Oluwatunmise Awobajo graduated from the University of Ibadan with a First-Class Honours degree in Law on 12 November 2026

The graduate shared her academic journey on LinkedIn, crediting faith and resilience for seeing her through moments of doubt and uncertainty

Alongside her degree, Awobajo listed nine leadership roles and accomplishments she accumulated across her five years of study

Oluwatunmise Awobajo, a law graduate of the University of Ibadan, is celebrating her First-Class Honours degree after being conferred with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) on 12 November 2026, alongside an impressive list of nine achievements she racked up throughout her studies.

Awobajo, who goes by Mishe, shared the milestone on LinkedIn on November 23, 2026, writing about turning her graduation tassel from right to left as a symbol of completing the journey. In the post, she described graduating with a First-Class grade amid personal circumstances and responsibilities as the achievement she is most grateful for.

University of Ibadan student bags first class in law. Photo credit: Oluwatunmise Awobajo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Oluwatunmise Awobajo's 9 achievements at UI

Beyond the academic distinction, Awobajo used the post to highlight the breadth of her involvement during her time at the University of Ibadan. Her nine listed achievements span leadership, writing, and professional development:

1. President, IPTLC, UI (2025)

2. Vice President, CLASFON, UI (2025)

3. Five-Time Executive, CLASFON UI (100L to 500L)

4. Director of Programmes, IPTLC UI (2024)

5. Head, Academic Committee, Law Students' Society (2024)

6. Member of Secretariat, UIMUN and Nigerian Model National Assembly (2024–2025)

7. Beneficiary, Bank of America Career Day (2024)

8. Author of The Remaking (2023)

9. Visioneer, MobiographyAfrica (2020–2022)

A journey shaped by faith and purpose

Awobajo closed her post with the Latin phrase *Soli Deo Gloria*, meaning "Glory to God alone," reflecting the spiritual undertone that runs through her account of the journey.

All five years of her degree suggests a deliberate approach to her time at the institution.

She wrote on her LinkedIn post in part:

"The chapter where I turn my graduation tassel from right to left as I become a First-Class Graduate of Law from the University of Ibadan."

"On the 12th of November, 2026, I was conferred with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree, and I am deeply grateful to God for carrying me through this journey at the University of Ibadan."

"Graduating with a First-Class grade amidst the circumstances and responsibilities is one I am most grateful for. Holding through in moments of doubt and uncertainty, I am grateful for strength to keep pushing."

"Grateful for the people God sent as gifts, and the beautiful relationships I built. Grateful for my friends. Grateful for my senior colleagues who always encouraged me and believed in me."

"Grateful for the processes and rooms that stretched and now made me a better person. Grateful for the ability to dream and work towards it. Grateful for my lecturers. Grateful for my classmates. I had the most supportive classmates! Grateful for the clubs, organisations and institutions that contributed to my exposure and expanded my visions of possibilities."

"Grateful for the University of Ibadan and all that makes it first and best!"

Legit.ng contacted Oluwatunmise for comment, but had not received a response before publication.

See her original LinkedIn post that has been drawing attention online.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate celebrated finishing his undergraduate programme with a first-class degree.

16-year-old UI graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olabisi Owadayo entered the University of Ibadan at 16 and graduated with a First Class Law degree.

She kept a First Class CGPA throughout her five years of study while holding more than 12 leadership roles. Her story shows how she balanced academic success with an extraordinary range of activities.

Source: Legit.ng