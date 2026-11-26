Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a road collision on a Spanish motorway Thursday morning

His Ferrari struck a BMW on the AP-9 motorway, overturning the other vehicle and prompting emergency services to respond

Aubameyang still made it to training after the crash, speaking out about the incident and the other driver's condition

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was caught up in a road accident while driving to training with his current Spanish club, Deportivo La Coruna, on Thursday, November 26.

The 37-year-old Gabon international was behind the wheel of a turquoise Ferrari F12 N-Largo, reportedly worth around €380,000, when it collided with a BMW X1 at kilometre 16 of the AP-9 motorway in the Piadela area of northwest Spain, at around 9:30am local time.

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in a car crash on his way to training in Spain. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, the BMW was overturned in the impact and later had to be towed from the scene.

Emergency services attended, including the Civil Guard, firefighters, and a paramedic.

Despite the seriousness of the collision, no one sustained serious injuries and all persons involved were able to exit their vehicles without assistance.

Remarkably, Aubameyang was able to drive his Ferrari to Deportivo's Cidade Deportiva de Abegondo training complex and completed the session in full.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he played down the incident:

"It was just a little scare. These things happen in life. The most important thing is that the other person involved in the accident is fine, and so am I."

Aubameyang's bumpy spell at Deportivo

The accident adds to a difficult few weeks for Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal striker had been managing ankle discomfort heading into the weekend, yet still started Deportivo's league match against Alaves, a game they lost 3-1, leaving the club in 12th place in LaLiga.

According to Daily Mirror, Aubameyang had only just returned from a meniscus injury that disrupted his otherwise electric start to the campaign.

He scored five goals in his first five appearances before the knee problem sidelined him, with his coaching staff carefully managing his fitness and playing time since his return in early November.

Despite the setbacks, he remains a key figure in Deportivo's first season back in the top flight after the club's promotion.

Aubameyang's career journey to Deportivo

The Gabon captain joined Deportivo in July on a two-year contract running until 2028, having previously played for Marseille.

He had been without a club in Spain since leaving Chelsea, and before his current move had also had a stint with Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.

Aubameyang first arrived in England when he signed for Arsenal in 2018 for what was then a club-record fee.

He went on to score 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners before leaving for Barcelona in January 2022.

Chelsea signed him later that year, and he has since been on the move across Europe and the Middle East before settling back in Spain with Deportivo.

Ex-Chelsea star Sterling arrested after car crash

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Raheem Sterling’s charges after a single-car crash on the M3 motorway, including the allegations he will face in court.

The former England winger once won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, but is now without a club and faces a court appearance on September 15.

Source: Legit.ng