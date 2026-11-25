Alleged Threat to First Bank MD: Police Declare 9 Wanted
- The Zone 2 police command in Lagos declared nine persons wanted after they refused to honour invitations for questioning over a threat to the First Bank MD
- A parcel containing two rounds of live ammunition was delivered to the residence of Olusegun Alebiosu, disguised as a fashion-design gift
- Police linked the alleged threat to the bank's loan recovery activities, with some customers reportedly issuing direct threats against the MD during the process
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The Nigeria Police Force has declared nine persons wanted in connection with an alleged threat against Olusegun Alebiosu, the Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Zone 2 Police Command headquarters in Onikan, Lagos.
Jimoh said the matter began when a dispatch rider whose identity is still unknown delivered a parcel to Alebiosu's home. The parcel was wrapped to look like a fashion-design gift but was later found to contain two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, the type compatible with AK-47 rifles. The incident was reported to the police on May 7, and the parcel was opened the following morning.
Investigation into the threat
A joint team of crime detectives, ballistic experts and forensic investigators was set up to look into the matter. The AIG said preliminary findings showed that First Bank had been carrying out loan recovery efforts against customers who allegedly owed the bank several billions of naira. During that process, some of those customers reportedly confronted bank staff and made direct threats against the managing director.
According to The Punch, ten customers and other individuals considered relevant to the case were formally invited for questioning, with the invitations issued on November 5 asking them to appear on November 12. Only one person showed up. The remaining nine did not, prompting the police to declare them wanted.
"Anyone with useful information about their whereabouts should report to the nearest police station," Jimoh said.
Rights and legal process
The AIG confirmed that the investigation followed established procedures, including the Judges' Rules, the 1999 Constitution, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. He also pointed out that the Firearms Act bars anyone from possessing or controlling ammunition without proper legal authorisation.
Jimoh stressed that the rights of both the suspects and the complainant would be protected throughout the process, and warned that anyone found responsible would face the full weight of the law. "Nobody is above the law," he said, adding that the police remained committed to ensuring justice was served.
Tinubu urges Sunday Igboho to work with police
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu met briefly with Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan on Saturday.
Tinubu charged Igboho's Iru Ekun Security Network with playing an active role in protecting South-West communities.
The president stressed the need for Iru Ekun to work closely with the police, army, and DSS ahead of the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng