflected the more relaxed attitude of the hippie movement.

The 1960s was a decade of great change, reflected in that time's fashion. 60s fashion for men went from the buttoned-up look of the 1950s to the more relaxed and natural style of the hippie movement.

READ ALSO: 40+ Native styles for men for 2022: All the latest designs to rock this year

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing the newest native styles for men to wear in 2022. Nigerian men's native styles incorporate various fabrics, colours, and accessories, most notably beads. Men's fashion in the country has been evolving gradually, and clothing nowadays combines traditional and modern elements.

In recent years, Nigerian fashion designers have gained international recognition. Many of them have created unique male dress styles based on traditional outfits from various communities. This article has given you a taste of some of the best styles you can wear.

Source: Legit.ng