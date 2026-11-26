Covenant University's student handbook outlines strict clothing rules that female students must follow during the academic day from 8am to 6pm

The university bans items including leggings, pencil skirts, spaghetti straps, low-cut blouses, and jersey tops in lecture halls and examination rooms

Female students are required to appear corporately dressed for lectures, special ceremonies, matriculation, and convocation events on campus

Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, has set out detailed dress code regulations for female students, covering everything from skirt shapes to fabric types, in rules that apply throughout the academic day.

The university's student handbook, published in June 2020, dedicates a section of its dress code policy to what female students may and may not wear on campus between 8.00am and 6.00pm on academic days.

Covenant University bans 15 types of clothing for female students on campus. Photo: Covenant University

Source: UGC

The regulations apply across lecture halls, examination rooms, the university chapel, and the wider campus environment.

Covenant University: What female students must wear

For formal university events including lectures, public addresses, matriculation, Founder's Day, and convocation ceremonies, female students are expected to appear in corporate attire.

The handbook describes this as a smart skirt suit, skirt and blouse, or a smart dress paired with covered shoes. Casual clothing is explicitly not permitted at university assemblies.

Skirts are permitted in straight, flared, or pleated styles.

Covenant University: Clothing items banned for female students

The list of banned items includes tops, blouses, and accessories.

1. Sleeveless native attires

2. Spaghetti-strap tops worn without a jacket

3. Strapless blouses

4. Low-cut blouses

5. Blouses that do not fall below the hip line

6. Jersey material tops are similarly off-limits during normal lectures and assemblies.

7. The handbook also bans boobb tubes and camisoles worn under jackets if any part of the chest is exposed.

8. Transparent dresses

9. Tops carrying indecent inscriptions.

10. Dropping shawls draped over dresses with thin straps are not permitted in chapel services, lecture rooms, or examination halls.

11. On footwear and accessories, students are barred from wearing bathroom slippers in academic buildings, the library, or the chapel.

12. Face caps are banned in lecture rooms, examination halls, the university chapel, and the wider campus environment.

13. The handbook draws a firm line at pencil skirts, lacy skirts, and those with uneven hemlines.

14. Any skirt with a sllit that exposes the leg above the knee.

15. Clothing described as body-hugging, over-clinging, or made from stretchy materials such as bandage fabric, leggings, or jeggings is also prohibited.

The handbook states that the university attaches great importance to modest and decent dressing, noting that dress code is "one of the unique aspects of Covenant University's culture that students must imbibe to make their academic pursuits pleasurable."

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