Steven Piet’s age, height, birthday, net worth, Joey king

Steven Piet is a TV producer, director, writer, videographer, cinematographer, and social media personality from the United States. He is known for directing movies and TV shows like The Act, A Friend of the Family, Channel Zero, and Uncle John. Piet is also widely recognised as the husband of the American actress Joey King. Discover Steven Piet’s age and other fun facts about him.

Steven Piet arrives at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on September 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steven Piet is an animal lover and owns two pet dogs, Angel and Charlie. The movie producer is passionate about hiking, camping, and golfing. He is also actively engaged in various charitable activities. Steven Piet’s bio contains all the crucial information you need to learn about him.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Piet Gender Male Date of birth 22 May 1991 Age 32 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Anthony Piet Jr. Mother Sharon Piet Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Joey King College Savannah College of Art and Design Profession TV producer, writer, videographer, cinematographer Net worth $6 million–$16 million

What is Steven Piet’s age?

Steven Piet is 32 years old as of 2023. When is Steven Piet’s birthday? The TV producer was born on 22 May 1991. Steven Piet hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

The TV producer is an American national of white ethnicity. His father is Anthony Piet Jr., while his mom is Sharon Piet. He has a younger brother named Michael Piet. Steven attended Savannah College of Art and Design, where he studied film.

Career

He is an established TV producer, writer, videographer and cinematographer. He started his career in the film industry as a cameraman in the 2011 film I Met With You. Between 2012 and 2014, he worked as an assistant editor for the Chicago Fire TV series. Below are some of Steven Piet's movies and TV shows he has directed.

Uncle John (2015)

(2015) Channel Zero (2017)

(2017) The Act (2019)

(2019) Briarpatch (2019–2020)

(2019–2020) A Friend of the Family (2022)

(2022) Nightflyers (2018)

What is Steven Piet's net worth?

According to NewsUnzip, Next Biography, and Popular Net Worth, the American TV producer has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $16 million. His primary source of income is his filmmaking career.

How did Joey King meet her husband?

Joey and Steven met on the set of Hulu's 2019 drama series The Act. Steven’s wife, Joey, has appeared in several films and TV shows, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000), Entourage (2004), The Kissing Booth (2018), Bullet Train (2022) and The Conjuring (2013).

The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Emmy event in September 2019. Joey Kim announced their engagement in 2022 via an Instagram post, and the captions read;

I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home…The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.

How long did Joey and Steven date? The couple dated for about four years and tied the knot on 2 September 2023 in Spain.

What is Steven Piet’s height?

The American TV producer is slightly taller than his wife, who is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. Steven is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 181 pounds (82 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Steven Piet? He is 32 years old as of 2023. When is Steven Piet’s birthday? He was born on 22 May 1991. Where is Steven Piet from? He hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. Who is Joey King in a relationship with? The American actress is married to Steven Piet. How long did Joey and Steven date? They dated for about four years and walked down the aisle on 2 September 2023. What is Joey King and Steven Piet's age difference? Joey King (aged 24 years as of 2023) is eight years younger than her husband, Steven. Is Steven Piet on Instagram? The American film producer is active on Instagram, with over 167 thousand followers as of writing. What is Steven Piet's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $16 million. What is Steven Piet’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

What is Steven Piet’s age? The TV producer is 32 years old as of 2023, as he was born on 22 May 1991. He is eight years older than his wife. He is widely recognised for producing films like The Act (2019), Briarpatch (2019–2020), and A Friend of the Family (2022).

Legit.ng recently published Yailin la Mas Viral’s bio. She is a rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality from the United States. She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and has Dominican nationality.

Yailin rose to fame by posting attractive photos on her Instagram page. The rapper released her first song, Chivirika, featuring El Villano RD, in March 2021. What is Yailin la Mas Viral’s age?

Source: Legit.ng