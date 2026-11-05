NERSI offers selected vulnerable households a one-off ₦50,000 grant through participating financial service providers, not an open application portal

Customers can check their eligibility using participating providers’ USSD channels, but should confirm codes through official sources

Applicants should avoid registration fees and never share PINs, one-time passwords or BVNs with anyone claiming to offer the grant

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking financial relief from the Federal Government's ₦50,000 grant programme now have several digital channels through which they can check their eligibility and access approved payments without visiting a government office.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to support vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and other economic pressures.

FG confirms five platforms giving Nigerians a N50,000 grant. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rather than relying on a single application website, the programme uses participating financial service providers, including Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, OPay, ALAT by Wema, MoMo Payment Service Bank and NairaGram.

However, having an account with any of these platforms does not automatically qualify a customer for the ₦50,000 payment. Beneficiaries must satisfy the programme's eligibility requirements.

Here is what Nigerians should know about the available channels, how to check their status and what to avoid.

How Moniepoint customers can check eligibility

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has announced a USSD channel through which its customers can check their eligibility for government intervention.

The service is particularly useful for people who use basic mobile phones or have limited internet access.

Eligible customers can follow the instructions displayed through the bank's designated USSD service to check their status and access further information about disbursement.

The important distinction is that the channel facilitates eligibility checks and payments. It does not guarantee that everyone who uses it will receive the grant.

Customers should also ensure they are using Moniepoint's officially communicated shortcode rather than numbers circulated through unverified social media posts.

Other platforms offering access to grants

Beyond Moniepoint, four other financial service providers have been identified as participating channels for the intervention.

The following USSD codes have been circulated for accessing the respective services:

Platform USSD code Moniepoint MFB *557# ALAT by Wema *945*23# MoMo PSB *671*0# NairaGram *726*00# OPay *955*20#

These codes should be independently confirmed through each provider's official channels before use. A general banking USSD code may not lead directly to the grant service.

Simple steps to access N50,000 payment

According to the Federal Government's NERSI information portal, selected beneficiaries can complete the process without visiting a physical office.

The procedure involves five steps:

Receive an official SMS from a participating financial institution or dial its designated shortcode. Select the option to check eligibility. Confirm your selection status and provide consent by choosing YES. Follow the instructions to activate the mobile wallet linked to your registered phone number and National Identification Number. Receive payment confirmation and access the money through your wallet, bank transfer or authorised POS agent.

Moniepoint customers should specifically dial *5573*27# using their registered phone numbers.

Who qualifies for government cash support?

Unlike conventional government empowerment schemes, NERSI does not operate through an open application portal.

Beneficiaries are identified using the National Social Register and verified national identity records, with priority given to economically vulnerable households.

Selection covers Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, although payments are processed in phases.

Consequently, individuals who have not received notifications should not assume they have been permanently excluded.

However, a status showing NOT SELECTED means the individual is not currently approved for payment. It does not guarantee inclusion in subsequent batches.

What happens after receiving your grant?

Once payment is confirmed, beneficiaries can transfer the funds to bank accounts, make purchases or withdraw cash through participating POS agents.

The government says receiving the grant is free, although normal POS withdrawal charges may apply.

Importantly, NERSI is a grant, not a loan, so beneficiaries are not required to repay the money.

The programme's official information describes the payment as a one-off ₦50,000 grant, although some public statements have referred to monthly support. Beneficiaries should therefore not assume payments will recur without further official clarification.

All the platforms giving N50,000 relief grants to Nigerians as banks and platforms release codes. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

How to avoid fraudulent grant offers

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against individuals demanding registration fees or promising guaranteed inclusion in the programme.

Applicants should never disclose their banking PINs, one-time passwords or BVNs to anyone claiming to represent the initiative.

Suspicious payment requests and eligibility messages can be verified through the official NERSI helpline, 0700-022-2222.

For additional information, Nigerians can consult the Federal Government's NERSI portal.

FG reopens portal to share N50,000 grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that small business owners in Nigeria seeking financial support can register their interest in the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria’s (SMEDAN) Conditional Grant Scheme, which provides ₦50,000 to eligible nano enterprises.

The government initiative targets businesses operating at the local government level, with funding intended to support equipment purchases, strengthen operations and encourage employment.

Source: Legit.ng