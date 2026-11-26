Covenant University's student handbook spells out a strict corporate dress code that male students must follow during academic hours

The university bans a wide range of clothing items and styles, from sagging trousers to earrings, braided hair, and ankle chains

Male students are also prohibited from folding or pocketing their ties anywhere on campus, including along walkways and in lecture halls

Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, has laid out a detailed dress code in its student handbook that places sweeping restrictions on what male students are permitted to wear on campus during academic hours.

The handbook, published by the university, states that the institution places significant importance on modest and decent dressing, describing the dress code as one of the defining features of Covenant University's culture.

Covenant University lists clothings male students are banned from wearing. Photo: Covenant University

Source: UGC

The regulations apply between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm throughout the academic period.

Covenant University: What male students must wear

During lectures, examinations, and official university assemblies, male students are required to dress corporately.

This means wearing a shirt and necktie, a pair of trousers, and covered shoes with socks. A jacket is optional but the tie must be pulled up firmly to the top button of the dress shirt at all times.

The handbook makes clear that combining a tie with canvas shoes is not permitted anywhere within the university environment.

Covenant University: 10 banned items for male students

The university's list of prohibited clothing choices for male students covers a broad range of styles.

1. Singlets, shorts above the knee

2. Trousers worn above the ankle are all disallowed.

3. The practice of sagging, which involves pulling trousers down to the hip line, is explicitly prohibited.

4. Bandless trousers must not be worn without suspenders

5. Long-sleeved shirts must have their sleeves fully buttoned.

6. Shirt collars must not be left open,

7. Collarless shirts are banned entirely.

8. On groomming, the university prohibits jerry curls and chemically treated hair for male students.

9. Scarves, braided hair, earrings, and ankle chains are also forbidden on campus.

10. The handbook further states that folding, holding, or pocketing one's tie while moving through campus roads, lecture halls, or university assemblies is strictly prohibited.

Male students are, however, permitted to wear traditional or native attire outside of lecture hours and examination halls, particularly over the weekend.

On national days such as Independence Day, students may observe the national dressing code, though any shirt bearing indecent inscriptions or symbols with hidden meanings remains banned regardless of the occasion.

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