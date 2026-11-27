Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the cancellation of the November monthly environmental sanitation exercise

The decision came after INEC scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise for the same morning

A government statement urged Lagos residents not to wait until the last Saturday of the month to clean their surroundings

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called off the November edition of the state's monthly environmental sanitation exercise, which was scheduled for Saturday, 28 November 2026, citing a clash with a nationwide electoral exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement signed on Friday by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, conveyed the Governor's directive.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cancels the November environmental sanitation exercise as INEC conducts a nationwide mock accreditation. Photo credit: Lagos govt/X

Source: Facebook

The statement was released by Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, on 27 November 2026.

Why Sanwo-Olu cancelled the sanitation exercise

INEC is conducting a mock accreditation and result upload exercise on the same date, running from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

The drill is designed to cover two polling units across each of Nigeria's 8,838 Registration Areas.

According to Gaji, the Governor was concerned that the sanitation exercise, which typically wraps up at 8.30am, could interfere with the smooth start of the mock accreditation scheduled for the same time.

To avoid any overlap that might disrupt the electoral process, Sanwo-Olu chose to cancel the sanitation exercise entirely for that month.

Residents urged to maintain clean environments

While announcing the cancellation, the Governor urged Lagos residents not to let the suspension serve as an excuse to neglect their surroundings.

He called on them to treat environmental cleanliness as a routine habit rather than an obligation tied to the last Saturday of each month.

The monthly sanitation exercise is a longstanding Lagos State initiative during which residents are expected to clean their homes and neighbourhoods during designated hours, with movement restrictions typically enforced across the state until the exercise concludes.

See the X post below:

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