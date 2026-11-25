A small Cessna aircraft carrying four adults and two young boys went down near Horn Island off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday afternoon

The US Coast Guard launched an hours-long search operation after air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane at around 3:45 p.m.

Divers searching the crash site made a grim discovery inside the fuselage of the sunken aircraft early Wednesday morning

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mississippi coast, USA - Six people, including two children, died after a Cessna aircraft crashed into the waters off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday afternoon, the US Coast Guard confirmed early Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The plane carried four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10, when it went down near Horn Island.

Six people, including boys aged 8 and 10, die when a Cessna crashed near Horn Island off Mississippi. Photo credit: @Daily_MailUS

Source: Twitter

As reported by ABC News, divers recovered the remains of all six people inside the submerged fuselage following a four-hour search operation, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss," said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator.

"While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families."

How the plane crash happened

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 210 went down at roughly 3:30 p.m. local time, in an area south-west of Pascagoula, Mississippi. About 15 minutes later, an FAA tower contacted the Coast Guard to report that all communication with the aircraft had been lost.

Data from Flightradar24 showed the plane had taken off from New Orleans and was travelling to Fort Myers, Florida, when it crashed two miles north-east of Horn Island. The Coast Guard said the aircraft was descending at a rate of about 10,000 feet per minute before impact.

Investigation under way

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate the circumstances of the crash to determine what caused the rapid descent.

Coast Guard divers recovered all six victims from the submerged aircraft after a four-hour search. Photo credit: @GreatMayegun30

Source: Twitter

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Learjet 60 flying from Texas to the Bahamas nosedived into a Palm Beach County roadway, killing everyone on board.

Video captured the moment the jet plunged from the sky and erupted into a fireball near homes and passing vehicles in Greenacres, Florida.

Pilots reported icing and severe turbulence before declaring a mayday and warning air traffic control they were about to crash.

Source: Legit.ng