The Zone 2 police command in Lagos declared nine persons wanted after they refused to honour invitations for questioning over a threat to the First Bank MD

A parcel containing two rounds of live ammunition was delivered to the residence of Olusegun Alebiosu, disguised as a fashion-design gift

Police linked the alleged threat to the bank's loan recovery activities, with some customers reportedly issuing direct threats against the MD during the process

The Nigeria Police Force has declared nine persons wanted in connection with an alleged threat against Olusegun Alebiosu, the Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Zone 2 Police Command headquarters in Onikan, Lagos.

Police declare nine people wanted over threat to First Bank MD Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

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Jimoh said the matter began when a dispatch rider whose identity is still unknown delivered a parcel to Alebiosu's home. The parcel was wrapped to look like a fashion-design gift but was later found to contain two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, the type compatible with AK-47 rifles. The incident was reported to the police on May 7, and the parcel was opened the following morning.

Investigation into the threat

A joint team of crime detectives, ballistic experts and forensic investigators was set up to look into the matter. The AIG said preliminary findings showed that First Bank had been carrying out loan recovery efforts against customers who allegedly owed the bank several billions of naira. During that process, some of those customers reportedly confronted bank staff and made direct threats against the managing director.

According to The Punch, ten customers and other individuals considered relevant to the case were formally invited for questioning, with the invitations issued on November 5 asking them to appear on November 12. Only one person showed up. The remaining nine did not, prompting the police to declare them wanted.

"Anyone with useful information about their whereabouts should report to the nearest police station," Jimoh said.

Rights and legal process

The AIG confirmed that the investigation followed established procedures, including the Judges' Rules, the 1999 Constitution, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. He also pointed out that the Firearms Act bars anyone from possessing or controlling ammunition without proper legal authorisation.

Jimoh stressed that the rights of both the suspects and the complainant would be protected throughout the process, and warned that anyone found responsible would face the full weight of the law. "Nobody is above the law," he said, adding that the police remained committed to ensuring justice was served.

Police take action on alleged threat to the life of First Bank MD Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

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Tinubu urges Sunday Igboho to work with police

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu met briefly with Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan on Saturday.

Tinubu charged Igboho's Iru Ekun Security Network with playing an active role in protecting South-West communities.

The president stressed the need for Iru Ekun to work closely with the police, army, and DSS ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng