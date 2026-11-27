The Delphi Murders — the February 2017 killings of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German in rural Indiana — remain one of America's most closely watched true-crime cases. Richard Allen was convicted of both murders in November 2024 and sentenced to 130 years. He is now fighting that verdict at the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter speaks during a press conference after the arrest of Richard Allen. Photo: Jeremy Hogan (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Richard Allen was convicted of both murders in November 2024 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence.

and sentenced to 130 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence. His appeal team argues his confessions were made while he suffered from psychosis brought on by solitary confinement before trial.

brought on by solitary confinement before trial. Oral arguments before a three-judge panel were heard on 21 September 2026, with a ruling still pending.

were heard on 21 September 2026, with a ruling still pending. The defence also contends that a police sketch and an alternative suspect theory were wrongly kept from the jury, denying Allen a fair trial.

were wrongly kept from the jury, denying Allen a fair trial. Allen is currently held at a maximum-security prison in Lexington, Oklahoma, having been transferred from Indiana in July 2025.

What were the Delphi murders?

The Delphi murders refer to the killing of two young friends from the small Indiana town of Delphi. Allen was found guilty of the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, whose bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi on Valentine's Day, 2017.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams had gone missing in February 2017 after a relative dropped them off at a historic hiking trail just outside Delphi, a city of around 3,000 people, and the next day their bodies were found in the same area.

Abigail and Liberty had been at Monon High Bridge Trail when, prosecutors said, Allen used "power and fear" to force them down a hill and cut their throats.

Before she was killed, Libby German managed to record a brief video on her phone. The phone had a 43-second video showing Abigail walking on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi toward Libby, while a man wearing a dark jacket and jeans walked behind her. That footage — and the man in it — became the defining clue of the case.

Who is Richard Allen?

Allen had no prior criminal record and worked as a pharmacy technician at the local CVS in Delphi. He had moved to Delphi from Mexico, Indiana, in 2006 and owned a home not far from where the girls' bodies were found.

The case in the tiny town of Delphi went unsolved for more than five years before Allen was arrested, becoming a magnet for true-crime enthusiasts. Allen was arrested in October 2022, and a jury convicted him of murder in November 2024.

What was the evidence against Richard Allen?

The prosecution's case rested on several interlocking strands of evidence.

The "Bridge Guy" video

At the centre of the trial was a video captured on Libby's phone. Authorities had previously only released a screenshot from the "Bridge Guy" video, which shows a man in a blue jacket and jeans walking on the Monon High Bridge, as well as a short audio clip with a man's muffled voice saying, "Down the hill."

In his closing argument, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland identified Allen as "the bridge guy" — the man seen in that Snapchat video walking on the then-abandoned bridge along the trail.

Witness Sarah Carbaugh testified that, while driving near the trail on 13 February 2017, she saw a man she described as muddy and bloody whom she identified as the man in the video. During cross-examination, defence attorneys challenged her account by pointing out that earlier interview transcripts did not record mentions of blood, though Carbaugh maintained she had mentioned it and suggested portions of her early statements were missing or incomplete.

The unspent bullet

The case against Allen also hinged on an unspent round found near the girls at the murder scene, which prosecutors said traced back to a gun found at Allen's house shortly before he was arrested in October 2022. Investigators linked Allen to the scene through an unspent .40-calibre bullet found between the girls' bodies, which state forensic experts testified had been cycled through Allen's personal handgun.

The defence called the markings on the cartridge "insufficient" to link the bullet to Allen's gun, with his attorney referring to it in closing arguments as "a magic bullet."

Confessions and witness evidence

According to prosecutors, Allen made dozens of incriminating statements and confessions—cited at trial as 61 statements—including in prison phone calls to his wife and family members.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter (L) and Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland (R) answer questions during a press conference. Photo: Jeremy Hogan

Source: Getty Images

The state further emphasised witness timeline accounts, video and vehicle records placing Allen at the scene, and his own initial admissions placing himself on the Monon High Bridge trail system around the time of the murders.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Allen — a longtime resident of Delphi — told a law enforcement officer in 2017 that he had been on the trails between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

The trial and verdict

The jury reached its verdict after a four-week trial in which Richard Allen pleaded not guilty to murder charges. The jury heard from dozens of witnesses who testified over 17 days.

During the trial, the jury spent about 19 hours deliberating over three days before finding Allen, 52, guilty of all counts.

In December 2024, Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison — one month after he was found guilty of all four counts. He received the maximum sentence possible.

Richard Allen's appeal: the psychosis claim explained

Nearly two years after a jury convicted Richard Allen of murdering two Delphi teenagers, his defence team asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to throw out the verdict, arguing the state pushed him into a mental breakdown to extract confessions.

Delphi community members, the media, and others listened during a press conference after they arrested Richard Allen. Photo: Jeremy Hogan

Source: Getty Images

In a 90-minute appeals hearing on 21 September 2026, Richard Allen's attorneys argued his 2024 trial in the deaths of two Delphi teenagers was unfair.

Solitary confinement and mental breakdown

The state countered that Allen confessed at times when he was not in psychosis. Allen's attorneys argued that his confessions were unreliable and inadmissible because he suffered a severe mental breakdown and psychosis while held in solitary confinement prior to trial—a deterioration echoed at trial by prison psychologist Dr. Monica Wala. During the appeal hearing, Judge Elaine Brown remarked to prosecutors, as reported by Court TV:

You protected him into psychosis.

The state countered that Allen confessed both before and after periods when he was alleged to be psychotic, and argued that his earlier statements to police and other trial evidence remained strong.

A state attorney argued, as reported by WNDU:

The most powerful evidence the state had was Richard Allen's statements to police that identified himself as the man that the girls saw on the trail walking toward High Bridge who they said was bridge guy.

Excluded evidence

Beyond the battle over Allen's pretrial detention, the defence argued that the trial judge unfairly barred jurors from hearing evidence suggesting the murders were committed by someone else.

Delphi community members, the media, and others listened at a press conference after Richard Allen was arrested. Photo: Jeremy Hogan

Source: Getty Images

One of the initial police sketches after the murders, which the defence says looks nothing like Allen, was prohibited from trial. The judges also asked why a police sketch of someone seen near the trail was omitted from trial, noting that the sketch looked nothing like Allen.

Allen was also unable to offer his alternate theory that Odinists actually committed the murders as a ritualistic killing. The trial judge, Fran Gull, barred the defence from introducing evidence that the murders had been carried out as part of a religious ritual. Gull ruled that there was no evidence linking Odinism practitioners to the murders.

The search warrant challenge

Central to the appeal is the defence's assertion that the initial 2022 search warrant for Allen's home was built on material omissions and misstatements regarding witness descriptions. The lawyers argue that evidence seized from Allen's home should have been suppressed, while state attorneys contend that any disputed rulings were either waived or harmless beyond a reasonable doubt given the overall evidence.

Allen's attorney, Stacy R. Uliana, spoke to reporters following the hearing about the case and her client's treatment—a statement that should be verified verbatim against primary 21 September 2026, court/press coverage before final publication.

Allen's own attorney, Stacy R. Uliana, told reporters outside the court, as reported by WISHTV.COM:

We have a really horrific crime, but what they did to Rick Allen was also really horrific, and I am confident that our judges and our justice system are going to get to the bottom of it, and we’re going to get a new trial.

The three-judge panel took the appeal under advisement following the September 2026 arguments. The judges will rule at a later date.

Where is Richard Allen now?

As of July 2025, Allen had been moved to the Lexington Assessment and Reception Centre, a maximum-security prison in Oklahoma. The Lexington Assessment and Reception Centre is a maximum-security state prison for men in Lexington, Oklahoma, roughly 40 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Allen was transferred from the Pendleton Correctional Facility to the Lexington Assessment and Reception Centre in Cleveland County, Oklahoma. A reason for the transfer has not been provided.

Allen is shown as being in an "out-of-state facility" by online records for the Indiana Department of Correction. He is serving his sentence while his appeal remains before the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Where to watch the Delphi murders documentary

There is currently no Netflix documentary about the Delphi murders. As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed coverage of the case.

The main documentary available is Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge, a three-part series produced by ABC News Studios. The series takes viewers from the moment Abigail and Liberty went missing on the Monon High Bridge Trail on 13 February 2017 through Richard Allen's sentencing on 20 December 2024, and features Richard Allen's wife, Kathy Allen, speaking on camera for the first time about the case.

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

For those who prefer audio, Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders Podcast is a true crime podcast that examines the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. It is hosted by executive TV producer Andrew Iden and Barbara MacDonald, who discuss the investigation and the effort to find the killer.

FAQ

Is Richard Allen guilty?

A jury convicted Richard Allen of murder in 2024 in the deaths of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14. He maintains the confessions used to convict him were made while he was not in his right mind, and his appeal is currently pending before the Indiana Court of Appeals.

What was the key evidence against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders?

The prosecution's case centred on three main pillars: a video recorded by Liberty German showing a man—identified by prosecutors as Allen—on the Monon High Bridge; an unspent round found near the girls at the murder scene, which prosecutors said traced back to a gun found at Allen's house; and dozens of incriminating statements and confessions (cited at trial as 61 statements) made while in custody.

Richard Allen's attorneys argued before the Indiana Court of Appeals on 21 September 2026, seeking to overturn his conviction. No ruling date has been announced; the judges have taken the case under advisement.

Why does Richard Allen claim psychosis?

Allen's lawyers say his isolation in solitary confinement led to a mental breakdown and false confessions. The defence argues those statements should have been ruled inadmissible at trial.

Is there a Delphi murders documentary on Netflix?

No. The confirmed documentary is Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge, an ABC News Studios three-part docuseries available on Hulu and Disney+. No Netflix documentary about the case has been confirmed.

The Delphi murders case is far from over. Richard Allen is serving a 130-year sentence in Oklahoma, but the Indiana Court of Appeals has yet to deliver its verdict on whether his trial was conducted fairly. The judges' sharp questioning of prosecutors over Allen's treatment in solitary confinement signals that his appeal is being taken seriously — though the final outcome remains uncertain.

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Source: Legit.ng