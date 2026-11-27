A video of Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Nwifuru at an APC campaign event spread rapidly across X and Instagram on November 27, 2026

Nwifuru called on women to vote for her husband, Governor Francis Nwifuru, describing him as a leader who has taken care of the people

Her English delivery and self-description as a 'Gen Z first lady' sparked a wave of mixed reactions from Nigerians online

A video of Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru at an All Progressives Congress campaign event went viral on X and Instagram on November 27, 2026, drawing sharp and divided reactions from Nigerians.

The footage showed Nwifuru addressing supporters ahead of a campaign flag-off in Afikpo Local Government Area.

Nigerians share mixed reactions to Ebonyi First Lady Mary-Maudline Nwifuru's viral campaign video. Photo: marymaudline

Source: Instagram

She urged residents to come out in force and cast their votes for her husband, Governor Francis Nwifuru, whom she described as a man with a good heart who "has really taken care of our stomachs."

The First Lady made a particular appeal to women to show up massively in support, while also referring to herself as a "Gen Z first lady."

It was her spoken English, her choice of words, and her confident gestures during the address that quickly caught the internet's attention.

Online opinion was split. Some users mocked her delivery and phrasing, while others argued that her message about welfare and looking after ordinary people reflected real, everyday concerns.

A number of commenters chose to draw attention to her track record of community work rather than dwell on the speech itself.

Nwifuru heads the Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO) Foundation, which has carried out free medical outreaches covering surgeries and screenings for conditions such as hernia, fibroids, lumps and eye defects.

A recent phase of the programme benefited hundreds of patients. The foundation has also enrolled thousands into the state's health insurance scheme, supported sickle cell patients, distributed sanitary materials to schoolgirls, and carried out various welfare interventions for women, children and vulnerable groups.

For these efforts, she was named First Lady of the Year by Sun Newspapers.

Watch the viral moment of Ebonyi state First Lady in the X video below:

Reactions to Ebonyi First Lady's campaign video

Nigerians online, however, were less focused on those achievements when the video dropped. Here are some of the reactions:

@Adamuprecious6:

"My God who did we offend in this country like this!!!"

@Oratorblack:

"She said the man took care of their stomach how many of una🤣🤣🤣"

@dfwstaceyy:

"Gen Z First Lady abi wetin she talk? 😭"

@demattom011:

"'Today is a campaign'.... He took care of your stomach😂😂"

@artbyfave:

"Shame just Dey wear me suit n tie here 💔"

@baby_gender1:

"She for just speak Ebonyi for the Eboyians."

@funnyboneofficial:

"Today is a campaign indeed 😂😂😂😂"

Mary-Maudline Nwifuru's viral video from an APC campaign event generates criticism, funny comments and support from Nigerians. Photo: marymaudline

Source: Instagram

Ebonyi First Lady dances with May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi state First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru and May Edochie sparked reactions after a video of them dancing together surfaced online

In the clip, the first lady led a trending TikTok challenge before actress Destiny Etiko, another woman, and May joined in, as the five women danced energetically to an Igbo song at an upscale indoor venue.

While the group brought excitement to the challenge, May Edochie drew particular attention from fans, who flooded the comments to praise her carefree appearance.

Source: Legit.ng